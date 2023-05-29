Giga Metals : Earnings Document

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.



Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
As at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
Notes
$
$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
5,889,377
7,234,134
Receivables
3,11
134,266
75,097
Prepaid expenses and deposits
170,540
184,878
6,194,183
7,494,109
Non-current assets
Reclamation deposits
424,000
424,000
Equipment and right of use assets
4
255,138
282,029
Exploration and evaluation assets
5
17,826,663
17,039,792
18,505,801
17,745,821
TOTAL ASSETS
24,699,984
25,239,930
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Trade payables and accrued liabilities
6
459,510
613,221
Lease obligation - short-term
7
97,517
92,347
557,027
705,568
Non-current liabilities
Lease obligation - long-term
7
113,659
139,481
Loan
8
40,000
40,000
Asset retirement obligations
485,000
485,000
638,659
664,481
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,195,686
1,370,049
EQUITY
Share capital
9
68,642,773
68,642,773
Share-based payment reserve
10
10,950,759
10,826,508
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
("AOCI(L)")
10,990
9,838
Accumulated deficit
(59,467,935)
(58,973,630)
TOTAL EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS
20,136,587
20,505,489
NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST
3,367,711
3,364,392
TOTAL EQUITY
23,504,298
23,869,881
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
24,699,984
25,239,930
Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)
Commitments (Notes 7, 8 and 9)
APPROVED BY:
DIRECTOR

DIRECTOR



Giga Metals Corporation
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022
Expressed in Canadian Dollars
2023
2022
Notes
$
$
Operating expenses
Amortization
4
27,465
25,623
Consulting fees
36,423
104,470
Corporate communications and investor relations
75,936
51,568
Legal, accounting and audit
11
61,064
128,314
Management and directors fees
11
104,130
65,893
Office and general
82,580
114,207
Travel and accommodation
24,500
3,560
Stock-based compensation
9,11
124,251
322,335
536,349
815,970
Other items
Interest income
(47,963)
(2,078)
Finance charge on lease
8,539
3,545
Income from sublease of office
7,11
(11,553)
(11,272)
Impairment of exploration and evaluation assets
5,614
-
(45,363)
(9,805)
Loss for the period
(490,986)
(806,165)
Other comprehensive income
Exchange gain on translation of foreign operations
1,152
19,184
Comprehensive loss for the period
(489,834)
(786,981)
Loss for the period attributable to:
Owners of the parent company
(494,305)
(806,165)
Non-controlling interest
3,319
-
(490,986)
(806,165)
Comprehensive loss for the period attributable to:
Owners of the parent company
(493,153)
(786,981)
Non-controlling interest
3,319
-
(489,834)
(786,981)
Loss per share attributable to the owners of the parent
company - basic and diluted
9
(0.01)
(0.01)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic
and diluted
9
97,904,128
92,740,221


Giga Metals Corporation
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022
Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars
Share capital
Total
Share-based
equity
Non-
Number of
payment
Accumulated
attributable
controlling
Total
shares
Amount
reserve
AOCI(L)
deficit
to owners
interest
equity
Notes
#
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
Balance at December 31, 2021
85,653,428
65,238,663
9,567,417
(3,237)
(60,752,641)
14,050,202
-
14,050,202
Public offering of units
12,075,700
3,984,981
120,757
-
-
4,105,738
-
4,105,738
Share issuance costs
Cash finders' fees
-
(246,344)
-
-
-
(246,344)
-
(246,344)
Brokers' warrants
-
(145,849)
145,849
-
-
-
-
-
Other fees
-
(220,900)
-
-
-
(220,900)
-
(220,900)
Exercise of options
125,000
43,750
-
-
-
43,750
-
43,750
Transfer on the exercise of options
-
28,690
(28,690)
-
-
-
-
-
Stock-based compensation
-
-
322,335
-
-
322,335
-
322,335
Comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
19,184
(806,165)
(786,981)
-
(786,981)
Balance at March 31, 2022
97,854,128
68,682,991
10,127,668
15,947
(61,558,806)
17,267,800
-
17,267,800
Other public offering fees
-
(63,903)
-
-
-
(63,903)
-
(63,903)
Exercise of options
50,000
15,000
-
-
-
15,000
-
15,000
Transfer on the exercise of options
-
8,685
(8,685)
-
-
-
-
-
Stock-based compensation
-
-
707,525
-
-
707,525
-
707,525
Issuance of 15% common shares in Hard
Creek Nickel Corp.
-
-
-
-
4,636,590
4,636,590
3,363,410
8,000,000
Comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(6,109)
(2,051,414)
(2,057,523)
982
(2,056,541)
Balance at December 31, 2022
97,904,128
68,642,773
10,826,508
9,838
(58,973,630)
20,505,489
3,364,392
23,869,881
Stock-based compensation
9
-
-
124,251
-
-
124,251
-
124,251
Comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
1,152
(494,305)
(493,153)
3,319
(489,834)
Balance at March 31, 2023
97,904,128
68,642,773
10,950,759
10,990
(59,467,935)
20,136,587
3,367,711
23,504,298


