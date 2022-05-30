Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Giga Metals Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GIGA   CA37518K1021

GIGA METALS CORPORATION

(GIGA)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  05/30 03:59:09 pm EDT
0.3400 CAD   +1.49%
05:40pGIGA METALS : Q1 March 31 2022
PU
05/20Giga Metals Releases Drill Results From 2021 Program
AQ
05/19Giga Metals Corporation Releases Drill Results from 2021 Program
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Giga Metals : Q1 March 31 2022

05/30/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars

Giga Metals Corporation

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

March 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

Notes

$

$

ASSETS

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

4,106,058

1,493,365

Receivables

3

317,364

279,526

Prepaid expenses and deposits

133,555

160,335

4,556,977

1,933,226

Non-current assets

Reclamation deposits

424,000

424,000

Equipment and right of use assets

4

157,034

182,657

Exploration and evaluation assets

5

12,972,195

12,445,756

13,553,229

13,052,413

TOTAL ASSETS

18,110,206

14,985,639

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Trade payables and accrued liabilities

6

272,104

341,225

Lease obligation - short-term

7

105,302

101,707

377,406

442,932

Non-current liabilities

Lease obligation - long-term

7

-

27,505

Loan

8

40,000

40,000

Asset retirement obligations

425,000

425,000

465,000

492,505

TOTAL LIABILITIES

842,406

935,437

EQUITY

Share capital

9

68,682,991

65,238,663

Share-based payment reserve

10

10,127,668

9,567,417

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

("AOCI(L)")

15,947

(3,237)

Accumulated deficit

(61,558,806)

(60,752,641)

TOTAL EQUITY

17,267,800

14,050,202

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

18,110,206

14,985,639

Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)

Commitments (Notes 7, 8 and 9)

APPROVED BY:

DIRECTOR

"MARK JARVIS"

DIRECTOR

"LYLE DAVIS"

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements

2

Giga Metals Corporation

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars

2022

2021

Notes

$

$

Operating expenses

Amortization

4

25,623

24,478

Consulting fees

104,470

94,865

Corporate communications and investor relations

51,568

136,980

Legal, accounting and audit

11

128,314

69,133

Management and directors fees

11

65,893

65,758

Office and general

114,207

65,135

Travel and accommodation

3,560

-

Stock-based compensation

9,11

322,335

143,593

815,970

599,942

Other items

Interest income

(2,078)

(2,824)

Finance charge on lease

3,545

6,146

Income from sublease of office

7, 11

(11,272)

(11,158)

(9,805)

(7,836)

Loss for the period

(806,165)

(592,106)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Exchange gain (loss) on translation of foreign accounts

19,184

(2,157)

Comprehensive loss for the period

(786,981)

(594,263)

Loss per share - basic and diluted

9

(0.01)

(0.01)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding -

basic and diluted

9

92,740,221

70,344,850

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements

3

Giga Metals Corporation

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars

Share capital

Share-based

Number of

payment

Accumulated

shares

Amount

reserve

AOCI(L)

deficit

Total

Notes

#

$

$

$

$

$

Balance at December 31, 2020

70,344,850

60,173,313

7,417,335

(933)

(58,014,482)

9,575,233

Stock-based compensation

9

-

-

143,593

-

-

143,593

Comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(2,157)

(592,106)

(594,263)

Balance at March 31, 2021

70,344,850

60,173,313

7,560,928

(3,090)

(58,606,588)

9,124,563

Public offering of flow-through units

5,686,123

2,729,339

170,584

-

-

2,899,923

Transfer to flow-through premium liability

-

(341,167)

-

-

-

(341,167)

Public offering of units

8,997,455

3,778,931

269,924

-

-

4,048,855

Share issuance costs

Cash finders' fees

-

(451,671)

-

-

-

(451,671)

Brokers' warrants

-

(467,200)

467,200

-

-

-

Other fees

-

(323,641)

-

-

-

(323,641)

Exercise of options

625,000

93,750

-

-

-

93,750

Transfer on the exercise of options

-

47,009

(47,009)

-

-

-

Stock-based compensation

-

-

1,145,790

-

-

1,145,790

Comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(147)

(2,146,053)

(2,146,200)

Balance at December 31, 2021

85,653,428

65,238,663

9,567,417

(3,237)

(60,752,641)

14,050,202

Public offering of units

9

12,075,700

3,984,981

120,757

-

-

4,105,738

Share issuance costs

Cash finders' fees

9

-

(246,344)

-

-

-

(246,344)

Brokers' warrants

9

-

(145,849)

145,849

-

-

-

Other fees

9

-

(220,900)

-

-

-

(220,900)

Exercise of options

9

125,000

43,750

-

-

-

43,750

Transfer on the exercise of options

-

28,690

(28,690)

-

-

-

Stock-based compensation

9

-

-

322,335

-

-

322,335

Comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

19,184

(806,165)

(786,981)

Balance at March 31, 2022

97,854,128

68,682,991

10,127,668

15,947

(61,558,806)

17,267,800

4

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements

Giga Metals Corporation

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars

2022

2021

$

$

Operating activities

Loss for the period

(806,165)

(592,106)

Adjustments for:

Amortization

25,623

24,478

Stock-based compensation

322,335

143,593

Changes in non-cash working capital items:

Receivables

(37,838)

(4,682)

Prepaid expenses and deposits

26,780

(30,963)

Trade payables and accrued liabilities

135,701

160,707

Net cash flows used in operating activities

(333,564)

(298,973)

Investing activities

Expenditures on exploration and evaluation assets

(712,077)

(175,179)

Purchase of equipment

-

(1,337)

Increase in reclamation deposits

-

(192,000)

Net cash flows used in investing activities

(712,077)

(368,516)

Financing activities

Proceeds from issuance of common shares

4,149,488

-

Share issuance costs

(467,244)

-

Deferred financing fees

-

(58,824)

Principal repayment of lease obligation

(23,910)

(20,714)

Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities

3,658,334

(79,538)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

2,612,693

(747,027)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning

1,493,365

3,762,980

Cash and cash equivalents, ending

4,106,058

3,015,953

Cash

369,570

215,859

Cash equivalents

3,736,488

2,800,094

Cash received for interest

1,955

228

Cash paid for interest

3,545

6,146

Cash paid for taxes

-

-

Supplemental cash flow information (Note 13)

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Giga Metals Corporation published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 21:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GIGA METALS CORPORATION
05:40pGIGA METALS : Q1 March 31 2022
PU
05/20Giga Metals Releases Drill Results From 2021 Program
AQ
05/19Giga Metals Corporation Releases Drill Results from 2021 Program
CI
05/10Certain Warrants of Giga Metals Corporation are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending o..
CI
05/10Certain Options of Giga Metals Corporation are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on..
CI
05/10Certain Common Shares of Giga Metals Corporation are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement End..
CI
05/03Giga Resumes Brazilian Drill Program
AQ
05/02GIGA METALS : resumes Brazilian drill program
PU
05/02Giga Metals Corp. Resumes Reconnaissance Drill Program on its 16,858-Hectare Corrente P..
CI
04/29GIGA METALS : December 31 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 32,8 M 25,9 M 25,9 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart GIGA METALS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Giga Metals Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark Clayton Jarvis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Martin Vydra President & Director
Matthew James Anderson Chief Financial Officer
Robert Alan Morris Independent Director
Lyle Davis Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GIGA METALS CORPORATION-14.10%26
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-4.98%57 463
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION1.70%48 519
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-11.68%45 626
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-22.06%12 995
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.23.49%11 614