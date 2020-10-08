Log in
Gielda Papierów Wartosciowych w Warszawie S.A.    GPW   PLGPW0000017

GIELDA PAPIERÓW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WARSZAWIE S.A.

(GPW)
Gielda Papierów Wartosciowych w Warszawie S A : 23/2020 - Court registration of amendments to the Articles of Association of the Warsaw Stock Exchange

10/08/2020 | 02:00pm EDT

Current Report No. 23/2020

Date: 8 October 2020

Topic: Court registration of amendments to the Articles of Association of the Warsaw Stock Exchange

Legal Basis: Article 56.1(2) of the Act on Public Offering - current and periodic reports

Content:
The Warsaw Stock Exchange ('GPW', 'Company') informs that on 25 September 2020, the amendments of the GPW Articles of Association adopted in Resolution No. 28 of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company on 22 June 2020, the content of which is contained in the Attachment were registered by the District Court for the City of Warsaw, 12th Commercial Division of the National Court Register. The Company received a court decision in this case on 8 October 2020.

Legal basis:
§ 5.1 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 on current and periodic information provided by issuers of securities and on conditions under which information required by legal regulations of a third country may be recognised as equivalent.

Attachment to CR 23 2020: content of amendments to GPW Articles of Association

Signatures of the Warsaw Stock Exchange Representatives:
Piotr Borowski - Member of the Management Board
Dariusz Kułakowski - Member of the Management Board

Disclaimer

WSE - Warsaw Stock Exchange SA published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 17:59:05 UTC
