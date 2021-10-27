Log in
Giga Metals: Options Granted - Form 6-K

10/27/2021 | 05:21pm EDT
Giga Metals: Options Granted

(VANCOUVER) - Giga Metals Corporation (TSX.V - GIGA) today announced that, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, approved by the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company will be granting 1,390,000 stock options to certain Directors, Employees and Consultants, exercisable at $0.45 per share, expiring October 27, 2026. 25% of the options will vest immediately, with an additional 25% vesting on each anniversary after issuance. 100% of the options will vest in the event of a change of control of the Company.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Mark Jarvis"

MARK JARVIS, CEO
GIGA METALS CORPORATION
Tel - 604 681 2300

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Suite 203 - 700 West Pender St., Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 1G8

T: 604-681-2300E: info@gigametals.comW: www.gigametals.com

Disclaimer

Giga Metals Corporation published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 21:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
