GIGABYTE Launches the AORUS ELITE Series Power Supplies

Powering High-Performance Gaming and Reliable Computing

May 21, 2024

⁠⁠May 21, 2024 - GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd, a leading manufacturer of premium gaming hardware, today announced the new AORUS ELITE series power supplies. This series offers four models to meet the needs of different users, including:

AORUS ELITE P1000W 80+ Platinum Modular PCIe 5.0 (Black)

AORUS ELITE P850W 80+ Platinum Modular PCIe 5.0 (Black)

AORUS ELITE P1000W 80+ Platinum Modular PCIe 5.0 ICE (White)

AORUS ELITE P850W 80+ Platinum Modular PCIe 5.0 ICE (White)

Certified with 80 PLUS Platinum and fully compliant with Intel ATX 3.0 and PCIe Gen 5.0 standards, the AORUS ELITE series power supplies cater to high-end gamers and users with stable computing needs, offering exceptional performance and reliability. Their compact design packs a 120mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB) smart silent fan and the AORUS unique magnetic plate, combining quiet operation with a stylish look.

Supporting the Latest PCIe Gen 5 Graphics Cards

Fully compliant with Intel ATX 3.0 and PCIe Gen 5.0 standards, the AORUS ELITE series power supplies can sustain power excursions of up to 3 times the GPU power and 2 times the total power. While traditional power supplies require an additional 8-pin to 16-pin adapter cable to support the latest PCIe Gen 5 graphics cards, AORUS ELITE power supplies can power PCIe Gen 5 graphics cards directly using a single 16-pin cable. The single PCIe Gen 5 16-pin cable supports up to 600W of power delivery. This simplified cabling solution makes graphics card installation more convenient and secure, while also enhancing airflow and improving the overall aesthetics of your system.

Compact Design for Extreme Silence

GIGABYTE's engineering expertise in heat dissipation and material selection has shrunk the length of the power supply to an impressive 140 mm, ensuring compatibility with even space-constrained chassis. The AORUS ELITE series features high-performance Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB) fan that employ oil film shock absorption technology to effectively reduce noise and extend fan lifespan. Additionally, the fan speed is adjusted according to the automatic power detection and stops when the system is idle or under low load.

Trendsetting AORUS ELITE Design

The unique AORUS magnetic plate can be attached to different sides of the power supply based on the user's preference, presenting the best visual effect from any angle. Additionally, while the plate being moved on the case, its neon color printing with metallic sheen creates solid and hollow special effects for the AORUS logo.⁠⁠

⁠The AORUS ELITE power supplies are certified 80 PLUS Platinum, achieving an efficiency rating of over 92%. This high efficiency translates to reduced energy conversion losses, minimized waste heat generation, and lower electricity bills. The entire series employs 100% high-quality Japanese capacitors, ensuring superior efficiency, stability, and a longer lifespan. These capacitors offer exceptional performance under demanding workloads and extreme temperatures, ensuring the reliable operation. The AORUS ELITE power supplies incorporate a comprehensive suite of protection circuits, including OCP, OTP, OVP, OPP, UVP and SCP. These safeguards effectively protect your system and components from any potential damage.

GIGABYTE has introduced the new AORUS ELITE series power supplies, offering two options: 1000W and 850W. Users can also choose between black or white models to match their aesthetic preferences. The AORUS ELITE series power supplies not only deliver high-quality power but also ensure long-term safety and stability, allowing gamers to immerse themselves in high-definition gaming experiences without worry. These power supplies are the perfect companions for next-generation graphics cards.

For more information, please go to

https://www.gigabyte.com/Power-Supply

