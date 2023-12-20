GIBUS: CALENDAR OF THE 2024 COMPANY EVENTS

SACCOLONGO (PD), 20th December 2023

GIBUS (GBUS:IM), the Italian brand of the high-endOutdoor Design sector, listed in Euronext Growth Milan and founded in 1982, communicates the Calendar of the 2024 company events:

16/01/2024

Board of Directors

Examination and approval of the consolidated revenues on 31st December 2023.

21/03/2024

Board of Directors

Approval of the consolidated financial statement and the project of the financial statement on 31st December 2023.

24/04/2024

Standard Meeting

Approval of the financial statement on 31st December 2023. Presentation of the consolidated financial statements.

11/07/2024

Board of Directors

Examination and approval of the consolidated revenues on 30th June 2024.

19/09/2024

Board of Directors

Approval of the six-month financial report on 30th June 2024, voluntarily submitted to an audit.

GIBUS will promptly communicate any modifications of the given dates.

GIBUS (GBUS:IM - ISIN IT0005341059) is the Italian brand protagonist of the high-end Outdoor Design sector for HO.RE.CA. and Residential, present in Italy and the main European countries with a network of 434 GIBUS Ateliers which is unique in the national and international competitive landscape. With headquarters in Saccolongo (PD) and around 200 employees, it designs 100% Made in Italy products and oversees the entire value chain. GIBUS has a consolidated market share in Italy and has strengthened its presence abroad, particularly in France and the DACH area. It constantly invests in R&D and, with over 50 patented technical solutions and 30 protected design models, has defined new quality standards in the sector: raising the technological content and product design is the key to compete in the high-end segment of the outdoor sector and to meet the needs of increasingly greater comfort in the use of outdoor spaces. The main product lines, Luxury High Tech (Bioclimatic Pergolas) and Sustainability (ZIP Screen), are characterized by their level of design and technology and represent the main growth driver of the Company. Historically the products make the combination of mechanical technology and textile processing know-how their strongpoint, and electronics have become increasingly important in recent years: today the company is able to offer fully automated solutions, capable of responding automatically to changes in weather conditions, and connected to web platforms for remote control. The products are characterized by high production and safety standards: ISO 14001, ISO 9001, ISO 45001, anti-counterfeiting hologram with the GIBUS brand and unique alphanumeric code.

