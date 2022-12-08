Giga Metals : Voting Results 2022

December 8 2022 TSX.V - GIGA

Giga Metals - Voting Results

Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102, the following matters were put to vote at the Annual General Meeting of Giga Metals Corporation (the "Issuer") held on December 7, 2022.

1. Number of Directors

By vote of proxy (For: 17,224,563 Shares, Against: 252,430 Shares), the number of directors was set at five.

2. Election of Directors

By vote of proxy and in person, the following persons were elected as directors of the Issuer until their term of office expires:

For Withheld Lyle Davis 15,017,394 2,459,599 Mark Jarvis 15,011,777 2,465,216 Anthony Milewski 16,725,019 751,974 Robert Morris 16,935,023 541,970 Martin Vydra 17,025,969 451,024

3. Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor

By vote of proxy (For: 31,167,554 Shares, Withheld: 393,769 Shares), Crowe MacKay LLP was appointed as auditor of the Issuer for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to set the remuneration.

4. Approval of Stock Option Plan

By vote of proxy (For: 16,840,583 Shares, Against: 636,410 Shares); the approval of the resolutions set out in the Information Circular approving the Stock Option Plan.

5. Financial Statements

By vote of proxy (For: 17,418,164, Against: 58,829)

6. Other Business

By vote of proxy (For: 14,940,078 Shares, Against: 2,536,915).

