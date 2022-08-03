Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Giga Metals Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GIGA   CA37518K1021

GIGA METALS CORPORATION

(GIGA)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:14 2022-08-03 pm EDT
0.2950 CAD   +3.51%
05:57pGIGA METALS : Completes 2022 Geotechnical Field Program
PU
05/30GIGA METALS : Q1 March 31 2022
PU
05/30Giga Metals Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Giga Metals : Completes 2022 Geotechnical Field Program

08/03/2022 | 05:57pm EDT
August 3 2022

TSX.V - GIGA

Giga Metals Completes 2022 Geotechnical Field Program

(Vancouver) - Mark Jarvis, CEO of Giga Metals Corp. (TSX.V - GIGA) today announced the completion of 2022 geotechnical site investigations on the Company's Turnagain Nickel/Cobalt Project.

The 2022 work program included:

  • Five helicopter-supported combination 4" Sonic/HQ geotechnical holes totaling 415 metres within the proposed tailings storage main and saddle dam alignments.
  • Eighteen excavator test pits within the proposed stockpile and waste storage areas.

"The successful acquisition of this geotechnical information will allow us to advance engineering of the Turnagain project to the Pre-Feasibility level of detail," said Mr. Jarvis. "The combination Sonic/HQ geotechnical drilling allows for the efficient characterization of both overburden and bedrock geotechnical parameters in support of PFS-level tailings storage facility design. The data collected in this program, when interpreted alongside the seismic refraction survey conducted in 2021, will significantly add to our understanding and will allow for refined tailings storage design engineering. Similarly, the 18 excavator test pits in the proposed stockpile and waste storage areas complement our existing understanding derived

from prior work in the area."

Qualified Person

Greg Ross, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has read and approved all technical and scientific information contained in this news release. Mr. Ross is the Company's Turnagain Project Manager.

About Giga Metals' Turnagain Nickel-Cobalt Project

The Turnagain Project hosts a significant undeveloped nickel-cobalt sulphide deposit, located in British Columbia, Canada.

Engineering and metallurgical studies are underway with an objective of producing a Pre-Feasibility study focused on delivery of nickel and cobalt to the battery cathode supply chain. Extensive metallurgical work indicates a clean concentrate grading 18% nickel and 1% cobalt is reliably achievable using simple "off- the-shelf" processing technology. Testwork has shown that Turnagain concentrate is amenable to production of high quality Mixed Hydroxide Precipitates, a chemical form of nickel and cobalt that is in high demand from battery manufacturers.

#203-700 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 1G8

Tel: 604 681 2300

The Turnagain project covers a large, relatively underexplored land package prospective for additional ultramafic-hostednickel-cobalt discoveries.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Mark Jarvis"

MARK JARVIS, CEO

GIGA METALS CORPORATION

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved the information contained herein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this press release include the completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include changing operational costs for mining and processing; increased capital costs; the timing and content of upcoming work programs may be interrupted or delayed; geological interpretations based on drilling that may change with more detailed information; the availability of labour, equipment, infrastructure and markets for the products produced; and despite the current expected viability of the project, conditions changing such that the minerals on our property cannot be economically mined, or that the required permits to build and operate the envisaged mine cannot be obtained. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

#203-700 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 1G8

Tel: 604 681 2300

Disclaimer

Giga Metals Corporation published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 21:55:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
