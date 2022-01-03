Log in
    2376   TW0002376001

GIGA-BYTE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(2376)
GIGABYTE Revisits CES and Invites Participants to Explore Industries From a Different Perspective

01/03/2022 | 01:05am EST
GIGABYTE is joining CES Virtual with its website extension – INDUSTRY – to present products and solutions that propel digital transformation in industries such as 5G & telecom, automotive, creative & gaming, data centers, manufacturing, and retail.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211229005431/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

GIGABYTE takes pride in having an incredibly deep portfolio of enterprise products that support cloud, edge, and data centers. There are over 75 servers for AMD EPYC CPU alone, as well as Intel Xeon Scalable CPU, and over 10 servers for Ampere Altra CPU, and not to forget over 20 server motherboards. GIGABYTE offers edge servers developed based on Arm architecture. These high-density Arm servers, using Ampere’s massive 80 / 128 core CPU, provide the performance, storage, network, and above all, the flexibility to be deployed for the next generation of telecommunications where processing work needs to be done on-site. GIGABYTE’s server solutions are also applicable to various industries, and are highly valued by large and small high-tech companies, medical, scientific, academic research, and public institutions, etc., and have successfully assisted them in innovation and breakthroughs in their fields.

Our industries are undergoing an invigorating metamorphosis as AI, HPC, IoT, and other breakthroughs bring about a paradigm shift. MyelinTek Inc., an investee company of GIGABYTE developed a deep learning system MLSteam, which includes optimized AI software stacking and comprehensive management tools in a user-friendly interface to make it easier for scientists to train and develop AI integration for autonomous vehicles. With the rapid development of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technology, GIGABYTE designs decision-making control units for different types of autonomous vehicles, as well as customized products such as ADAS ECUs, TCUs, assisting vehicles designers to develop their ideal products and improve the automotive industry.

GIGABYTE has years of proven experience in embedded computers and brought its latest generation of embedded systems to increase the operability of storage, logistic, and manufacturing facilities while lowering labor and management costs with the innovation of AGV, AMR, and Industrial Automation Security System. In the post-pandemic era, GIGABYTE’s embedded solutions integrated with AI and IoT technology helped automate the operation and management of open space rentals, allowing such new services to flourish.

GIGABYTE’s reputation to invent top-notch products with innovative VRM and thermal design makes the task to optimize overclocking performance on the latest Intel® Core™ CPUs easy and effective. The Z690 series motherboards provide beyond the essential features and power for both professional creators and gamers alike. Performance is the key to both immersive gameplay and smooth workflow, and GIGABYTE has taken performance above all else with this generation’s AORUS gaming laptops and the AERO creator laptops which are to be released in early 2022.

GIGABYTE has recently launched INDUSTRY to demonstrate its most pivotal products and solutions for different industries. One of the biggest highlights of the platform is its live chat function. GIGABYTE has arranged experts, who have keen insights on the industries, to standby the live chat and answer questions and inquiries made by CES visitors and buyers as they would at the physical venue. The live chat uses AI-generated avatars to show the status of its live experts, and also as a way to embrace the ‘metaverse’ where virtual merges with reality. The INDUSTRY platform will host all products and solutions GIGABYTE is presenting at CES including trendy topics highlighted in the event and more. GIGABYTE welcomes all visitors to connect through this digital platform and see their industries from different perspectives.

INDUSTRY: https://industry.gigabyte.com

Visit GIGABYTE on CES Digital: https://gbte.tech/ces2022


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 123 B 4 447 M 4 447 M
Net income 2021 12 680 M 459 M 459 M
Net cash 2021 23 811 M 861 M 861 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,80x
Yield 2021 9,42%
Capitalization 98 383 M 3 550 M 3 559 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 7 500
Free-Float 79,4%
Technical analysis trends GIGA-BYTE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 155,50 TWD
Average target price 133,75 TWD
Spread / Average Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pei Cheng Yeh Chairman, President & General Manager
Chun Ying Chen Head-Finance & Accounting Department
Yi Ming Teng AVP-Research & Development
Wei Wen Tseng Senior AVP-Research & Development
Che Hsien Liao Senior AVP-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GIGA-BYTE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.00%3 550
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.0.00%42 907
HP INC.0.00%40 786
GOERTEK INC.0.00%28 462
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC0.00%25 153
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY0.00%20 398