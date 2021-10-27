Giga Metals: Options Granted - Form 6-K

Giga Metals: Options Granted

(VANCOUVER) - Giga Metals Corporation (TSX.V - GIGA) today announced that, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, approved by the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company will be granting 1,390,000 stock options to certain Directors, Employees and Consultants, exercisable at $0.45 per share, expiring October 27, 2026. 25% of the options will vest immediately, with an additional 25% vesting on each anniversary after issuance. 100% of the options will vest in the event of a change of control of the Company.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Mark Jarvis"



MARK JARVIS, CEO

GIGA METALS CORPORATION

