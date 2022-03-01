Log in
    511676   INE289B01019

GIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED

(511676)
GIC Housing Finance : Newspaper Advertisements

03/01/2022 | 02:48am EST
GIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD.

GICHFL/SEC/2022

1st March, 2022

To,

Listing Department,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

'Exchange Plaza', C-1, Block G,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Bandra (E),

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: GICHSGFIN

Dear Sir,

Sub: Newspaper Publication for Postal Ballot Notice dated 31st January, 2022

Pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith copies of newspaper clippings containing the notice published by the company in today's newspaper(s) with regard to captioned subject.

This is for your information and record purpose.

Yours faithfully,

NUTAN SINGH

Digitally signed by NUTAN SINGH Date: 2022.03.01 12:02:06 +05'30'

Nutan Singh

Group Executive & Company Secretary

Enc.: a/a.

Regd. Office: National Insurance Building, 6th Floor, 14, Jamshedji Tata Road, Churchgate, Mumbai - 400 020.

CIN No. : L65922MH1989PLC054583; Tel.:022-43041900E-mail:corporate@gichf.com; Website: www.gichfindia.com

Disclaimer

GIC Housing Finance Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 07:47:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 206 M 29,2 M 29,2 M
Net income 2021 1 056 M 14,0 M 14,0 M
Net Debt 2021 111 B 1 476 M 1 476 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,94x
Yield 2021 3,43%
Capitalization 7 302 M 96,7 M 96,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 57,8x
EV / Sales 2021 53,3x
Nbr of Employees 319
Free-Float 96,4%
