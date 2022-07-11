Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Gift Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9279   JP3264860002

GIFT HOLDINGS INC.

(9279)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:09 2022-07-12 am EDT
2223.00 JPY   +1.46%
07/11GIFT : Notice on Uploading Video of Briefing Session of Financial Results for Cumulative Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2022
PU
07/06GIFT : Results Briefing Materials for the Cumulative Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2022
PU
07/05Gift's Sales Climb 26% in June
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gift : Notice on Uploading Video of Briefing Session of Financial Results for Cumulative Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2022

07/11/2022 | 10:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 12, 2022

Company name

GIFT HOLDINGS INC.

(Stock code: 9279, Tokyo Prime Market)

Representative

Sho Tagawa,

President and Representative Director

Inquiries

Masanori Enoki, Director & General Manager,

Corporate Planning Division

Email

ml-ir@gift-group.co.jp

Tel

042-860-7182

Notice on Uploading Video of Briefing Session of Financial Results for Cumulative Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2022

We uploaded the video of the briefing session of financial results for the Cumulative Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2022, held on June 20, 2022, on our website below.

English Video: https://irp-system.net/presenter/?conts=01g1hnkqbkx4xy1bjb1gcaqnm9*The video will be distributed only for six months following its upload.

Disclaimer

GIFT inc. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 02:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GIFT HOLDINGS INC.
07/11GIFT : Notice on Uploading Video of Briefing Session of Financial Results for Cumulative S..
PU
07/06GIFT : Results Briefing Materials for the Cumulative Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year End..
PU
07/05Gift's Sales Climb 26% in June
MT
07/05Gift Holdings Inc. Reports Sales Results for the Month, Second Half and Year to Date En..
CI
06/15Gift Logs 130% Jump in Fiscal H1 Attributable Profit on Higher Sales, Other Income
MT
06/14GIFT : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended April 30, 2022
PU
06/14Gift Holdings Inc. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending October ..
CI
06/14Gift Holdings Inc. Announces Dividend for the Second Quarter of 2022, Payable on July 2..
CI
06/14Gift Holdings Inc. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 20..
CI
06/06Gift's Sales Rise 35.5% in May
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 16 923 M 123 M 123 M
Net income 2022 1 573 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 1,14%
Capitalization 21 821 M 159 M 159 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,29x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 486
Free-Float 41,1%
Chart GIFT HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Gift Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GIFT HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2 191,00 JPY
Average target price 4 000,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 82,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shogo Tagawa President & Representative Director
Norihiko Suehiro Managing Director & GM-Administration
Nobuyuki Sato Independent Outside Director
Kazuhiko Tsuyuki Independent Outside Director
Heiwa Fujimura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GIFT HOLDINGS INC.-19.25%157
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-32.22%90 926
COMPASS GROUP PLC7.00%37 539
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-23.37%14 566
SODEXO-4.57%10 943
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-19.91%4 781