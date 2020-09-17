Giga Metals Adds to Working Capital

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2020) - Giga Metals Corp. (TSXV: GIGA), announced today that, due to the exercise of various warrants and options, $3,190,158 in new capital has come into the treasury of the Company over the past two weeks. The working capital of the Company is approximately $4,057,500 as of today's date. Issued and outstanding shares as of today's date total 69,635,476.

