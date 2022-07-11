Gift : Notice on Uploading Video of Briefing Session of Financial Results for Cumulative Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2022

July 12, 2022

Company name GIFT HOLDINGS INC. (Stock code: 9279, Tokyo Prime Market) Representative Sho Tagawa, President and Representative Director Inquiries Masanori Enoki, Director & General Manager, Corporate Planning Division Email ml-ir@gift-group.co.jp Tel 042-860-7182

Notice on Uploading Video of Briefing Session of Financial Results for Cumulative Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2022

We uploaded the video of the briefing session of financial results for the Cumulative Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2022, held on June 20, 2022, on our website below.

English Video: https://irp-system.net/presenter/?conts=01g1hnkqbkx4xy1bjb1gcaqnm9*The video will be distributed only for six months following its upload.