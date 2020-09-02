Gielda Papierów Wartosciowych w Warszawie S A : 19/2020 - Appointment of a certified auditor for the audit of financial statements for the years 2021-2023

2020-09-02 20:35:27

Current Report No. 19/2020

Date: 2 September 2020

Legal basis: Article 17 (1) of MAR - Inside information

Topic: Appointment of a certified auditor for the audit of financial statements for the years 2021-2023

Content:

The Management Board of Giełda Papierów Wartościowych w Warszawie S.A. ('GPW', 'Exchange', 'Company') announces that on 2 September 2020 the GPW Supervisory Board appointed the certified auditor for the audit of the financial statements of the Company and the consolidated financial statements of the capital group of the Company for the years 2021-2023.

The GPW Supervisory Board appointed KPMG Audyt Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością sp.k., seated in Warsaw, adress Inflancka 4A Street, registered in the register of statutory auditors under the number 3546.

In the previous years the Company used the services of BDO PL spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością sp. k., seated in Warsaw, adress Postępu 12 Street, registered in the register of statutory auditors under the number 3355.

Legal basis: Article 17 (1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC (EU Legal Journal L 173) ('MAR').

Signatures of the Company's authorised representatives:

Marek Dietl - President of the Management Board

Dariusz Kułakowski - Member of the Management Board