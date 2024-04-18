Gift Holdings and group companies announced the opening of a new MACHIDA SHOTEN, SM City Cauayan in Isabela, the northern part of Luzon Island, the Philippines, on the 18th of April 2024. The company's businesses focus on managing company owned restaurants, supporting partnership stores by supervising their operations, and distributing private brand materials. goal is to open 1,000 stores domestically and 1,000 stores overseas.

Leveraging the expertise in ramen store management accumulated by group, both domestically and internationally, as well as collaboration with local partners, the company announced the opening of sixth overseas franchise store, store in the Philippines. Store will be the sixth overseas franchise store of group. Restaurant is located in the province of Isabela in the northern part of the Philippines.

It is located in SM Mall, one of the biggest shopping malls with about 85 locations throughout the Philippines, where the density of foot traffic is very high as well as restaurants, cafes, supermarkets, department stores, movie theaters, bowling alleys, etc. The owner's desire is to offer authentic Yokohama Style Ramen to as many local people as possible at an affordable price. store offers the same high-quality atmosphere, service, and taste as the directly manage stores in Japan to satisfy customers.

The side dishes such as gyoza and karaage are homemade.