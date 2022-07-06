Quarterly Report For the Period Ending: March 31, 2022
07/06/2022 | 12:24pm EDT
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines
GIFA, INC.
Dr Fazil Kucuk Boulevard
Hamitkoy Junction
Lefkosa, Northern Cyprus
Mersin 10, Turkey 99010
_______________________________
+90 392 611 6000 (Ext339/335)
www.gifainc
info@gifainc.net
7370
Quarterly Report
For the Period Ending: March 31, 2022
(the "Reporting Period")
As of March 31, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was 160,931,844.
As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 160,931,844.
As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 160,931,844.
As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 160,931,844.
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Yes: ☐ No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Yes: ☐ No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.
Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.
Firefish, Inc. April 29, 2008
GIFA, Inc., as of October 17, 2017
The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):
Nevada, status: Active
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:
None
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
None
The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:
Dr Fazil Kukuk Boulevard
Hamitkoy Junction
Lefkosa, Northern Cyprus
Mersin 10, Turkey 99010
The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:
Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below.
2)
Security Information
Trading symbol:
GIFX
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Common Stock
CUSIP:
31816P 103
Par or stated value:
$0.001
Total shares authorized:
500,000,000 as of March 31, 2022
Total shares outstanding:
111,931,844 as of March 31, 2022
Number of shares in the Public Float2:
39,587,344 as of March 31, 2022
Total number of shareholders of record:
45 as of March 31, 2022
All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): N/A
Trading symbol:
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
CUSIP:
Par or stated value:
Total shares authorized:
as of date:
Total shares outstanding:
as of date:
Transfer Agent
Pacific Stock Transfer Co. 6725 Via Austi Parkway Suite 300
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒
No: ☐
Issuance History
The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.
Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.
A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐
Shares Outstanding as of Second Most
Recent Fiscal Year End:
*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.
Opening
Balance
Date: December 31, 2019
Common: 160,931,844
Preferred: 0
"Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.
Date of
Transaction type
Number of
Class of
Value of
Were the
Individual/
Reason for
Restricted or
Exemptio
Transaction
(e.g. new
Shares Issued
Securities
shares
shares
Entity Shares
share
Unrestricted as
n or
issuance,
(or cancelled)
issued
issued at a
were issued to
issuance
of this filing.
Registrati
cancellation,
($/per
discount to
(entities must
(e.g. for
on Type.
shares returned
share) at
market
have individual
cash or
to treasury)
Issuanc
price at the
with voting /
debt
e
time of
investment
conversion)
issuance?
control
-OR-
(Yes/No)
disclosed).
Nature of
Services
Provided
September
Cancellation
1,000,000
common
$.001
No
Hulya
Debt
Restricted
4(a)(2)
28,2021
Shares
Sonmez
September
Cancellation
90,000,000
common
$.001
No
Ilksen
Debt
Restricted
4(a)(2)
28,2021
Shares
Yesilada
October
New
40,000,000
common
$.001
No
Aygun
Services
Restricted
4(a)(2)
26, 2021
issuance
Antas
April 22,
New
1,000,000
Preferred
$.001
No
Yusuf Kisa
Pursuant
Restricted
4(a)(2)
2022
issuance
A
to
Reorgani
zation
Agreeme
nt
Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report:
Ending Balance
Ending Balance:
Date: March 31, 2022
Common: 111,931,844
Preferred: 1,000,000
Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended June 30, 2021, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2019 through June 30, 2021 pursuant to the tabular format above.
Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:
B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes
Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.
Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☒
Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:
Financial Statements
A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:
☒ U.S. GAAP ☐ IFRS
The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual)4:
Name:
Berman Hopkins CPAs & Associates, LLP
Title:
CPA
Relationship to Issuer:
Third-part Service Provider
Provide the financial statements described below for the most recent fiscal year or quarter. For the initial disclosure statement (qualifying for Pink Current Information for the first time) please provide reports for the two previous fiscal years and any subsequent interim periods.
Balance Sheet;
Statement of Income;
Statement of Cash Flows;
Statement of Retained Earnings (Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity)
Financial notes; and
Audit letter, if audited.
4 The financial statements requested pursuant to this item must be prepared in accordance with US GAAP or IFRS by persons with sufficient financial skills.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.