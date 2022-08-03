August 3 2022 TSX.V - GIGA

Giga Metals Completes 2022 Geotechnical Field Program

(Vancouver) - Mark Jarvis, CEO of Giga Metals Corp. (TSX.V - GIGA) today announced the completion of 2022 geotechnical site investigations on the Company's Turnagain Nickel/Cobalt Project.

The 2022 work program included:

Five helicopter-supported combination 4" Sonic/HQ geotechnical holes totaling 415 metres within the proposed tailings storage main and saddle dam alignments.

"The successful acquisition of this geotechnical information will allow us to advance engineering of the Turnagain project to the Pre-Feasibility level of detail," said Mr. Jarvis. "The combination Sonic/HQ geotechnical drilling allows for the efficient characterization of both overburden and bedrock geotechnical parameters in support of PFS-level tailings storage facility design. The data collected in this program, when interpreted alongside the seismic refraction survey conducted in 2021, will significantly add to our understanding and will allow for refined tailings storage design engineering. Similarly, the 18 excavator test pits in the proposed stockpile and waste storage areas complement our existing understanding derived

from prior work in the area."

Qualified Person

Greg Ross, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has read and approved all technical and scientific information contained in this news release. Mr. Ross is the Company's Turnagain Project Manager.

About Giga Metals' Turnagain Nickel-Cobalt Project

The Turnagain Project hosts a significant undeveloped nickel-cobalt sulphide deposit, located in British Columbia, Canada.

Engineering and metallurgical studies are underway with an objective of producing a Pre-Feasibility study focused on delivery of nickel and cobalt to the battery cathode supply chain. Extensive metallurgical work indicates a clean concentrate grading 18% nickel and 1% cobalt is reliably achievable using simple "off- the-shelf" processing technology. Testwork has shown that Turnagain concentrate is amenable to production of high quality Mixed Hydroxide Precipitates, a chemical form of nickel and cobalt that is in high demand from battery manufacturers.

