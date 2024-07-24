#203-700 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 1G8 Tel: 604-681-2300 MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR (This document contains information as at July 10, 2024 and all amounts are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.) GENERAL PROXY INFORMATION This Management Information Circular is furnished to the shareholders (the "Shareholders") of Giga Metals Corporation (the "Company") by the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") in connection with the solicitation by the Company's Board of proxies to be voted at the Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of the Shareholders to be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at 10:00 am (Vancouver time) at the offices of Bennett Jones LLP, situated at 2500 Park Place, 666 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC or at any adjournment or postponement thereof. PROXIES AND VOTING RIGHTS Management Solicitation The solicitation of proxies will be conducted by mail and may be supplemented by telephone or other personal contact to be made without special compensation by the directors, regular officers and employees of the Company. The Company does not reimburse shareholders, nominees or agents for the cost incurred in obtaining from their principals authorization to execute forms of proxy, except that the Company has requested brokers and nominees who hold stock in their respective names to furnish this proxy material to their customers, and the Company will reimburse such brokers and nominees for their related out of pocket expenses. No solicitation will be made by specifically engaged employees or soliciting agents. The cost of solicitation will be borne by the Company. No person has been authorized to give any information or to make any representation other than as contained in this Information Circular in connection with the solicitation of proxies. If given or made, such information or representations must not be relied upon as having been authorized by the Company. The delivery of this Information Circular shall not create, under any circumstances, any implication that there has been no change in the information set forth herein since the date of this Information Circular. This Information Circular does not constitute the solicitation of a proxy by anyone in any jurisdiction in which such solicitation is not authorized, or in which the person making such solicitation is not qualified to do so, or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer of solicitation. WSLEGAL�93403�000238392450v1

APPOINTMENT, VOTING AND REVOCATION OF PROXY Registered Shareholders Registered Shareholders are entitled to vote at the Meeting. A Shareholder is entitled to one vote for each common share in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") that such Shareholder holds on July 10, 2024 (the "Record Date") on the resolutions to be acted upon at the Meeting and any other matter to come before the Meeting. The persons named as proxy holders (the "Designated Persons") in the enclosed form of proxy are directors and/or officers of the Company. In order to be voted, the completed form of proxy must be received by the Company's registrar and transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., at their offices located at 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1 (Tel: 1 800 564 6253), at least 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays recognized in the Province of British Columbia) prior to the scheduled commencement of the Meeting or an adjournment of the Meeting. A proxy may not be valid unless it is dated and signed by the Shareholder who is giving it or by that Shareholder's attorney-in-fact duly authorized by that Shareholder in writing or, in the case of a corporation, dated and executed by a duly authorized officer, or attorney-in-fact for, the corporation. If a form of proxy is executed by an attorney-in-fact for an individual Shareholder or joint Shareholders or by an officer or attorney-in-fact for a corporate Shareholder, the instrument so empowering the officer or attorney-in-fact, as the case may be, or a notarial copy thereof, should accompany the form of proxy. A Shareholder who has given a proxy may revoke it at any time, before it is exercised, by an instrument in writing: (a) executed by that Shareholder or by that Shareholder's attorney-in-fact authorized in writing or, where that Shareholder is a corporation, by a duly authorized officer of, or attorney-in-fact for, the corporation and (b) delivered either: (i) to the Company's transfer agent at any time up to and including the last business day preceding the day of the Meeting or, if adjourned or postponed, any reconvening thereof; to the Chairman of the Meeting prior to the vote on matters covered by the proxy on the day of the Meeting or, if adjourned or postponed, any reconvening thereof; or (iii) in any other manner provided by law. Also, a proxy will automatically be revoked by either: (a) attendance at the Meeting and participation in a poll (ballot) by a Shareholder or (b) submission of a subsequent proxy in accordance with the foregoing procedures. A revocation of a proxy does not affect any matter on which a vote has been taken prior to the revocation. The enclosed form of proxy confers discretionary authority upon the persons named therein with respect to other matters which may properly come before the Meeting, including any amendments or variations to any matters identified in the notice of meeting and with respect to other matters which may properly come before the Meeting. At the date of this Information Circular, management of the Company knows of no such amendments, variations, or other matters to come before the Meeting. The shares represented by a Shareholder's proxy will be voted or withheld from voting in accordance with the instructions of the Shareholder on any ballot that may be called for. If the Shareholder specifies a choice with respect to any matter to be voted upon, the shares represented by that Shareholder's proxy will be voted accordingly. In the case of abstentions from or withholding of the voting of Common Shares on any matter, the shares which are the subject of the abstention or withholding will be counted for determination of a quorum, but will not be counted as affirmative or negative on the matter to be voted upon. A Shareholder has the right to appoint a person to attend and act for him on his behalf at the Meeting other than the Designated Persons named in the enclosed instrument of proxy. To exercise this right, WSLEGAL�93403�000238392450v1 - 2 -

