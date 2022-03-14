Gift : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended January 31, 2022

Translation

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended January 31, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

March 14, 2022 Company name: GIFT HOLDINGS INC. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 9279 URL https://www.gift-group.co.jp/ Representative: President and Representative Director Sho Tagawa Inquiries: Managing Director & General Manager, Norihiko Suehiro TEL 042-860-7182 Administration Division Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: March 14, 2022 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: No (Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down) 1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended January 31, 2022 (from November 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022) (1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Three months ended January 31, 2022 3,390 18.7 469 84.8 816 212.1 542 220.0 Three months ended January 31, 2021 3,362 19.7 254 (16.8) 261 (15.8) 169 (7.4) Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Three months ended January 31, 2022 54.53 54.36 Three months ended January 31, 2021 17.07 16.99 (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of January 31, 2022 8,511 4,469 52.5 As of October 31, 2021 8,277 4,116 49.7 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended October 31, 2021 - 0.00 - 20.00 20.00 Year ending October 31, 2022 - Year ending October 31, 2022 (Forecast) 12.00 - 13.00 25.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending October 31, 2022 (from November 1, 2021 to October 31, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings per share owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Six months ending 8,070 28.0 830 171.2 960 73.4 610 71.7 61.28 April 30, 2022 Full year 17,000 26.2 1,700 81.6 2,000 14.4 1,280 18.9 128.59

