Gielda Papierów Wartosciowych w Warszawie S A : Polish ETF on Nasdaq-100 Is Newly Listed

02/08/2021 | 06:33am EST
PRESS RELEASE

  • A new ETF on Nasdaq-100, the first Polish ETF on a foreign fund, has been newly listed on GPW
  • Nasdaq-100 is the index of 100 US large-cap technology stocks listed on Nasdaq USA
  • It is the fifth ETF introduced by Agiofunds in co-operation with Beta Securities Poland on GPW and the first ETF to be newly listed in 2021

Beta ETF Nasdaq-100 PLN-Hedged, a Beta ETF on the index Nasdaq-100, has been newly listed on the GPW Main List today. AgioFunds TFI is the issuer, Dom Maklerski BOŚ is the offering agent and market maker, and Beta Securities Poland is the co-ordinator of the initiative.

'The importance of ETFs and passive funds on the global capital market has grown dynamically in the past year. Assets under management of passive funds reached USD 8 trillion in 2020, an increase of 34% YoY. ETFs have a great potential on the Polish market as well. We are proud that GPW's offer now includes an ETF on Nasdaq-100, one of the most replicated indices globally. The new fund on the index of US large-cap technology stocks is an interesting alternative for investors, especially that it is hedged in PLN with an embedded FX risk (USD/PLN) hedge,' said Izabela Olszewska, Member of the GPW Management Board.

Nasdaq-100 is an index of the US exchange Nasdaq which covers 100 stocks, mainly high-tech companies. ETF Nasdaq-100 is the first ETF with an FX hedge. As a result, fluctuations of the exchange rate of PLN against the currency of the country of the index (USD) do not affect the valuation of investments.

'Beta ETF Nasdaq-100 is the first fund on GPW to provide exposure to the US Nasdaq technology index. It comes as another step on the way to diversification of portfolios of Polish investors. Importantly, the fund hedges FX risk which is inherent in international investments. With Beta ETF Nasdaq-100, investors get access to the US market without being exposed to the risk of adverse change of the USD/PLN exchange rate. We welcome all investors interested in the US market, even if they have been discouraged by FX risk and resulting complex procedures. Last but not least, the fund is not subject to dividend tax as the index is replicated with futures,' said Robert Sochacki, Board Member of Beta Securities Poland.

Radosław Olszewski, CEO of DM BOŚ, also believes that the new product will attract strong investor interest.

'Today's new listing of the Beta ETF Nasdaq-100 reflects clients' growing interest in ETF investments. I am glad that investors get new attractive instruments of passive investment. Beta ETF Nasdaq-100 is one of them as it provides investors with exposure to the attractive US market via brokerage accounts with access to GPW,' said Radosław Olszewski, CEO of DM BOŚ. 'With years of experience as an offering agent and market maker, we will protect liquidity of the new instrument.'

Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) track (replicate) the performance of an exchange index. ETFs enable continuous (daily) creation and cancellation of investment certificates. Certificates of closed-end portfolio investment funds (ETF units within the meaning of the Exchange Rules) are listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange in the same way as stocks and can be freely bought and sold. Liquidity of ETFs is supported by market makers (brokers).

For more information about Beta ETFs, visit: www.gpw.pl, agiofunds.pl and www.bossa.pl

***

The Warsaw Stock Exchange Group (GPW Group) operates trading platforms for shares, Treasury and corporate bonds, derivatives, electricity and gas, and provides indices and benchmarks including WIBOR and WIBID. The index agent FTSE Russell classifies the Polish capital market as a Developed Market since 2018. The markets operated by the GPW Group are the biggest in Central and Eastern Europe. For more information, visit www.gpw.pl

Disclaimer

WSE - Warsaw Stock Exchange SA published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 11:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