the Shareholder must strike out the names of the Designated Persons named in the instrument of proxy and insert the name of his nominee in the blank space provided, or complete another instrument of proxy. Such Shareholder should notify the nominee of the appointment, obtain the nominee's consent to act as proxy and should provide instruction to the nominee on how the Shareholder's shares should be voted. The nominee should bring personal identification to the meeting. If no choice is specified in the proxy with respect to a matter to be acted upon, the proxy confers discretionary authority with respect to that matter upon the Designated Persons named in the form of proxy. It is intended that the Designated Persons will vote the Common Shares represented by the proxy in favour of each matter identified in the proxy and for the nominees of the Company's Board for directors and auditor. Non-Registered Shareholders The information set out in this section is of significant importance to those Shareholders who do not hold shares in their own name. Shareholders who do not hold their shares in their own name (referred to in the Circular as "Beneficial Shareholders") should note that only proxies deposited by Shareholders whose names appear on the records of the Company as the registered holders of Common Shares can be recognized and acted upon at the Meeting. If Common Shares are listed in an account statement provided to a Shareholder by a broker, then in almost all cases those Common Shares will not be registered in the Shareholder's name on the records of the Company. Such Common Shares will more likely be registered under the names of the Shareholder's broker or an agent of that broker. In the United States, the vast majority of such Common Shares are registered under the name of Cede & Co. as nominee for The Depository Trust Company (which acts as depositary for many U.S. brokerage firms and custodian banks), and in Canada, under the name of CDS & Co. (the registration name for The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited, which acts as nominee for many Canadian brokerage firms). Beneficial Shareholders should ensure that instructions respecting the voting of their Common Shares are communicated to the appropriate person well in advance of the Meeting. Regulatory policies require intermediaries to seek voting instructions from Beneficial Shareholders in advance of a shareholders' meeting. Beneficial Shareholders have the option of either not objecting to their intermediary disclosing certain ownership information about themselves to the Company (such Beneficial Shareholder are designated as non-objecting beneficial owners, or "NOBOs") or objecting to their intermediary disclosing ownership information about themselves to the Company (such Beneficial Shareholders are designated as objecting beneficial owners, or "OBOs"). In accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 54-101Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer, the Company has elected to send the notice of meeting, this Information Circular and a request for voting instructions (a "VIF") instead of a proxy (the notice of meeting, Information Circular and VIF or proxy are collectively referred to as the "Meeting Materials"), directly to the NOBOs and indirectly through intermediaries to the OBOs. The intermediaries (or their service companies) are responsible for forwarding the Meeting Materials to the OBOs. The Company has not agreed to pay the costs of mailing the Meeting Materials to OBOs and the intermediaries (or their service companies) are responsible for forwarding the Meeting Materials to the OBOs. Accordingly, if the OBO's intermediary does not assume the costs of delivery of the Meeting Materials in the event that the OBO wishes to receive them, the OBO may not receive the Meeting Materials. Meeting Materials sent to Beneficial Shareholders are accompanied by a VIF, instead of a proxy. By returning the VIF in accordance with the instructions noted on it, the Beneficial Shareholder is able to instruct the intermediary (or other registered shareholder) how to vote the Beneficial Shareholder's WSLEGAL�93403�000238392450v1 - 3 -

