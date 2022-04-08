GIBUS: UPDATE RELEVANT TO THE EXECUTION OF THE BUY BACK

PROGRAM OF OWN SHARES

SACCOLONGO (PD), 6th APRIL 2022

GIBUS (GBUS:IM), the Italian brand of the high-end Outdoor Design sector, an innovative medium-size company listed in Euronext Growth Milan and founded in 1982, in respect to the buy back program of their own shares started on 7th May 2021 based on the decision of the shareholders'

meeting on 27th April 2021, announces that they bought on Euronext Growth Milan, from 21st March to 25th March (initial and final days included), 1.314 owned shares equal to 0.026% of the company capital at an average price of 14,5577 per share with a total countervalue of 19,128.80 Euros.

Purchases were made by means of Bestinver Securities s SV S.A.

According to art. 2, paragraph 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 1052/2016, the following is the summary of the purchase transactions in aggregate and detailed form carried out on GIBUS equities (ISIN IT0005341059), on a daily basis in the above-mentioned period.

The following is the list of the purchases in an aggregate form on a daily basis:

DateOperation No.

No. of purchased shares

Average price (Euro)Countervalue (Euro)

21/03/2022 22/03/2022 23/03/2022

1 1 1

200 314 800

13.9000 14.2000 14.8625

2,780.00 4,458.80 11,890.00

The following is the list of the purchases in a detailed form on a daily basis:

Date

Time

No. of purchased shares

Price (Euro)

Countervalue (Euro)

21/03/2022 22/03/2022 23/03/2022

11:03:07 17:12:12 09:33:18

200 314 800

13.9000 14.2000 14.8625

2,780.00 4,458.80 11,890.00

Therefore, at the current date, the Company has No. 3,800 own shares, equal to 0.076% of the company capital.

GIBUS (GBUS:IM - ISIN IT0005341059) is the Italian brand protagonist of the high-end Outdoor Design sector for HO.RE.CA. and Residential, present in Italy and the main European countries with a network of 434 GIBUS Ateliers which is unique in the national and international competitive landscape. With headquarters in Saccolongo (PD) and around 200 employees, it designs 100% Made in Italy products and oversees the entire value chain. GIBUS has a consolidated market share in Italy and has strengthened its presence abroad (18.8 million euros in revenue equal to 26%), particularly in France and the DACH area. It is an Innovative SME that constantly invests about 3% of turnover in R&D and, with over 50 patented technical solutions and 30 protected design models, has defined new quality standards in the sector: raising the technological content and product design is the key to compete in the high-end segment of the outdoor sector and to meet the needs of increasingly greater comfort in the use of outdoor spaces. The main product lines, Luxury High Tech (Bioclimatic Pergolas) and Sustainability (ZIP Screen), are characterized by their level of design and technology and represent the main growth driver of the Company. Historically the products make the combination of mechanical technology and textile processing know-how their strongpoint, and electronics have become increasingly important in recent years: today the company is able to offer fully automated solutions, capable of responding automatically to changes in weather conditions, and connected to web platforms for remote control. The products are characterized by high production and safety standards: ISO 14001, ISO 9001, ISO 45001, anti-counterfeiting hologram with the GIBUS brand and unique alphanumeric code.

