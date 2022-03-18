Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Giga-Byte Technology Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2376   TW0002376001

GIGA-BYTE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(2376)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Giga Byte Technology : Board of Directors' resolution on earning distribution.

03/18/2022 | 05:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: GIGA-BYTE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/18 Time of announcement 17:27:17
Subject 
 Board of Directors' resolution on earning
distribution.
Date of events 2022/03/18 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/03/18
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):NT$12per share
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):NT$7,619,806,632
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10.0 per share

Disclaimer

Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 09:40:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GIGA-BYTE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
05:41aGIGA BYTE TECHNOLOGY : Board of Directors' resolution on earning distribution.
PU
03/14Giga-Byte Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decembe..
CI
03/11GIGA BYTE TECHNOLOGY : The declaration of 2022 shareholders' meeting convenced by the reso..
PU
03/11GIGA BYTE TECHNOLOGY : Announcing board of directors resolution to spin off the Company's ..
PU
02/25GIGA BYTE TECHNOLOGY : On behalf of Matreial subsidiary Ningbo Gigabyte International Trad..
PU
02/07GIGABYTE's New Generation Aero Creator Series Laptops Featuring Intel's Latest 12 Gener..
CI
02/01GIGABYTE Launches its New Generation of AORUS Professional Gaming Laptops
CI
01/12GIGA BYTE TECHNOLOGY : On behalf of Matreial subsidiary Charleston investment Ltd. announc..
PU
01/05GIGA BYTE TECHNOLOGY : On behalf of Matreial subsidiary Ningbo Zhung Jia Technology Tradin..
PU
01/03GIGABYTE Revisits CES and Invites Participants to Explore Industries From a Different P..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 129 B 4 559 M 4 559 M
Net income 2022 10 740 M 380 M 380 M
Net cash 2022 26 959 M 955 M 955 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,72x
Yield 2022 7,71%
Capitalization 82 865 M 2 934 M 2 934 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 7 500
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart GIGA-BYTE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Giga-Byte Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GIGA-BYTE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 130,50 TWD
Average target price 140,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 7,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pei Cheng Yeh Chairman, President & General Manager
Chun Ying Chen Head-Finance & Accounting Department
Yi Ming Teng AVP-Research & Development
Wei Wen Tseng Senior AVP-Research & Development
Che Hsien Liao Senior AVP-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GIGA-BYTE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-16.08%2 934
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-10.08%38 584
HP INC.-8.44%36 331
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY6.02%21 738
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-18.48%20 161
GOERTEK INC.-30.78%19 721