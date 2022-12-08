Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Giga Metals Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GIGA   CA37518K1021

GIGA METALS CORPORATION

(GIGA)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  11:35 2022-12-08 am EST
0.2950 CAD   +3.51%
02:23pGiga Metals : Voting Results 2022
PU
12:19pGiga Metals – Voting Results
GL
12/05Giga Metals to Exit Copper Exploration Project in Brazil
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Giga Metals : Voting Results 2022

12/08/2022 | 02:23pm EST
December 8 2022

TSX.V - GIGA

Giga Metals - Voting Results

Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102, the following matters were put to vote at the Annual General Meeting of Giga Metals Corporation (the "Issuer") held on December 7, 2022.

1. Number of Directors

By vote of proxy (For: 17,224,563 Shares, Against: 252,430 Shares), the number of directors was set at five.

2. Election of Directors

By vote of proxy and in person, the following persons were elected as directors of the Issuer until their term of office expires:

For

Withheld

Lyle Davis

15,017,394

2,459,599

Mark Jarvis

15,011,777

2,465,216

Anthony Milewski

16,725,019

751,974

Robert Morris

16,935,023

541,970

Martin Vydra

17,025,969

451,024

3. Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor

By vote of proxy (For: 31,167,554 Shares, Withheld: 393,769 Shares), Crowe MacKay LLP was appointed as auditor of the Issuer for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to set the remuneration.

4. Approval of Stock Option Plan

By vote of proxy (For: 16,840,583 Shares, Against: 636,410 Shares); the approval of the resolutions set out in the Information Circular approving the Stock Option Plan.

5. Financial Statements

By vote of proxy (For: 17,418,164, Against: 58,829)

6. Other Business

By vote of proxy (For: 14,940,078 Shares, Against: 2,536,915).

Page 2.. cont'd.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Mark Jarvis"

MARK JARVIS,

Tel: 604 681 2300

GIGA METALS CORPORATION

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is

defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy

or accuracy of this release.

#203 - 700 West Pender St., Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 1G8 T: 604-681-2300

www.gigametals.com

Disclaimer

Giga Metals Corporation published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 19:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
