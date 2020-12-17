Log in
Gielda Papierów Wartosciowych w Warszawie S A : 30/2020 - Dates of publication of periodic reports of the Warsaw Stock Exchange in the financial year 2021

12/17/2020 | 12:15pm EST
2020-12-17 18:07:23

Current Report No. 30/2020

Date: 17 December 2020

Legal basis: Article 56.1(2) of the Act on Public Offering - current and periodic information

Topic: Dates of publication of periodic reports of the Warsaw Stock Exchange in the financial year 2021

Content:
The Warsaw Stock Exchange ('GPW', 'Company') publishes the dates of publication of periodic reports in the financial year 2021.
1. Annual reports - Annual report for 2020 and Consolidated annual report for 2020 - 11 March 2021.
2. Consolidated quarterly reports:
- Consolidated quarterly report for Q1 2021 - 13 May 2021,
- Consolidated quarterly report for Q3 2021 - 9 November 2021;
3. Consolidated report for H1 2021 - 12 August 2021;
In accordance with § 79 section 2 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 on current and periodic information provided by issuers of securities and on conditions under which information required by legal regulations of a third country may be recognized as equivalent ('Regulation'), the Company will not publish a consolidated quarterly report for Q4 2020 and Q2 2021.
The Company further announces that in accordance with § 62 sections 1 and 3 the aforementioned Regulation, consolidated quarterly and semiannual reports will include abridged versions of quarterly and semiannual separate financial reports. Accordingly, the Company will not publish separate quarterly reports or a separate semiannual report.

Legal basis: § 80.1 of the of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 on current and periodic information provided by issuers of securities and on conditions under which information required by legal regulations of a third country may be recognized as equivalent.

Signatures of authorised representatives of the Company:
Izabela Olszewska - Member of the Management Board
Dariusz Kułakowski - Member of the Management Board

Disclaimer

WSE - Warsaw Stock Exchange SA published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 17:14:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
