Giga Metals - Voting Results

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2020) - Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102, the following matters were put to vote at the Annual General Special Meeting of Giga Metals Corporation (TSXV: GIGA) (the "Issuer") held on October 22, 2020.

1. Number of Directors

By vote of proxy (For: 7,867,961 Shares, Against: 3,935,230 Shares), the number of directors was set at five.

2. Election of Directors

By vote of proxy and in person, the following persons were elected as directors of the Issuer until their term of office expires:

For Withheld

Lyle Davis 12,904,690 186,001

Mark Jarvis 12,920,740 169,951

Martin Vydra 12,977,246 113,445

Robert Morris 12,906,563 184,128

Anthony Milewski 7,602,068 5,488,623

3. Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor

By vote of proxy (For: 13,007,111 Shares, Withheld: 83,580 Shares), Crowe MacKay LLP was appointed as auditor of the Issuer for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to set the remuneration.

4. Approval of Stock Option Plan

By vote of proxy (For: 12,768,708 Shares, Against: 321,983 Shares); the approval of the resolutions set out in the Information Circular approving the Stock Option Plan.

5. Other Business

By vote of proxy (For: 12,828,323 Shares, