Gift : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended January 31, 2022
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended January 31, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
March 14, 2022
Company name:
GIFT HOLDINGS INC.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
9279
URL
https://www.gift-group.co.jp/
Representative:
President and Representative Director
Sho Tagawa
Inquiries:
Managing Director & General Manager,
Norihiko Suehiro
TEL
042-860-7182
Administration Division
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
March 14, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended January 31, 2022 (from November 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Three months ended January 31, 2022
3,390
18.7
469
84.8
816
212.1
542
220.0
Three months ended January 31, 2021
3,362
19.7
254
(16.8)
261
(15.8)
169
(7.4)
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended January 31, 2022
54.53
54.36
Three months ended January 31, 2021
17.07
16.99
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of January 31, 2022
8,511
4,469
52.5
As of October 31, 2021
8,277
4,116
49.7
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended October 31, 2021
-
0.00
-
20.00
20.00
Year ending October 31, 2022
-
Year ending October 31, 2022 (Forecast)
12.00
-
13.00
25.00
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending October 31, 2022 (from November 1, 2021 to October 31, 2022)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Six months ending
8,070
28.0
830
171.2
960
73.4
610
71.7
61.28
April 30, 2022
Full year
17,000
26.2
1,700
81.6
2,000
14.4
1,280
18.9
128.59
1
4. Notes
(1)
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the Three months ended January 31, 2022
No
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
(2)
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
Yes
(3)
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4)
Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of January 31, 2022
9,953,967
shares
As of October 31, 2021
9,953,967
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of January 31, 2022
157
shares
As of October 31, 2021
157
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Three months ended January 31, 2022
9,953,810
shares
Three months ended January 31, 2021
9,934,890
shares
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Thousands of yen)
As of October 31, 2021
As of January 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
1,871,492
1,738,502
Accounts receivable - trade
262,090
262,245
Merchandise and finished goods
50,484
63,906
Raw materials and supplies
49,488
58,494
Other
180,348
243,614
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(127)
(113)
Total current assets
2,413,776
2,366,650
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
3,900,522
4,096,479
Accumulated depreciation
(888,499)
(944,047)
Buildings and structures, net
3,012,022
3,152,432
Land
141,782
141,782
Other
1,472,062
1,545,674
Accumulated depreciation
(609,438)
(618,311)
Other, net
862,623
927,362
Total property, plant and equipment
4,016,429
4,221,577
Intangible assets
Goodwill
124,727
119,530
Other
10,696
16,136
Total intangible assets
135,423
135,666
Investments and other assets
Leasehold and guarantee deposits
870,911
900,733
Other
841,350
887,641
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(435)
(435)
Total investments and other assets
1,711,827
1,787,939
Total non-current assets
5,863,680
6,145,184
Total assets
8,277,456
8,511,834
3
(Thousands of yen)
As of October 31, 2021
As of January 31, 2022
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
389,490
369,735
Short-term borrowings
－
138,340
Current portion of long-term borrowings
534,834
555,935
Income taxes payable
445,611
308,655
Provision for bonuses
103,435
63,300
Provision for point card certificates
5,965
－
Other
1,060,401
869,044
Total current liabilities
2,539,738
2,305,010
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
1,274,648
1,367,478
Asset retirement obligations
341,636
365,697
Other
5,045
3,653
Total non-current liabilities
1,621,329
1,736,829
Total liabilities
4,161,068
4,041,839
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
790,287
790,287
Capital surplus
1,042,415
1,042,415
Retained earnings
2,281,161
2,613,468
Treasury shares
(324)
(324)
Total shareholders' equity
4,113,540
4,445,847
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Foreign currency translation adjustment
2,847
24,147
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
2,847
24,147
Total net assets
4,116,387
4,469,994
Total liabilities and net assets
8,277,456
8,511,834
4
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Thousands of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
January 31, 2021
January 31, 2022
Net sales
3,362,584
3,990,481
Cost of sales
959,625
1,169,087
Gross profit
2,402,958
2,821,394
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,148,873
2,351,726
Operating profit
254,084
469,667
Non-operating income
Interest income
1,818
2,447
Foreign exchange gains
13
697
Commission income
5,101
409
Subsidy income
1,199
336,360
Other
1,173
7,931
Total non-operating income
9,305
347,846
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
1,101
953
Other
770
337
Total non-operating expenses
1,872
1,291
Ordinary profit
261,518
816,223
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
－
1,100
Total extraordinary income
－
1,100
Extraordinary losses
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
94
7,466
Total extraordinary losses
94
7,466
Profit before income taxes
261,423
809,857
Income taxes
91,813
267,078
Profit
169,609
542,778
Profit attributable to owners of parent
169,609
542,778
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
GIFT inc. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 06:23:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about GIFT HOLDINGS INC.
Analyst Recommendations on GIFT HOLDINGS INC.
Sales 2022
17 050 M
146 M
146 M
Net income 2022
1 415 M
12,1 M
12,1 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
14,6x
Yield 2022
1,21%
Capitalization
20 604 M
176 M
176 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,21x
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,00x
Nbr of Employees
486
Free-Float
-
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends GIFT HOLDINGS INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
2 070,00 JPY
Average target price
3 700,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target
78,7%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.