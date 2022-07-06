Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. GIFA, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GIFX   US36173L1089

GIFA, INC.

(GIFX)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:54 2022-06-30 am EDT
0.0100 USD   -.--%
12:24pQUARTERLY REPORT FOR THE PERIOD ENDING : March 31, 2022
PU
2019GIFA Explores Potential Acquisition Opportunities in the Pharmaceutical Business Sector
CI
2019GIFA, Inc. acquired an unknown majority stake in GIFA Holding Limited.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quarterly Report For the Period Ending: March 31, 2022

07/06/2022 | 12:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

GIFA, INC.

Dr Fazil Kucuk Boulevard

Hamitkoy Junction

Lefkosa, Northern Cyprus

Mersin 10, Turkey 99010

_______________________________

+90 392 611 6000 (Ext339/335)

www.gifainc

info@gifainc.net

7370

Quarterly Report

For the Period Ending: March 31, 2022

(the "Reporting Period")

As of March 31, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was 160,931,844.

As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 160,931,844.

As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 160,931,844.

As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 160,931,844.

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes: No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes: No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes:

No:

1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

  1. Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
  2. The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
  3. A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
  4. The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Page 1 of 14

  1. Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

Firefish, Inc. April 29, 2008

GIFA, Inc., as of October 17, 2017

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

Nevada, status: Active

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

None

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

None

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

Dr Fazil Kukuk Boulevard

Hamitkoy Junction

Lefkosa, Northern Cyprus

Mersin 10, Turkey 99010

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below.

2)

Security Information

Trading symbol:

GIFX

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Common Stock

CUSIP:

31816P 103

Par or stated value:

$0.001

Total shares authorized:

500,000,000 as of March 31, 2022

Total shares outstanding:

111,931,844 as of March 31, 2022

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Page 2 of 14

Number of shares in the Public Float2:

39,587,344 as of March 31, 2022

Total number of shareholders of record:

45 as of March 31, 2022

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): N/A

Trading symbol:

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

CUSIP:

Par or stated value:

Total shares authorized:

as of date:

Total shares outstanding:

as of date:

Transfer Agent

Pacific Stock Transfer Co. 6725 Via Austi Parkway Suite 300

Las Vegas, NV 89119 800-785-7782www.pacificstocktransfer.com

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes:

No:

  1. Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most

Recent Fiscal Year End:

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

Opening

Balance

Date: December 31, 2019

Common: 160,931,844

Preferred: 0

  1. "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
  2. To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Page 3 of 14

Date of

Transaction type

Number of

Class of

Value of

Were the

Individual/

Reason for

Restricted or

Exemptio

Transaction

(e.g. new

Shares Issued

Securities

shares

shares

Entity Shares

share

Unrestricted as

n or

issuance,

(or cancelled)

issued

issued at a

were issued to

issuance

of this filing.

Registrati

cancellation,

($/per

discount to

(entities must

(e.g. for

on Type.

shares returned

share) at

market

have individual

cash or

to treasury)

Issuanc

price at the

with voting /

debt

e

time of

investment

conversion)

issuance?

control

-OR-

(Yes/No)

disclosed).

Nature of

Services

Provided

September

Cancellation

1,000,000

common

$.001

No

Hulya

Debt

Restricted

4(a)(2)

28,2021

Shares

Sonmez

September

Cancellation

90,000,000

common

$.001

No

Ilksen

Debt

Restricted

4(a)(2)

28,2021

Shares

Yesilada

October

New

40,000,000

common

$.001

No

Aygun

Services

Restricted

4(a)(2)

26, 2021

issuance

Antas

April 22,

New

1,000,000

Preferred

$.001

No

Yusuf Kisa

Pursuant

Restricted

4(a)(2)

2022

issuance

A

to

Reorgani

zation

Agreeme

nt

Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report:

Ending Balance

Ending Balance:

Date: March 31, 2022

Common: 111,931,844

Preferred: 1,000,000

Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended June 30, 2021, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2019 through June 30, 2021 pursuant to the tabular format above.

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Page 4 of 14

Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.

Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements:

Date of

Outstanding

Principal

Interest

Maturity

Conversion Terms (e.g.

Name of Noteholder

Reason for

Note

Balance ($)

Amount

Accrued

Date

pricing mechanism for

(entities must have

Issuance (e.g.

Issuance

at

($)

determining conversion of

individual with voting

Loan, Services,

Issuance

instrument to shares)

/ investment control

etc.)

($)

disclosed).

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

  1. Financial Statements

A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:

  1. U.S. GAAP IFRS

  2. The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual)4:

Name:

Berman Hopkins CPAs & Associates, LLP

Title:

CPA

Relationship to Issuer:

Third-part Service Provider

Provide the financial statements described below for the most recent fiscal year or quarter. For the initial disclosure statement (qualifying for Pink Current Information for the first time) please provide reports for the two previous fiscal years and any subsequent interim periods.

  1. Balance Sheet;
  2. Statement of Income;
  3. Statement of Cash Flows;
  4. Statement of Retained Earnings (Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity)
  5. Financial notes; and
  6. Audit letter, if audited.

4 The financial statements requested pursuant to this item must be prepared in accordance with US GAAP or IFRS by persons with sufficient financial skills.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Page 5 of 14

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gifa Inc. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 16:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GIFA, INC.
12:24pQUARTERLY REPORT FOR THE PERIOD ENDI : March 31, 2022
PU
2019GIFA Explores Potential Acquisition Opportunities in the Pharmaceutical Business Sector
CI
2019GIFA, Inc. acquired an unknown majority stake in GIFA Holding Limited.
CI
2019GIFA, Inc. sold Firefish Private Networks Limited.
CI
2018GIFA, Inc. has Changed its Ticker to GIFX from FRFS
CI
2018Firefish, Inc. will Change its Name to Gifa, Inc
CI
2012Firefish, Inc. and Cambridge University Press Receives Order for Books and Services of ..
CI
2012Firefish, Inc. Selected for Mobile Education App Creation by Pratham Education Foundati..
CI
2012Firefish, Inc. will Change its Ticker to FRFS from FRFS.D
CI
2012Firefish, Inc. has Changed its Ticker to FRFS.D from FRFS
CI
More news
Chart GIFA, INC.
Duration : Period :
GIFA, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Yusif Kisa President, CEO, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Aygun Antas Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GIFA, INC.-64.29%1
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-17.34%14 552
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-12.23%13 163
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-29.86%10 781
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-26.97%10 767
WPP PLC-31.97%9 856