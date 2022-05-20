Gielda Papierów Wartosciowych w Warszawie S A : Announcement on convening an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (“Giełda Papierów Wartościowych w Warszawie S.A.”)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON CONVENING AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF GIEŁDA PAPIERÓW WARTOŚCIOWYCH W WARSZAWIE S.A. (WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE) The Management Board of Giełda Papierów Wartościowych w Warszawie S.A. with its registered office in Warsaw at ul. Książęca 4, 00-498 Warsaw, entered in the register of commercial entities kept by the District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, 12th Commercial Division of the National Court Register, under no. KRS 0000082312 ("Company"), with a share capital of PLN 41,972,000, fully paid up, acting pursuant to Article 399(1) in conjunction with Article 398, Article 400(1) and Article 4021 of the Commercial Companies Code ("CCC") and § 8.1 and § 8.3 of the Company's Articles of Association, hereby convenes the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting at the request of a shareholder - the State Treasury represented by the Minister for State Assets. 1. Date, time and place of the Extraordinary General Meeting and a detailed meeting agenda The Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company ("General Meeting") is hereby convened for 11:00 on 15 June 2022 at the Company's registered office in Warsaw at ul. Książęca 4. The meeting agenda is as follows: Opening of the Extraordinary General Meeting. Election of Chair of the Extraordinary General Meeting. Confirmation that the Extraordinary General Meeting has been duly convened and is able to adopt resolutions. Adoption of the agenda. Adoption of a resolution concerning appointment of the President of the Exchange Management Board for a new term of office. Adoption of resolutions concerning appointment of Judges of the Exchange Court. Adoption of resolutions concerning election of the President and Deputy President of the Exchange Court. Adoption of a resolution on bearing the costs of convening and holding the Extraordinary General Meeting. Closing of the Extraordinary General Meeting. 2. Right of the shareholder to request that certain matters be included in the agenda of the General Meeting A shareholder or shareholders representing at least one twentieth of the share capital may request that certain matters be included in the agenda of the Company's General Meeting. Such request should be submitted to the Company's Management Board no later than twenty-one days before the date of the General Meeting. It should contain a justification or a draft resolution pertaining to the proposed item of the agenda. The request may be submitted in writing at the 1

Company's registered office at ul. Książęca 4, 00-498 Warsaw, or in electronic form sent to the Company's e-mail address walne.zgromadzenie@gpw.pl. The shareholder or shareholders referred to in point 1 should evidence the relevant number of shares held at the date of the request by attaching to their request a deposit certificate (certificates) or a statement issued by an entity keeping a securities account. In addition, the shareholder or shareholders referred to in point 1 who are natural persons should present documents confirming the identity of the shareholder containing data necessary for the identification of the shareholder (including the series and number of the ID card/passport and PESEL), and if a request is sent electronically, then a scan of such documents including the details listed above. If a request is submitted by a shareholder or shareholders which is (are) a legal person or organisational unit referred to in Art. 33 1 of the Civil Code, the shareholder or shareholders should present a current official copy of the entity's relevant register (a scanned document in case of a request sent by e-mail). All documents submitted to the Company, including documents sent electronically, should be drawn up in Polish (documents drawn up in a language other than Polish should be translated into Polish by a sworn translator).

Shareholders making a request by means of electronic communication should send all documents in PDF format. The Company may take appropriate action to identify the shareholder and the attorney-in-fact to verify the rights exercised by means of electronic communication. 3. Right of the shareholder to submit draft resolutions A shareholder or shareholders of the Company representing at least one twentieth of the share capital may, before the date of the General Meeting, submit to the Company in writing at the

Company's registered office at ul. Książęca 4, 00-498 Warsaw, or by means of electronic communication to the Company's e-mail address walne.zgromadzenie@gpw.pl , draft resolutions on matters included in the agenda of the General Meeting or matters to be included in the agenda. According to the procedure set out in point 2.2 and 2.3 above, such shareholder or shareholders should evidence the relevant number of shares held at the date of the request and attach documents confirming the identity of the person or persons submitting the draft resolutions. Any shareholder entitled to participate in the General Meeting may, during the General Meeting, submit draft resolutions on matters introduced to the agenda. 4. The method of exercise of the voting right by an attorney-in-fact A shareholder may participate in the General Meeting and exercise the voting right personally or by an attorney-in-fact. A power of attorney to participate in the General Meeting and exercise the voting right must be granted in writing or electronically. A shareholder who is not a natural person may participate in the General Meeting and exercise the voting right via the person 2

