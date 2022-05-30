Giga Metals : Q1 March 31 2022
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars
Giga Metals Corporation
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
As at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
Notes
$
$
ASSETS
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
4,106,058
1,493,365
Receivables
3
317,364
279,526
Prepaid expenses and deposits
133,555
160,335
4,556,977
1,933,226
Non-current assets
Reclamation deposits
424,000
424,000
Equipment and right of use assets
4
157,034
182,657
Exploration and evaluation assets
5
12,972,195
12,445,756
13,553,229
13,052,413
TOTAL ASSETS
18,110,206
14,985,639
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Trade payables and accrued liabilities
6
272,104
341,225
Lease obligation - short-term
7
105,302
101,707
377,406
442,932
Non-current liabilities
Lease obligation - long-term
7
-
27,505
Loan
8
40,000
40,000
Asset retirement obligations
425,000
425,000
465,000
492,505
TOTAL LIABILITIES
842,406
935,437
EQUITY
Share capital
9
68,682,991
65,238,663
Share-based payment reserve
10
10,127,668
9,567,417
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
("AOCI(L)")
15,947
(3,237)
Accumulated deficit
(61,558,806)
(60,752,641)
TOTAL EQUITY
17,267,800
14,050,202
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
18,110,206
14,985,639
Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)
Commitments (Notes 7, 8 and 9)
APPROVED BY:
DIRECTOR
"MARK JARVIS"
DIRECTOR
"LYLE DAVIS"
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
Giga Metals Corporation
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars
2022
2021
Notes
$
$
Operating expenses
Amortization
4
25,623
24,478
Consulting fees
104,470
94,865
Corporate communications and investor relations
51,568
136,980
Legal, accounting and audit
11
128,314
69,133
Management and directors fees
11
65,893
65,758
Office and general
114,207
65,135
Travel and accommodation
3,560
-
Stock-based compensation
9,11
322,335
143,593
815,970
599,942
Other items
Interest income
(2,078)
(2,824)
Finance charge on lease
3,545
6,146
Income from sublease of office
7, 11
(11,272)
(11,158)
(9,805)
(7,836)
Loss for the period
(806,165)
(592,106)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Exchange gain (loss) on translation of foreign accounts
19,184
(2,157)
Comprehensive loss for the period
(786,981)
(594,263)
Loss per share - basic and diluted
9
(0.01)
(0.01)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding -
basic and diluted
9
92,740,221
70,344,850
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
Giga Metals Corporation
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars
Share capital
Share-based
Number of
payment
Accumulated
shares
Amount
reserve
AOCI(L)
deficit
Total
Notes
#
$
$
$
$
$
Balance at December 31, 2020
70,344,850
60,173,313
7,417,335
(933)
(58,014,482)
9,575,233
Stock-based compensation
9
-
-
143,593
-
-
143,593
Comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(2,157)
(592,106)
(594,263)
Balance at March 31, 2021
70,344,850
60,173,313
7,560,928
(3,090)
(58,606,588)
9,124,563
Public offering of flow-through units
5,686,123
2,729,339
170,584
-
-
2,899,923
Transfer to flow-through premium liability
-
(341,167)
-
-
-
(341,167)
Public offering of units
8,997,455
3,778,931
269,924
-
-
4,048,855
Share issuance costs
Cash finders' fees
-
(451,671)
-
-
-
(451,671)
Brokers' warrants
-
(467,200)
467,200
-
-
-
Other fees
-
(323,641)
-
-
-
(323,641)
Exercise of options
625,000
93,750
-
-
-
93,750
Transfer on the exercise of options
-
47,009
(47,009)
-
-
-
Stock-based compensation
-
-
1,145,790
-
-
1,145,790
Comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(147)
(2,146,053)
(2,146,200)
Balance at December 31, 2021
85,653,428
65,238,663
9,567,417
(3,237)
(60,752,641)
14,050,202
Public offering of units
9
12,075,700
3,984,981
120,757
-
-
4,105,738
Share issuance costs
Cash finders' fees
9
-
(246,344)
-
-
-
(246,344)
Brokers' warrants
9
-
(145,849)
145,849
-
-
-
Other fees
9
-
(220,900)
-
-
-
(220,900)
Exercise of options
9
125,000
43,750
-
-
-
43,750
Transfer on the exercise of options
-
28,690
(28,690)
-
-
-
Stock-based compensation
9
-
-
322,335
-
-
322,335
Comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
19,184
(806,165)
(786,981)
Balance at March 31, 2022
97,854,128
68,682,991
10,127,668
15,947
(61,558,806)
17,267,800
4
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
Giga Metals Corporation
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars
2022
2021
$
$
Operating activities
Loss for the period
(806,165)
(592,106)
Adjustments for:
Amortization
25,623
24,478
Stock-based compensation
322,335
143,593
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
Receivables
(37,838)
(4,682)
Prepaid expenses and deposits
26,780
(30,963)
Trade payables and accrued liabilities
135,701
160,707
Net cash flows used in operating activities
(333,564)
(298,973)
Investing activities
Expenditures on exploration and evaluation assets
(712,077)
(175,179)
Purchase of equipment
-
(1,337)
Increase in reclamation deposits
-
(192,000)
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(712,077)
(368,516)
Financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of common shares
4,149,488
-
Share issuance costs
(467,244)
-
Deferred financing fees
-
(58,824)
Principal repayment of lease obligation
(23,910)
(20,714)
Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities
3,658,334
(79,538)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
2,612,693
(747,027)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning
1,493,365
3,762,980
Cash and cash equivalents, ending
4,106,058
3,015,953
Cash
369,570
215,859
Cash equivalents
3,736,488
2,800,094
Cash received for interest
1,955
228
Cash paid for interest
3,545
6,146
Cash paid for taxes
-
-
Supplemental cash flow information (Note 13)
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
