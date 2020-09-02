Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Gielda Papierów Wartosciowych w Warszawie S.A.    GPW   PLGPW0000017

GIELDA PAPIERÓW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WARSZAWIE S.A.

(GPW)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gielda Papierów Wartosciowych w Warszawie S A : 19/2020 - Appointment of a certified auditor for the audit of financial statements for the years 2021-2023

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 02:40pm EDT

2020-09-02 20:35:27

Current Report No. 19/2020

Date: 2 September 2020

Legal basis: Article 17 (1) of MAR - Inside information

Topic: Appointment of a certified auditor for the audit of financial statements for the years 2021-2023

Content:
The Management Board of Giełda Papierów Wartościowych w Warszawie S.A. ('GPW', 'Exchange', 'Company') announces that on 2 September 2020 the GPW Supervisory Board appointed the certified auditor for the audit of the financial statements of the Company and the consolidated financial statements of the capital group of the Company for the years 2021-2023.
The GPW Supervisory Board appointed KPMG Audyt Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością sp.k., seated in Warsaw, adress Inflancka 4A Street, registered in the register of statutory auditors under the number 3546.
In the previous years the Company used the services of BDO PL spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością sp. k., seated in Warsaw, adress Postępu 12 Street, registered in the register of statutory auditors under the number 3355.

Legal basis: Article 17 (1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC (EU Legal Journal L 173) ('MAR').

Signatures of the Company's authorised representatives:
Marek Dietl - President of the Management Board
Dariusz Kułakowski - Member of the Management Board

Disclaimer

WSE - Warsaw Stock Exchange SA published this content on 02 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2020 18:39:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GIELDA PAPIERÓW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WARSZAWIE S.A.
02:40pGIELDA PAPIERÓW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WARS : 19/2020 - Wybór firmy audytorskiej do prz..
PU
02:40pGIELDA PAPIERÓW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WARS : 19/2020 - Appointment of a certified audi..
PU
08/25GIELDA PAPIERÓW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WARS : High Volatility of Stock Prices and High ..
PU
08/14GIELDA PAPIERÓW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WARS : GPW Group's Record-high Revenue in Q2 202..
PU
08/06GIELDA PAPIERÓW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WARS : Share of Investors in Financial Instrumen..
PU
07/27GIELDA PAPIERÓW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WARS : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/24GIELDA PAPIERÓW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WARS : GPW Group Introduces a New Product on the..
PU
07/06GIELDA PAPIERÓW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WARS : 18/2020 - Information about death of a me..
PU
06/22GIELDA PAPIERÓW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WARS : 14/2020 - Content of resolutions adopted ..
PU
06/22GIELDA PAPIERÓW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WARS : 13/2020 - Appointment of a Members of the..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 312 M 83,7 M 83,7 M
Net income 2020 113 M 30,3 M 30,3 M
Net cash 2020 352 M 94,5 M 94,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,2x
Yield 2020 5,82%
Capitalization 1 786 M 478 M 479 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,59x
EV / Sales 2021 4,79x
Nbr of Employees 416
Free-Float 65,0%
Chart GIELDA PAPIERÓW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WARSZAWIE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Gielda Papierów Wartosciowych w Warszawie S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GIELDA PAPIERÓW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WARSZAWIE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 44,08 PLN
Last Close Price 42,55 PLN
Spread / Highest target 16,8%
Spread / Average Target 3,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marek Tomasz Dietl Chairman-Management Board, President & CEO
Jakub Modrzejewski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Piotr Borowski Chief Operating Officer
Jacek Fotek Chief Financial Officer
Dariusz Kulakowski Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GIELDA PAPIERÓW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WARSZAWIE S.A.8.27%486
CME GROUP INC.-13.42%62 322
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.43.58%13 999
ASX LIMITED11.12%12 440
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.25.33%10 903
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS26.87%4 193
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group