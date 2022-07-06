Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines GIFA, INC. Dr Fazil Kucuk Boulevard Hamitkoy Junction Lefkosa, Northern Cyprus Mersin 10, Turkey 99010 _______________________________ +90 392 611 6000 (Ext339/335) www.gifainc info@gifainc.net 7370 Quarterly Report For the Period Ending: March 31, 2022 (the "Reporting Period") As of March 31, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was 160,931,844. As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 160,931,844. As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 160,931,844. As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 160,931,844. Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ 1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in: Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities; The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets; A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021) Page 1 of 14

Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any) In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes. Firefish, Inc. April 29, 2008 GIFA, Inc., as of October 17, 2017 The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive): Nevada, status: Active Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: None List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: None The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office: Dr Fazil Kukuk Boulevard Hamitkoy Junction Lefkosa, Northern Cyprus Mersin 10, Turkey 99010 The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business: Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒ Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: ☐ No: ☒ If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below. 2) Security Information Trading symbol: GIFX Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common Stock CUSIP: 31816P 103 Par or stated value: $0.001 Total shares authorized: 500,000,000 as of March 31, 2022 Total shares outstanding: 111,931,844 as of March 31, 2022 OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021) Page 2 of 14

Number of shares in the Public Float2: 39,587,344 as of March 31, 2022 Total number of shareholders of record: 45 as of March 31, 2022 All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): N/A Trading symbol: Exact title and class of securities outstanding: CUSIP: Par or stated value: Total shares authorized: as of date: Total shares outstanding: as of date: Transfer Agent Pacific Stock Transfer Co. 6725 Via Austi Parkway Suite 300 Las Vegas, NV 89119 800-785-7782www.pacificstocktransfer.com Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒ No: ☐ Issuance History The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period. Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events. A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐ Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End: *Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed. Opening Balance Date: December 31, 2019 Common: 160,931,844 Preferred: 0 "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons. To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021) Page 3 of 14

Date of Transaction type Number of Class of Value of Were the Individual/ Reason for Restricted or Exemptio Transaction (e.g. new Shares Issued Securities shares shares Entity Shares share Unrestricted as n or issuance, (or cancelled) issued issued at a were issued to issuance of this filing. Registrati cancellation, ($/per discount to (entities must (e.g. for on Type. shares returned share) at market have individual cash or to treasury) Issuanc price at the with voting / debt e time of investment conversion) issuance? control -OR- (Yes/No) disclosed). Nature of Services Provided September Cancellation 1,000,000 common $.001 No Hulya Debt Restricted 4(a)(2) 28,2021 Shares Sonmez September Cancellation 90,000,000 common $.001 No Ilksen Debt Restricted 4(a)(2) 28,2021 Shares Yesilada October New 40,000,000 common $.001 No Aygun Services Restricted 4(a)(2) 26, 2021 issuance Antas April 22, New 1,000,000 Preferred $.001 No Yusuf Kisa Pursuant Restricted 4(a)(2) 2022 issuance A to Reorgani zation Agreeme nt Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report: Ending Balance Ending Balance: Date: March 31, 2022 Common: 111,931,844 Preferred: 1,000,000 Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended June 30, 2021, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2019 through June 30, 2021 pursuant to the tabular format above. Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above: B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021) Page 4 of 14