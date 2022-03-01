GIC Housing Finance : Newspaper Advertisements

GIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD.

GICHFL/SEC/2022 1st March, 2022 To, Listing Department, National Stock Exchange of India Limited, 'Exchange Plaza', C-1, Block G, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: GICHSGFIN Dear Sir,

Sub: Newspaper Publication for Postal Ballot Notice dated 31st January, 2022

Pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith copies of newspaper clippings containing the notice published by the company in today's newspaper(s) with regard to captioned subject.

This is for your information and record purpose.

Yours faithfully,