Philipp Pferschy remains a significant shareholder in the company

Management Board member Benjamin Johansson to ensure a smooth transition and maintain management continuity

GIEAG Immobilien AG ('GIEAG') has today announced a change to the company's Management Board. Philipp Pferschy has asked the company's Supervisory Board to terminate his Management Board mandate before the end of his designated term, effective 31 July 2024, citing personal reasons for his decision to step down from the Board. Philipp Pferschy has been a member of the Management Board since 2012 and remains a significant shareholder in GIEAG Immobilien AG. The Supervisory Board has already initiated the search for a suitable successor. In the meantime, Benjamin Johansson, the remaining Management Board member, will continue to oversee the operational development of the GIEAG property portfolio and key property developments.

"On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I would like to express our sincere regret concerning the imminent departure of Philipp Pferschy. We respect his decision and extend our gratitude for his outstanding commitment to the company and the countless successes he has secured for GIEAG", said Professor Christoph Ehrhardt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of GIEAG. Philipp Pferschy, in turn, expressed his gratitude to the Supervisory Board for their understanding of his personal circumstances and offered the GIEAG team his best wishes for their continued success in years to come.