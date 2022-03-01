GIC Housing Finance : Newspaper Advertisements
GIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD.
GICHFL/SEC/2022
1
st March, 2022
To,
Listing Department,
National Stock Exchange of India Limited,
'Exchange Plaza', C-1, Block G,
Bandra-Kurla Complex,
Bandra (E),
Mumbai - 400 051
Scrip Code: GICHSGFIN
Dear Sir,
Sub: Newspaper Publication for Postal Ballot Notice dated 31
st January, 2022
Pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith copies of newspaper clippings containing the notice published by the company in today's newspaper(s) with regard to captioned subject.
This is for your information and record purpose.
Yours faithfully,
Digitally signed by NUTAN SINGH Date: 2022.03.01 12:02:06 +05'30'
Nutan Singh
Group Executive & Company Secretary
Enc.: a/a.
Regd. Office: National Insurance Building, 6
th Floor, 14, Jamshedji Tata Road, Churchgate, Mumbai - 400 020.
CIN No. : L65922MH1989PLC054583; Tel.:022-43041900E-mail:
corporate@gichf.com; Website: www.gichfindia.com