Common Shares on the Beneficial Shareholder's behalf. For this to occur, it is important that the VIF be completed and returned in accordance with the specific instructions noted on the VIF. The majority of intermediaries now delegate responsibility for obtaining instructions from Beneficial Shareholders to Broadridge Investor Communication Solutions, Inc. ("Broadridge") in Canada. Broadridge typically prepares a machine-readable VIF, mails these VIFs to Beneficial Shareholders and asks Beneficial Shareholders to return the VIFs to Broadridge, usually by way of mail, the internet or telephone. Broadridge then tabulates the results of all instructions received and provides appropriate instructions respecting the voting of shares to be represented at the Meeting by proxies for which Broadridge has solicited voting instructions. If you have any questions respecting the voting of shares held through an intermediary, please contact that intermediary for assistance. In either case, the purpose of this procedure is to permit Beneficial Shareholders to direct the voting of the Common Shares which they beneficially own. A Beneficial Shareholder receiving a VIF, through Broadridge or another intermediary, cannot use that form to vote Common Shares directly at the Meeting. Beneficial Shareholders should carefully follow the instructions set out in the VIF including those regarding when and where the VIF is to be delivered. Should a Beneficial Shareholder who receives a VIF wish to attend the Meeting or have someone else attend on their behalf, the Beneficial Shareholder may request a legal proxy as set forth in the VIF, which will grant the Beneficial Shareholder or their nominee the right to attend and vote at the Meeting. Only Registered Shareholders have the right to revoke a proxy. A Beneficial Shareholder who wishes to change its vote must, at least seven (7) days before the Meeting, arrange for its intermediary to revoke its VIF on its behalf. All references to Shareholders in this Information Circular and the accompanying instrument of proxy and notice of meeting are to Registered Shareholders unless specifically stated otherwise. The Meeting Materials are being sent to both registered and non-registered owners of the Company's Common Shares. If you are a Beneficial Shareholder and the Company or its agent has sent the Meeting Materials directly to you, your name and address and information about your holdings of the Company's securities have been obtained in accordance with applicable securities regulatory requirements from the intermediary holding on your behalf. By choosing to send the Meeting Materials to you, the Company (and not the intermediary holding on your behalf) has assumed responsibility for (i) delivering the Meeting Materials to you; and (ii) executing your proper voting instructions. Please return your voting instructions as specified in the VIF. INTEREST OF CERTAIN PERSONS OR COMPANIES IN MATTERS TO BE ACTED UPON No: (a) person who has been a director or executive officer of the Company at any time since the beginning of the Company's last financial year; (b) proposed nominee for election as director of the Company; and associate or affiliate of any of the foregoing persons has any material interest, direct or indirect, by way of beneficial ownership of securities or otherwise, in any of the matters to be acted upon other than the election of directors and the appointment of auditors. VOTING SECURITIES AND PRINCIPAL HOLDERS OF VOTING SECURITIES The Company is authorized to issue an unlimited number of Common Shares without par value, of which 97,904,128 Common Shares are issued and outstanding as of July 10, 2024, the Record Date. Although the Company is also authorized to issue an unlimited number of Class A Preference Shares without par value, none of these preference shares have been issued. WSLEGAL�93403�000238392450v1 - 4 -

Only the registered holders of Common Shares who were holders as of the Record Date are entitled to vote at the Meeting. These registered holders of Common Shares will be entitled to one vote for each Common Share held on the Record Date. To the knowledge of the directors and senior officers of the Company, as of the Record Date, there are no persons or companies who beneficially own or exercise control or direction, directly or indirectly, over Common Shares carrying more than 10% of the voting rights attached to all outstanding Common Shares of the Company. MATTERS TO BE ACTED UPON AT THE MEETING Appointment and Remuneration of Auditors Shareholders will be asked to vote for an ordinary resolution to re-appoint Crowe Mackay LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants of Vancouver, British Columbia, as the auditors of the Company until the next annual general meeting of the Shareholders and to authorize the Board to fix their remuneration. Crowe Mackay LLP was first appointed as the auditors of the Company on October 28, 2019. Management recommends Shareholders to vote for the re-appointment of Crowe Mackay LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditors for the Company's fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 and for their remuneration to be fixed by the Company's Board. UNLESS SUCH AUTHORITY IS WITHHELD, PROXIES RECEIVED IN FAVOUR OF THE DESIGNATED PERSONS WILL BE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF THE APPOINTMENT OF CROWE MACKAY LLP, CHARTERED PROFESSIONAL ACCOUNTANTS, AS AUDITORS OF THE COMPANY TO HOLD OFFICE UNTIL THE NEXT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS AND TO AUTHORIZE THE BOARD TO FIX THEIR REMUNERATION. Election of Directors The directors of the Company are elected at each annual general meeting of the Company and hold office until the next annual general meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed, unless the director's office is earlier vacated in accordance with the Company's Articles or applicable corporate statutes. The Shareholders will be asked to pass an ordinary resolution to fix the number of directors of the Company at four (4). Management of the Company proposes to nominate each of the following persons for re-election as a director. Information concerning such persons, as furnished by the individual nominees, is as follows: WSLEGAL�93403�000238392450v1 - 5 -

