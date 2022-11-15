Giga Metals : 2022 Proxy Form 11/15/2022 | 11:42am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields GIGA METALS CORPORATION *S000001Q01* HDKQ 000001 SAM SAMPLE 123 SAMPLES STREET Security Class SAMPLETOWN SS X9X X9X COMMON SHARES CANADA Holder Account Number C9999999999 IND ------- Fold Form of Proxy - Annual General Meeting to be held on December 7, 2022 This Form of Proxy is solicited by and on behalf of Management. Notes to proxy Every holder has the right to appoint some other person or company of their choice, who need not be a holder, to attend and act on their behalf at the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. If you wish to appoint a person or company other than the Management Nominees whose names are printed herein, please insert the name of your chosen proxyholder in the space provided (see reverse). If the securities are registered in the name of more than one owner (for example, joint ownership, trustees, executors, etc.), then all those registered should sign this proxy. If you are voting on behalf of a corporation or another individual you may be required to provide documentation evidencing your power to sign this proxy with signing capacity stated. This proxy should be signed in the exact manner as the name(s) appear(s) on the proxy. If a date is not inserted in the space provided on the reverse of this proxy, it will be deemed to bear the date on which it was mailed to the holder by Management. The securities represented by this proxy will be voted as directed by the holder, however, if such a direction is not made in respect of any matter, and the proxy appoints the Management Nominees listed on the reverse, this proxy will be voted as recommended by Management. The securities represented by this proxy will be voted in favour, or withheld from voting, or voted against each of the matters described herein, as applicable, in accordance with the instructions of the holder, on any ballot that may be called for. If you have specified a choice with respect to any matter to be acted on, the securities will be voted accordingly. This proxy confers discretionary authority in respect of amendments or variations to matters identified in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular or other matters that may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof, unless prohibited by law. 8. This proxy should be read in conjunction with the accompanying documentation provided by Management.------- Fold Proxies submitted must be received by 12:00 pm, PST, on December 5, 2022. VOTE USING THE TELEPHONE OR INTERNET 24 HOURS A DAY 7 DAYS A WEEK! To Vote Using the Telephone Call the number listed BELOW from a touch tone telephone. 1-866-732-VOTE (8683) Toll Free To Vote Using the Internet Go to the following web site: www.investorvote.com

Smartphone?

Scan the QR code to vote now. If you vote by telephone or the Internet, DO NOT mail back this proxy. Voting by mail may be the only method for securities held in the name of a corporation or securities being voted on behalf of another individual. Voting by mail or by Internet are the only methods by which a holder may appoint a person as proxyholder other than the Management Nominees named on the reverse of this proxy. Instead of mailing this proxy, you may choose one of the two voting methods outlined above to vote this proxy. To vote by telephone or the Internet, you will need to provide your CONTROL NUMBER listed below. CONTROL NUMBER 23456 78901 23456 HDKQ_PRX_347594/000001/000001/i SAM SAMPLE C9999999999 *C9999999999* IND C03 *C9999999999* Appointment of Proxyholder I/We being holder(s) of securities of Giga Metals Corporation (the OR Print the name of the person you are "Company") hereby appoint: Mark Jarvis, or failing this person, Martin appointing if this person is someone Vydra, or failing this person, Lyle Davis, or failing this person, Robert Morris, other than the Management or failing this person, Anthony Milewski (the "Management Nominees") Nominees listed herein. as my/our proxyholder with full power of substitution and to attend, act and to vote for and on behalf of the holder in accordance with the following direction (or if no directions have been given, as the proxyholder sees fit) and on all other matters that may properly come before the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company to be held at 2500 Park Place, 666 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC on December 7, 2022 at 10:00 am (PST), and at any adjournment or postponement thereof. VOTING RECOMMENDATIONS ARE INDICATED BY HIGHLIGHTED TEXT OVER THE BOXES. For Against 1. Number of Directors To set the number of Directors at five (5). 2. Election of Directors Withhold Withhold Withhold For For For 01. Mark Jarvis 02. Martin Vydra 03. Lyle Davis 04. Robert Morris 05. Anthony Milewski Withhold For 3. Appointment of Auditors Appointment of Crowe MacKay LLP as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration. For Against ------- Fold 4. Stock Option Plan To approve the stock option plan for the ensuing year. For Against 5. Financial Statements To receive and consider the financial statements of the Company, together with the Auditors' reports thereon, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. ------- For Against Fold 6. Other Business To transact such further or other business as may properly come before the meeting and any adjournment or adjournments thereof. Signature of Proxyholder Signature(s) Date I/We authorize you to act in accordance with my/our instructions set out above. I/We hereby revoke any proxy previously given with respect to the Meeting. If no voting instructions are indicated above, and the proxy appoints the Management Nominees, this Proxy will be voted as recommended by Management. Interim Financial Statements - Mark this box if you would like to receive Interim Financial Statements and accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis by mail. Annual Financial Statements - Mark this box if you would like to receive the Annual Financial Statements and accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis by mail. If you are not mailing back your proxy, you may register online to receive the above financial report(s) by mail at www.computershare.com/mailinglist. 