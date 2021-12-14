Gibus: change to the minimun unit lot for trading

GIBUS: CHANGE TO THE MINIMUM UNIT LOT FOR TRADING

SACCOLONGO (PD), 13th DECEMBER 2021

GIBUS (GBUS:IM) the Italian brand of the high-endoutdoor design sector, an innovative medium-size company founded in 1982, communicates that, having achieved the requirements set out in the regulations on the minimum trading lot of ordinary shares (i.e. market capitalization permanently greater than 40 million euros and free float greater than 20%), the Italian Stock Exchange (i.e. Borsa Italiana) has given GIBUS the authorization to trade, its own ordinary shares (ISIN IT0005341059) with a minimum unit lot, starting December 15, 2021.

Therefore, all orders on GIBUS ordinary shares not executed at the end of the session on December 14, 2021 will be canceled.

GIBUS (GBUS:IM - ISIN IT0005341059) is the Italian brand protagonist of the high-end Outdoor Design sector for HO.RE.CA. and Residential, present in Italy and the main European countries with a network of 434 GIBUS Ateliers which is unique in the national and international competitive landscape. With headquarters in Saccolongo (PD) and over 200 employees, it designs 100% Made in Italy products and oversees the entire value chain. GIBUS has a consolidated market share in Italy and has strengthened its presence abroad (14.1 million Euros in revenues, equal to 31%), particularly in France and the DACH area. It is an Innovative SME that constantly invests about 3% of turnover in R&D and, with over 50 patented technical solutions and 30 protected design models, has defined new quality standards in the sector: raising the technological content and product design is the key to compete in the high end segment of the outdoor sector and to meet the needs of increasingly greater comfort in the use of outdoor spaces. The main product lines, Luxury High Tech (Bioclimatic Pergolas) and Sustainability (ZIP Screen), are characterized by their level of design and technology and represent the main growth driver of the Company. Historically the products make the combination of mechanical technology and textile processing know-how their strongpoint, and electronics have become increasingly important in recent years: today the company is able to offer fully automated solutions, capable of responding automatically to changes in weather conditions, and connected to web platforms for remote control. The products are characterized by high production and safety standards: ISO 14001, ISO 9001, ISO 45001, anti-counterfeiting hologram with the GIBUS brand and unique alphanumeric code.

