September 25, 2023 at 11:38 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Gibus Spa announced Monday that it purchased 1,771 of its own shares between Sept. 18 and Sept. 22.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR11.6228 for a total value of EUR20,584.00.

The company thus holds 20,812 treasury shares, or 0.4 percent of the share capital.

Gibus stock is in the green by 1.3 percent at EUR12.05 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

