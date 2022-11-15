Advanced search
Giga Metals : 2022 Notice of Meeting

11/15/2022 | 11:42am EST
GIGA METALS CORPORATION

Suite 203 - 700 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC Canada V6C 1G8

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders of Giga Metals Corporation (the "Company") will be held at the offices of 2500 Park Place, 666 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia on Wednesday, December 7 2022 at 10 am (PST). Shareholders may and are encouraged to listen to proceedings via Zoom.

The Meeting is called for the following purposes:

  1. To receive and consider the Report of the Directors to the shareholders;
  2. To receive and consider the financial statements of the Company, together with the auditor's report thereon, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021;
  3. To consider and, if thought fit, to approve an ordinary resolution to appoint Crowe Mackay LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors of the Company;
  4. To consider and, if thought fit, to approve an ordinary resolution to set the number of directors at five (5);
  5. To elect directors to hold office until the next annual meeting of the Company;
  6. To approve the stock option plan;
  7. To transact such further or other business as may properly come before the Meeting and any adjournment or adjournments thereof.

A management information circular and form of proxy accompany this notice of meeting. These documents provide additional information relating to the matters to be dealt with at the Meeting and form part of this notice of meeting.

The share transfer board books of the Company will not be closed, but the Company's board of directors has fixed November 2, 2022 as the record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the Meeting and at any adjournment or postponement thereof. Each registered shareholder at the close of business on that date is entitled to such notice and to vote at the Meeting in the circumstances set out in the accompanying management information circular.

Registered shareholders who are unable to attend the Meeting in person are requested to complete, sign and date the enclosed form of proxy and return the same in the enclosed return envelope provided for that purpose. To be effective, the completed form of proxy must be received by the Company's registrar and transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company, at its offices located at 8th Floor, 100 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1, not later than December 5, 2022 at 12 noon (PST) .

DATED at Vancouver, British Columbia, this 2nd day of November 2022.

By Order of the Board of

GIGA METALS CORPORATION

(signed) "Mark Jarvis"

CEO and Director

Disclaimer

Giga Metals Corporation published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 16:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
