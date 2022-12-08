Giga Metals : Voting Results 2022

|
December 8 2022
|
TSX.V - GIGA
Giga Metals - Voting Results
Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102, the following matters were put to vote at the Annual General Meeting of Giga Metals Corporation (the "Issuer") held on December 7, 2022.
1. Number of Directors
By vote of proxy (For: 17,224,563 Shares, Against: 252,430 Shares), the number of directors was set at five.
2. Election of Directors
By vote of proxy and in person, the following persons were elected as directors of the Issuer until their term of office expires:
|
|
For
|
Withheld
|
Lyle Davis
|
15,017,394
|
2,459,599
|
Mark Jarvis
|
15,011,777
|
2,465,216
|
Anthony Milewski
|
16,725,019
|
751,974
|
Robert Morris
|
16,935,023
|
541,970
|
Martin Vydra
|
17,025,969
|
451,024
3. Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor
By vote of proxy (For: 31,167,554 Shares, Withheld: 393,769 Shares), Crowe MacKay LLP was appointed as auditor of the Issuer for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to set the remuneration.
4. Approval of Stock Option Plan
By vote of proxy (For: 16,840,583 Shares, Against: 636,410 Shares); the approval of the resolutions set out in the Information Circular approving the Stock Option Plan.
5. Financial Statements
By vote of proxy (For: 17,418,164, Against: 58,829)
6. Other Business
By vote of proxy (For: 14,940,078 Shares, Against: 2,536,915).
Page 2.. cont'd.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
"Mark Jarvis"
MARK JARVIS,
Tel: 604 681 2300
GIGA METALS CORPORATION
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is
defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy
or accuracy of this release.
#203 - 700 West Pender St., Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 1G8 T: 604-681-2300
www.gigametals.com