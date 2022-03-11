Log in
    GIGA   CA37518K1021

GIGA METALS CORPORATION

(GIGA)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03/22 03:59:58 pm
0.4 CAD   +3.90%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GIGA METALS : ANNOUNCES EXPIRY OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION - Form 6-K

03/11/2022 | 06:21am EST
GIGA METALS ANNOUNCES EXPIRY OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

(Vancouver, BC) - Giga Metals Corp. (TSX.V - GIGA) (OTCQX - HNCKF) ("Giga Metals" or the "Company") announces today that further to its press release dated February 8, 2022 in respect of an overnight marketed public offering of units (the "Offering"), which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, the over-allotment option granted to the underwriters under the Offering, which was partially exercised on the closing date of the Offering on February 8, 2022, has expired and no further exercise occurred since the closing date of the Offering.

About Giga Metals Corporation

Giga Metals Corporation is focused on metals critical to modern batteries, especially those used in Electric Vehicles and Energy Storage. The Company's core asset is the Turnagain Project, located in northern British Columbia, which contains one of the few significant undeveloped sulphide nickel and cobalt resources in the world. The Company is also exploring for sediment hosted copper deposits in Brazil.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Mark Jarvis"

Mark Jarvis, CEO

GIGA METALS CORPORATION

Tel - 604 681 2300

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of
the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Suite 203 -700 West Pender St., Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 1G8

T: 604-681-2300E: info@gigametals.com W: www.gigametals.com

Disclaimer

Giga Metals Corporation published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 11:18:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -2,02 M -1,58 M -1,58 M
Net cash 2020 3,51 M 2,74 M 2,74 M
P/E ratio 2020 -14,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 39,1 M 30,6 M 30,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart GIGA METALS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Giga Metals Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark Clayton Jarvis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin Vydra President & Director
Matthew James Anderson Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Anthony D. Milewski Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Alan Morris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GIGA METALS CORPORATION2.56%31
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.12.60%69 408
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION22.02%58 213
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.41.08%14 529
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-17.81%14 498
YUNNAN TIN COMPANY LIMITED15.31%5 862