Name, Province & Country Principal Occupation Number of Voting Period(s) During Which of Residence and Position During the Last Five Years Securities Beneficially Served as a Director of the Held with the Company Owned or Controlled or Company Directed, Directly or Indirectly (1) Mark Jarvis(2) (3) Businessman and CEO of the 4,970,414 January 9, 2004 to present British Columbia, Canada Company from January 2004 CEO and Director to present; President and CEO, director of Shoal Point Energy Ltd. from February 2013 to present; Resigned as Chairman of Giga Metals effective May 30 2024. Lyle Davis(2)(3)(4)(5) Director of the Company 20,300 June 11, 2004 to present British Columbia, Canada from June 2004 to present; Director and Chairman President and CEO of Condor Resources Inc. from July 2013 to April 12, 2024. Chairman of Giga Metals effective May 30, 2024. Martin Vydra(4) Businessman; Director of the 545,000 November 20, 2018 to Alberta, Canada Company from November present President and Director 20, 2018 to present; currently President and independent consultant of Nonoc Ventures; Sherritt International from May 1987 and Sr. VP from February 2012 to April 2018. Robert Morris(2)(5) Businessman; Director of the 125,000 January 19, 2019 to present Ontario, Canada Company from January 19, 2019 to present; formerly Director Executive VP of Vale Canada from 2012 to 2018. Notes: The information as to security holdings of each director has been provided by the respective proposed directors and nominees and is not within the Company's knowledge. Member of the Company's audit committee. Member of the Company's disclosure committee. Member of the Company's nominating committee. Member of the Company's compensation committee. Management recommends Shareholders to vote for the nominees for re-election as directors. UNLESS SUCH AUTHORITY IS WITHHELD, PROXIES RECEIVED IN FAVOUR OF THE DESIGNATED PERSONS WILL BE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF A RESOLUTION TO FIX THE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS AT FOUR (4) AND TO APPOINT AS DIRECTORS, LYLE DAVIS, MARK JARVIS, ROBERT MORRIS AND MARTIN VYDRA. Management does not contemplate that any of the nominees will be unable to serve as a director. WSLEGAL�93403�000238392450v1 - 6 -

CORPORATE CEASE TRADE ORDERS OR BANKRUPTCIES Orders No proposed director of the Company is, or within the past ten years prior to the date hereof has been, a director or executive officer of any issuer, including the Company, that while that person was acting in that capacity: was subject to a cease trade order or order similar to a cease trade order or an order that denied the relevant issuer access to any exemption under securities legislation for a period of more than 30 consecutive days; was subject to an event that resulted, after the director or executive officer ceased to be a director or executive officer of the issuer being the subject of a cease trade order or order similar to a cease trade order or an order that denied the relevant issuer access to any exemption under securities legislation for a period of more than 30 consecutive days; or within a year of that person ceasing to act in that capacity, became bankrupt, made a proposal under any legislation relating to bankruptcy or insolvency or was subject to or instituted any proceedings, arrangement or compromise with creditors or had a receiver, receiver manager or trustee appointed to hold the assets of the person. Individual Bankruptcies No proposed director of the Company has, within the ten years before the date of this Circular, become bankrupt, made a proposal under any legislation relating to bankruptcy or insolvency, or become subject to or instituted any proceedings, arrangement or compromise with creditors, or had a receiver, receiver manager or trustee appointed to hold the assets of the proposed director. Penalties or Sanctions No proposed director of the Company has been subject to: (a) any penalties or sanctions imposed by a court relating to securities legislation or by a securities regulatory authority or has entered into a settlement agreement with a securities regulatory authority; or (b) any other penalties or sanctions imposed by a court or regulatory body that would likely be considered important to a reasonable securityholder in deciding whether to vote for a proposed director. WSLEGAL�93403�000238392450v1 - 7 -

EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION The Company's Statement of Executive Compensation for the year ended December 31, 2023 was filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.comon June 27, 2024 and is included in this Information Circular as Schedule "A". SECURITIES AUTHORIZED FOR ISSUANCE UNDER EQUITY COMPENSATION PLANS The following table sets out those securities of the Company which have been authorized for issuance under equity compensation plans as of December 31, 2023: Plan Category Number of Weighted- Number of securities securities to be average exercise remaining available issued upon price of for future issuance exercise of outstanding under equity outstanding options, compensation plans options, warrants warrants and (excluding securities and rights (1) rights reflected in column (a)) Equity compensation plans 9,255,000 $0.47 535,413 approved by security holders Equity compensation plans not Nil Nil Nil approved by security holders Total 9,255,000 $0.47 535,413 Note: (1) Based on the Company's issued and outstanding common shares of 97,904,128 as at December 31, 2023. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURE National Instrument 58-101Disclosure of Corporate Governance Practices, requires all reporting issuers to provide certain annual disclosure of their corporate governance practices with respect to the corporate governance guidelines (the "Guidelines") adopted in National Policy 58-201Corporate Governance Guidelines. These Guidelines are not prescriptive, but have been used by the Company in adopting its corporate governance practices. The Company's corporate governance policies and mandates may also be publicly viewed on the Company's website at www.gigametals.com. Board of Directors Independence of Members of Board The Company's current Board consists of four directors, all of whom will be standing for re-election at the Meeting. Assuming the election of four directors as per the resolutions being put forward by the Board, two of the directors, Lyle Davis and Robert Morris would be independent based upon the tests for independence set forth in National Instrument 52-110Audit Committees ("NI 52-110"). Mark Jarvis is not independent as he is the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Martin Vydra is not independent as he is the President of the Company. WSLEGAL�93403�000238392450v1 - 8 -

Directorships The following table is a list of directorships in other reporting issuers held by the directors of the Company. Name of Director Name of Reporting Issuer Lyle Davis Condor Resources Inc. (1) Mark Jarvis Shoal Point Energy Ltd.(2) Notes: Mr. Davis became a director of Condor Resources Inc. as of February 2, 2004. Mr. Jarvis became a director of Shoal Point Energy Ltd. as of February 2013. Orientation and Continuing Education Due to the small size of the Company's current Board, the Board does not have a formal process of orientation or education program for the new members of the Board. However, any new directors will be given the opportunity to: (a) familiarize themselves with the Company, the current directors and members of management; (b) review copies of recently publicly filed documents of the Company, technical reports and the Company's internal financial information; (c) have access to technical experts and consultants; and review a summary of significant corporate and securities legislation. Directors are also given the opportunity for continuing education. Ethical Business Conduct The Board has adopted a Code of Ethics and Insider Trading Policy (the "Code") which has been distributed to its directors, officers, employees and consultants. A copy of the Code is available from the Company, free of charge, on written request by contacting the Company at the address set out above, or may be viewed on the Company's website at www.gigametals.com. Nomination of Directors The Board has a Nominating Committee comprised of Martin Vydra and Lyle Davis who are responsible for identifying new director candidates. The Nominating Committee generally seeks to identify candidates with a track record in general business management, special expertise in an area of strategic interest to the Company, the ability to devote the required time, show support for the Company's mission and strategic objectives, and a willingness to serve. Compensation The Company has a compensation committee (the "Compensation Committee") comprised of Lyle Davis and Robert Morris, each of whom is independent. The Compensation Committee provides recommendations to the Board for approval. The Company does not have a formal compensation program but its general objectives for compensation are to: encourage management to achieve a high level of performance and results with a view to increasing long-term shareholder value;

long-term shareholder value; align management's interests with the long-term interest of shareholders;

long-term interest of shareholders; provide compensation commensurate with peer companies in order to attract and retain highly qualified executives; and WSLEGAL�93403�000238392450v1 - 9 -