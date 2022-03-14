Gift : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended January 31, 2022

Log in
Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended January 31, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

March 14, 2022

Company name:

GIFT HOLDINGS INC.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

9279

URL

https://www.gift-group.co.jp/

Representative:

President and Representative Director

Sho Tagawa

Inquiries:

Managing Director & General Manager,

Norihiko Suehiro

TEL

042-860-7182

Administration Division

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

March 14, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended January 31, 2022 (from November 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Three months ended January 31, 2022

3,390

18.7

469

84.8

816

212.1

542

220.0

Three months ended January 31, 2021

3,362

19.7

254

(16.8)

261

(15.8)

169

(7.4)

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended January 31, 2022

54.53

54.36

Three months ended January 31, 2021

17.07

16.99

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of January 31, 2022

8,511

4,469

52.5

As of October 31, 2021

8,277

4,116

49.7

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended October 31, 2021

-

0.00

-

20.00

20.00

Year ending October 31, 2022

-

Year ending October 31, 2022 (Forecast)

12.00

-

13.00

25.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending October 31, 2022 (from November 1, 2021 to October 31, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Six months ending

8,070

28.0

830

171.2

960

73.4

610

71.7

61.28

April 30, 2022

Full year

17,000

26.2

1,700

81.6

2,000

14.4

1,280

18.9

128.59

1

4. Notes

(1)

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the Three months ended January 31, 2022

No

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):

(2)

Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

Yes

(3)

Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

Yes

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4)

Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of January 31, 2022

9,953,967

shares

As of October 31, 2021

9,953,967

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of January 31, 2022

157

shares

As of October 31, 2021

157

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Three months ended January 31, 2022

9,953,810

shares

Three months ended January 31, 2021

9,934,890

shares

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Thousands of yen)

As of October 31, 2021

As of January 31, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

1,871,492

1,738,502

Accounts receivable - trade

262,090

262,245

Merchandise and finished goods

50,484

63,906

Raw materials and supplies

49,488

58,494

Other

180,348

243,614

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(127)

(113)

Total current assets

2,413,776

2,366,650

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

3,900,522

4,096,479

Accumulated depreciation

(888,499)

(944,047)

Buildings and structures, net

3,012,022

3,152,432

Land

141,782

141,782

Other

1,472,062

1,545,674

Accumulated depreciation

(609,438)

(618,311)

Other, net

862,623

927,362

Total property, plant and equipment

4,016,429

4,221,577

Intangible assets

Goodwill

124,727

119,530

Other

10,696

16,136

Total intangible assets

135,423

135,666

Investments and other assets

Leasehold and guarantee deposits

870,911

900,733

Other

841,350

887,641

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(435)

(435)

Total investments and other assets

1,711,827

1,787,939

Total non-current assets

5,863,680

6,145,184

Total assets

8,277,456

8,511,834

3

(Thousands of yen)

As of October 31, 2021

As of January 31, 2022

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

389,490

369,735

Short-term borrowings

138,340

Current portion of long-term borrowings

534,834

555,935

Income taxes payable

445,611

308,655

Provision for bonuses

103,435

63,300

Provision for point card certificates

5,965

Other

1,060,401

869,044

Total current liabilities

2,539,738

2,305,010

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

1,274,648

1,367,478

Asset retirement obligations

341,636

365,697

Other

5,045

3,653

Total non-current liabilities

1,621,329

1,736,829

Total liabilities

4,161,068

4,041,839

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

790,287

790,287

Capital surplus

1,042,415

1,042,415

Retained earnings

2,281,161

2,613,468

Treasury shares

(324)

(324)

Total shareholders' equity

4,113,540

4,445,847

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Foreign currency translation adjustment

2,847

24,147

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

2,847

24,147

Total net assets

4,116,387

4,469,994

Total liabilities and net assets

8,277,456

8,511,834

4

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Thousands of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

January 31, 2021

January 31, 2022

Net sales

3,362,584

3,990,481

Cost of sales

959,625

1,169,087

Gross profit

2,402,958

2,821,394

Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,148,873

2,351,726

Operating profit

254,084

469,667

Non-operating income

Interest income

1,818

2,447

Foreign exchange gains

13

697

Commission income

5,101

409

Subsidy income

1,199

336,360

Other

1,173

7,931

Total non-operating income

9,305

347,846

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

1,101

953

Other

770

337

Total non-operating expenses

1,872

1,291

Ordinary profit

261,518

816,223

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

1,100

Total extraordinary income

1,100

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

94

7,466

Total extraordinary losses

94

7,466

Profit before income taxes

261,423

809,857

Income taxes

91,813

267,078

Profit

169,609

542,778

Profit attributable to owners of parent

169,609

542,778

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GIFT inc. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 06:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