entitled to submit declarations of will for and on behalf of such shareholder or via an attorney- in-fact. Shareholders of the Company may notify the Company electronically at the e-mail address walne.zgromadzenie@gpw.pl of an electronically granted and revoked power of attorney to participate in the General Meeting and send the document granting or revoking such power of attorney. Given that the sent document must be verified, the notices and powers of attorney must be sent until 5 p.m. on 9 June 2022. Together with a notice of the granting of a power of attorney sent electronically, the shareholder shall send the contents of the power of attorney as well as scans of documents containing data necessary for the identification (including the series and number of the ID card/passport and PESEL), confirming the identity of the shareholder as principal and the appointed attorney-in- fact being a natural person, including a natural person acting on behalf of the attorney-in-fact which is a legal person or organisational unit referred to in Art. 33 1 of the Civil Code. If the attorney-in-fact is a legal person or organisational unit referred to in Art. 33 1 of the Civil Code, the shareholder as principal should additionally send a scanned official copy of the attorney-in- fact's relevant register. All documents sent electronically should be drawn up in Polish (documents drawn up in a language other than Polish should be translated into Polish by a sworn translator). A shareholder who sends a notice of the granting of a power of attorney shall also send to the Company the e-mail address and the telephone number at which the Company may contact the shareholder or the attorney-in-fact. All documents referred to in this paragraph are sent electronically. Nothing in this paragraph shall relieve the attorney-in-fact of the obligation to present its/his/her identification documents referred to in this paragraph during the preparation of the attendance record of shareholders entitled to participate in the General Meeting. The above rules of identifying the principal apply accordingly to notifying the Company electronically of the revocation of a power of attorney. A notice of granting and revoking of a power of attorney which does not comply with the requirements set out above shall have no legal effect for the Company. The Company may take appropriate action to identify the shareholder and the attorney-in-fact to verify the rights exercised by means of electronic communication. If a power of attorney is granted in writing, the original document shall be given by the attorney- in-fact to the Company. In addition, during the preparation of the attendance record, the attorney-in-fact of a shareholder (shareholders) shall present an ID card, passport or other reliable document confirming its/his/her identity. The right to represent a shareholder who is not a natural person should arise out of a current official copy of the relevant register (original or a copy authenticated by a notary public or a legal counsel) and a string of powers of attorney. The Company announces that forms of power of attorney to exercise voting rights containing data required under Art. 402 3 CCC are available on the website http://www.gpw.pl/walne- zgromadzenie . These forms are not mandatory. 3

5. Possibility and method of participation in the General Meeting by means of electronic communication The Company allows the participation in the General Meeting by means of electronic communication. The specific terms and conditions of participation in the General Meeting of the Company by means of electronic communication are set out in the Rules of Participation in the General Meeting of the Warsaw Stock Exchange by Means of Electronic Communication available on the Company's website at https://www.gpw.pl/dokumenty-korporacyjne .

Such form of participation in the General Meeting will be available via a link to be posted on the Company's website at http://www.gpw.pl/walne-zgromadzenie To participate in the General Meeting by means of electronic communication, shareholders should provide the Company, at the email address walne.zgromadzenie@gpw.pl , from the day following the date of publication of this announcement to 9 June 2022 at 4 p.m., with the following: a statement completed and signed by the shareholder, scanned in pdf format, to the effect that the shareholder intends to participate in the General Meeting by means of electronic communication ("Statement"), according to the template presented in the appendix to the

Rules referred to in point 5.1) above; a scan of the identity document to the extent necessary to identify the shareholder, including the series and number of the ID card/passport, PESEL. If the shareholder is a legal entity or an organisational unit without legal personality, it needs to send a scan of the entry in the relevant register or a scan of another document confirming the powers of its representatives. In the case of a power of attorney, the provisions of point 4 of this announcement apply accordingly. Following a positive check of the rights of a shareholder and powers of attorney, if any, the Company will provide the shareholder or attorney-in-fact, no later than 10 June 2022 at 4 p.m., from the email address walne.zgromadzenie@gpw.pl at the email address provided by the shareholder in the Statement, with detailed instructions of how to log on the IT platform necessary to participate in the General Meeting by means of electronic communication, together with the login and temporary password necessary to log on the platform for the first time, which constitutes confirmation of eligibility to participate in the General Meeting by means of electronic communication. On 14 June 2022 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., shareholders may test the functionality of their IT hardware, software and internet connectivity to be used in order to participate in the General Meeting by means of electronic communication, and learn the functionalities of the provided platform. Access to tests will be available via a link published on the website of the Company at http://www.gpw.pl/walne-zgromadzenie . In the case of any issue or question concerning the use or operation of the platform, shareholders may use a technology helpdesk available by phone on 14 June 2022 (from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.) and on 15 June 2022, i.e., the date of the General Meeting, from 10 a.m. until such time that the General Meeting is adjourned, or report them at walne.zgromadzenie@gpw.pl . The phone 4