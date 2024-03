Giga Device Semiconductor Inc. (SHSE:603986) announces a share repurchase program. Under the program, the company will repurchase up to CNY 200 million worth of its shares. The maximum price for repurchase is CNY 104 per share.

The repurchased shares will be used for implementation of the equity incentive plan. The repurchases will be funded from own funds. The repurchase program is valid till June 30, 2024.