Gift : Notice on Uploading Video of Briefing Session of Financial Results for Cumulative Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2022

July 12, 2022
Company name
GIFT HOLDINGS INC.
(Stock code: 9279, Tokyo Prime Market)
Representative
Sho Tagawa,
President and Representative Director
Inquiries
Masanori Enoki, Director & General Manager,
Corporate Planning Division
Email
ml-ir@gift-group.co.jp
Tel
042-860-7182
Notice on Uploading Video of Briefing Session of Financial Results for Cumulative Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2022
We uploaded the video of the briefing session of financial results for the Cumulative Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2022, held on June 20, 2022, on our website below.
English Video: https://irp-system.net/presenter/?conts=01g1hnkqbkx4xy1bjb1gcaqnm9*The video will be distributed only for six months following its upload.
