GIGABYTE Announces Support for AMD EPYC™ 4004 Series Processors

Featuring AMD "Zen 4" architecture with enterprise-grade features

May 21, 2024

May 21, 2024 - GIGABYTE Technology, (TWSE: 2376): Giga Computing, a subsidiary of GIGABYTE and an industry leader in AI servers, server motherboards, and workstations, today announced its support of AMD EPYC 4004 Series processors on AM5 socket servers and server motherboards for entry-level enterprise customers. This will require a BIOS update, which will come pre-installed in the near future.

The new AMD EPYC 4004 platform, built on the AM5 socket, delivers enterprise-grade features that allow small businesses and cloud services to have dependable daily operations with minimal downtime. For reliability and manageability, the platform has been validated for compatibility with server operating systems: Ubuntu, RHEL, and Windows Server. By doing so IT administrators can better control and monitor systems, as well as protect businesses against cyberthreats.

The new EPYC 4004 Series CPUs deliver up to 16 cores and 32 threads, 28 Gen5 PCIe lanes, and a TDP ranging from 65W to 170W. The EPYC 4004 family of processors also brings support for a server OS, DDR5-5200 with ECC, software RAID 0/1/5/10, and some RAS features such as on-chip ECC/parity and on-chip watchdog timers.

"We have seen a very healthy demand for the use of the AMD AM5 socket in enterprise applications," said Vincent Wang, VP of Sales at Giga Computing. "By issuing this BIOS update, our hosting and SMB customers can have even greater reliability and security with the new AMD EPYC 4004 processors. The result is a very highly cost effective solution."

"The new AMD EPYC 4004 Series CPUs, along with our strong ecosystem of technology partners, bring enterprise solutions to a traditionally underserved market and ensure that small and medium businesses have access to highly-performant technologies that help them stay competitive," said John Morris, corporate vice president, Enterprise and HPC Business Group, AMD. "The AMD EPYC 4004 CPUs fill an important market gap, providing cost-optimized solutions with enterprise-grade dependability, scalability and security in cost-optimized system configurations that make sense for smaller businesses and dedicated hosters."

GIGABYTE is committed to adding greater value to our customers, and this new EPYC family of CPUs pairs with GIGABYTE boards for easy-to-use, low-cost systems for growing businesses.

BIOS update can be found for these GIGABYTE servers and server motherboards.

GIGABYTE has a dedicated solution page for the AMD EPYC 4004 Series Processors, visit our Solution to learn more.

