    GBUS   IT0005341059

GIBUS S.P.A.

(GBUS)
  Report
Gibus: change to the minimun unit lot for trading

12/14/2021 | 08:18am EST
GIBUS: CHANGE TO THE MINIMUM UNIT LOT FOR TRADING

SACCOLONGO (PD), 13th DECEMBER 2021

GIBUS (GBUS:IM) the Italian brand of the high-endoutdoor design sector, an innovative medium-size company founded in 1982, communicates that, having achieved the requirements set out in the regulations on the minimum trading lot of ordinary shares (i.e. market capitalization permanently greater than 40 million euros and free float greater than 20%), the Italian Stock Exchange (i.e. Borsa Italiana) has given GIBUS the authorization to trade, its own ordinary shares (ISIN IT0005341059) with a minimum unit lot, starting December 15, 2021.

Therefore, all orders on GIBUS ordinary shares not executed at the end of the session on December 14, 2021 will be canceled.

GIBUS (GBUS:IM - ISIN IT0005341059) is the Italian brand protagonist of the high-end Outdoor Design sector for HO.RE.CA. and Residential, present in Italy and the main European countries with a network of 434 GIBUS Ateliers which is unique in the national and international competitive landscape. With headquarters in Saccolongo (PD) and over 200 employees, it designs 100% Made in Italy products and oversees the entire value chain. GIBUS has a consolidated market share in Italy and has strengthened its presence abroad (14.1 million Euros in revenues, equal to 31%), particularly in France and the DACH area. It is an Innovative SME that constantly invests about 3% of turnover in R&D and, with over 50 patented technical solutions and 30 protected design models, has defined new quality standards in the sector: raising the technological content and product design is the key to compete in the high end segment of the outdoor sector and to meet the needs of increasingly greater comfort in the use of outdoor spaces. The main product lines, Luxury High Tech (Bioclimatic Pergolas) and Sustainability (ZIP Screen), are characterized by their level of design and technology and represent the main growth driver of the Company. Historically the products make the combination of mechanical technology and textile processing know-how their strongpoint, and electronics have become increasingly important in recent years: today the company is able to offer fully automated solutions, capable of responding automatically to changes in weather conditions, and connected to web platforms for remote control. The products are characterized by high production and safety standards: ISO 14001, ISO 9001, ISO 45001, anti-counterfeiting hologram with the GIBUS brand and unique alphanumeric code.

Release available on www.emarketstorage.com and www.gibusgroup.com

CONTACTS

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Gibus |Alessio Bellin | gibus@gibus.it | T +390498015392

IR Top Consulting | Maria Antonietta Pireddu | m.pireddu@irtop.com | T +390245473884

MEDIA RELATIONS

IR Top Consulting | Domenico Gentile, Antonio Buozzi | ufficiostampa@irtop.com | T +390245473884

EURONEXT GROWTH ADVISOR

Bestinver Securities | Donatella Mascia | dmascia@bestinver.es │ T +390236705205

GIBUS S.p.A. ● via L. Einaudi, 35 ● 35030 Saccolongo (PD) ● www.gibusgroup.com

| 1

Disclaimer

Gibus S.p.A. published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 13:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 63,1 M 71,4 M 71,4 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 11,0 M 12,4 M 12,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 5,63%
Capitalization 80,1 M 90,5 M 90,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 229
Free-Float 16,7%
Managers and Directors
Gianfranco Bellin Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Alessio Bellin Co-Chief Executive Officer
Lucia Danieli Co-Chief Executive Officer
Michele Furlanetto Chairman-Supervisory Board
Giovanni Costa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GIBUS S.P.A.175.86%90
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN56.21%34 889
ASSA ABLOY AB31.56%32 525
MASCO CORPORATION24.32%16 669
TREX COMPANY, INC.63.77%15 784
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.89.76%14 830