Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Giga Metals Corporation    GIGA   CA37518K1021

GIGA METALS CORPORATION

(GIGA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 09/17 03:59:38 pm
1.48 CAD   -11.90%
04:10pGiga Metals Adds to Working Capital
NE
09/14GIGA METALS : Provides Update on Recent Trading Activity
AQ
09/14GIGA METALS : IIROC Trading Resumption - GIGA
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Giga Metals Adds to Working Capital

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 04:10pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2020) - Giga Metals Corp. (TSXV: GIGA), announced today that, due to the exercise of various warrants and options, $3,190,158 in new capital has come into the treasury of the Company over the past two weeks. The working capital of the Company is approximately $4,057,500 as of today's date. Issued and outstanding shares as of today's date total 69,635,476.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Mark Jarvis"

Mark Jarvis, CEO
GIGA METALS CORPORATION
Tel - 604-681-2300

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Suite 203 - 700 West Pender St., Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 1G8
T: 604-681-2300 E: info@gigametals.com W: www.gigametals.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/64061


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GIGA METALS CORPORATION
04:10pGiga Metals Adds to Working Capital
NE
09/14GIGA METALS : Provides Update on Recent Trading Activity
AQ
09/14GIGA METALS : IIROC Trading Resumption - GIGA
AQ
09/14GIGA METALS : IIROC Trading Halt - GIGA
AQ
09/11GIGA METALS : IIROC Trading Resumption - GIGA
AQ
09/11GIGA METALS : Provides Update On Recent Trading Activity
PU
09/11Giga Metals Provides Update on Recent Trading Activity
NE
09/11GIGA METALS : IIROC Trading Halt - GIGA
AQ
09/09GIGA METALS : provides update on nickel market
PU
09/09Giga Metals Provides Update on Nickel Market
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -1,66 M -1,26 M -1,26 M
Net cash 2019 1,35 M 1,02 M 1,02 M
P/E ratio 2019 -10,2x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 103 M 78,0 M 78,1 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 71,5%
Chart GIGA METALS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Giga Metals Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Clayton Jarvis Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin Vydra President & Director
Anthony D. Milewski Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew James Anderson Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Lyle Davis Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GIGA METALS CORPORATION527.27%78
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-15.94%40 637
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION10.76%36 373
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.27.90%24 368
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-10.18%12 093
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-1.38%9 245
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group