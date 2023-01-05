Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Giga-Byte Technology Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2376   TW0002376001

GIGA-BYTE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(2376)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-04
110.50 TWD   -1.34%
01/03GIGABYTE Announces Latest Laptops Under the Gamer-Focused AORUS and Creator-Centric AERO Brands
CI
01/03Gigabyte Launches B760 Series Motherboards with Best Support for Intel 13th Gen Processors and DDR5 Memory
CI
2022GIGABYTE Launches Its First Web 3.0 Community with Launch of AFWC NFT Collection
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GIGABYTE at CES 2023: Power of Computing to Reshape the World

01/05/2023 | 01:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GIGABYTE, a leading supplier of computer hardware and pioneer in the tech industry, presents “Power of Computing” at CES 2023 to demonstrate exceptional computing prowess that drives innovative technologies forward. An extensive range of enterprise and personal computer solutions are brought to the show to resonate with the theme.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005713/en/

GIGABYTE at CES 2023: Power of Computing to Reshape the World (Photo: Business Wire)

GIGABYTE at CES 2023: Power of Computing to Reshape the World (Photo: Business Wire)

Data Center is an integral part of making technological breakthroughs. GIGABYTE has always been trusted as a pioneer in developing new server products for developers, and worked on software integrations to provide product solutions that are in line with the future of the digital age. GIGABYTE brought to CES its next-gen server hardware and computing technology that unleashes greater performance, improved energy efficiency, and is ready for high-density compute with the latest CPUs and GPUs to accelerate workloads of any scale. Also showcased is an enterprise-grade workstation that coupled with MyelinTek’s ready-to-go MLOps AI development environment. The MLOps’s easy-to-use interface enables engineers to quickly train AI models suited for their innovations, and the workstation’s outstanding performance allows a painless implementation.

Computing demands are facing a thermal dilemma in which performance gain is at environment’s sacrifice. GIGABYTE’s Air, Liquid, and Immersion Cooling Solutions are specially designed to increase heat dissipation efficiency, empowering servers to deliver exceptional high performance while lowering carbon emissions, paving the way for a sustainable future without sacrificing economic growth. At its CES booth GIGABYTE also debuts TO15-Z40, which is an OCP server compatible with all major immersion tanks, to show the most future-proof computing to industry leaders who wish to create a balance in tech advancements and environmental sustainability.

Vehicle tech is thriving as it leverages the power of computing to helm artificial intelligence and communications, therefore paving way for safer driving and smarter traffic. With extensive experience in developing ADCU (Autonomous Driving Control Unit) and ADAS DCU (Domain Control Unit), GIGABYTE provides the automotive industry with high-performance Zonal Integrated DCUs and decision-making control hosts, which are built with a centralized architecture and can be integrated into various requirements and design concepts, lowering vehicle production costs.

GIGABYTE launched its newest iteration of AERO creator laptops and AORUS gaming laptops just in time before CES begins. Both laptops series are built with 13th gen Intel® Core™ processors and NVIDIA RTX™ 40 series graphics cards, and in addition, are designed with the latest technologies, to present tech fanatics with computing performance that exceeds their expectations. The newly crowned CES 2023 Innovation Award winner, Stealth 500 PC DIY Kit, and a whopping 48” gaming monitor are also showcased for users to feast their eyes on.

Visit GIGABYTE ‘Power of Computing’ event page


© Business Wire 2023
All news about GIGA-BYTE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
01/03GIGABYTE Announces Latest Laptops Under the Gamer-Focused AORUS and Creator-Centric AER..
CI
01/03Gigabyte Launches B760 Series Motherboards with Best Support for Intel 13th Gen Process..
CI
2022GIGABYTE Launches Its First Web 3.0 Community with Launch of AFWC NFT Collection
AQ
2022GIGABYTE Launches its First Web 3.0 Community with Launch of AFWC NFT Collection
CI
2022GIGABYTE Emphasizes Friendly Design Across Product Lines to Enhance User Experience
CI
2022Giga-Byte Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine ..
CI
2022GIGABYTE Committed to Building an Eco-Friendly Brand Through Sustainable Practices
CI
2022GIGABYTE Offers 5-Year Extended Warranty For New X670 Motherboards
CI
2022GIGABYTE Launches Z790 Series Motherboards Supporting Dual-Generation Intel Processors
CI
2022Gigabyte Launches Four Amd X670 Motherboards for New Ryzen 7000 Processors
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 105 B 3 434 M 3 434 M
Net income 2022 6 510 M 212 M 212 M
Net cash 2022 20 638 M 672 M 672 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 7,83%
Capitalization 70 166 M 2 284 M 2 284 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 7 500
Free-Float 78,7%
Chart GIGA-BYTE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Giga-Byte Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GIGA-BYTE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 110,50 TWD
Average target price 129,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pei Cheng Yeh Chairman, President & General Manager
Chun Ying Chen Head-Finance & Accounting Department
Wei Wen Tseng Senior AVP-Research & Development
Che Hsien Liao Senior AVP-Research & Development
Guang Hua Bai Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GIGA-BYTE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.3.76%2 315
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.1.79%29 318
HP INC.-0.45%26 734
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY2.88%21 047
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-0.23%10 837
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.4.52%10 385