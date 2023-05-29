Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Giga Metals Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GIGA   CA37518K1021

GIGA METALS CORPORATION

(GIGA)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59:59 2023-05-29 pm EDT
0.2400 CAD   -5.88%
Giga Metals : Earnings Document

05/29/2023 | 04:09pm EDT
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars

NOTICE TO READER

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

"Mark Jarvis"

Chief Executive Officer

Giga Metals Corporation

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

March 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

Notes

$

$

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

5,889,377

7,234,134

Receivables

3,11

134,266

75,097

Prepaid expenses and deposits

170,540

184,878

6,194,183

7,494,109

Non-current assets

Reclamation deposits

424,000

424,000

Equipment and right of use assets

4

255,138

282,029

Exploration and evaluation assets

5

17,826,663

17,039,792

18,505,801

17,745,821

TOTAL ASSETS

24,699,984

25,239,930

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Trade payables and accrued liabilities

6

459,510

613,221

Lease obligation - short-term

7

97,517

92,347

557,027

705,568

Non-current liabilities

Lease obligation - long-term

7

113,659

139,481

Loan

8

40,000

40,000

Asset retirement obligations

485,000

485,000

638,659

664,481

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,195,686

1,370,049

EQUITY

Share capital

9

68,642,773

68,642,773

Share-based payment reserve

10

10,950,759

10,826,508

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

("AOCI(L)")

10,990

9,838

Accumulated deficit

(59,467,935)

(58,973,630)

TOTAL EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS

20,136,587

20,505,489

NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST

3,367,711

3,364,392

TOTAL EQUITY

23,504,298

23,869,881

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

24,699,984

25,239,930

Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)

Commitments (Notes 7, 8 and 9)

APPROVED BY:

DIRECTOR

"MARK JARVIS"

DIRECTOR

"LYLE DAVIS"

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements

3

Giga Metals Corporation

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

Expressed in Canadian Dollars

2023

2022

Notes

$

$

Operating expenses

Amortization

4

27,465

25,623

Consulting fees

36,423

104,470

Corporate communications and investor relations

75,936

51,568

Legal, accounting and audit

11

61,064

128,314

Management and directors fees

11

104,130

65,893

Office and general

82,580

114,207

Travel and accommodation

24,500

3,560

Stock-based compensation

9,11

124,251

322,335

536,349

815,970

Other items

Interest income

(47,963)

(2,078)

Finance charge on lease

8,539

3,545

Income from sublease of office

7,11

(11,553)

(11,272)

Impairment of exploration and evaluation assets

5,614

-

(45,363)

(9,805)

Loss for the period

(490,986)

(806,165)

Other comprehensive income

Exchange gain on translation of foreign operations

1,152

19,184

Comprehensive loss for the period

(489,834)

(786,981)

Loss for the period attributable to:

Owners of the parent company

(494,305)

(806,165)

Non-controlling interest

3,319

-

(490,986)

(806,165)

Comprehensive loss for the period attributable to:

Owners of the parent company

(493,153)

(786,981)

Non-controlling interest

3,319

-

(489,834)

(786,981)

Loss per share attributable to the owners of the parent

company - basic and diluted

9

(0.01)

(0.01)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic

and diluted

9

97,904,128

92,740,221

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements

4

Giga Metals Corporation

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars

Share capital

Total

Share-based

equity

Non-

Number of

payment

Accumulated

attributable

controlling

Total

shares

Amount

reserve

AOCI(L)

deficit

to owners

interest

equity

Notes

#

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

Balance at December 31, 2021

85,653,428

65,238,663

9,567,417

(3,237)

(60,752,641)

14,050,202

-

14,050,202

Public offering of units

12,075,700

3,984,981

120,757

-

-

4,105,738

-

4,105,738

Share issuance costs

Cash finders' fees

-

(246,344)

-

-

-

(246,344)

-

(246,344)

Brokers' warrants

-

(145,849)

145,849

-

-

-

-

-

Other fees

-

(220,900)

-

-

-

(220,900)

-

(220,900)

Exercise of options

125,000

43,750

-

-

-

43,750

-

43,750

Transfer on the exercise of options

-

28,690

(28,690)

-

-

-

-

-

Stock-based compensation

-

-

322,335

-

-

322,335

-

322,335

Comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

19,184

(806,165)

(786,981)

-

(786,981)

Balance at March 31, 2022

97,854,128

68,682,991

10,127,668

15,947

(61,558,806)

17,267,800

-

17,267,800

Other public offering fees

-

(63,903)

-

-

-

(63,903)

-

(63,903)

Exercise of options

50,000

15,000

-

-

-

15,000

-

15,000

Transfer on the exercise of options

-

8,685

(8,685)

-

-

-

-

-

Stock-based compensation

-

-

707,525

-

-

707,525

-

707,525

Issuance of 15% common shares in Hard

Creek Nickel Corp.

-

-

-

-

4,636,590

4,636,590

3,363,410

8,000,000

Comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(6,109)

(2,051,414)

(2,057,523)

982

(2,056,541)

Balance at December 31, 2022

97,904,128

68,642,773

10,826,508

9,838

(58,973,630)

20,505,489

3,364,392

23,869,881

Stock-based compensation

9

-

-

124,251

-

-

124,251

-

124,251

Comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

1,152

(494,305)

(493,153)

3,319

(489,834)

Balance at March 31, 2023

97,904,128

68,642,773

10,950,759

10,990

(59,467,935)

20,136,587

3,367,711

23,504,298

5

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements

Disclaimer

Giga Metals Corporation published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 20:08:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
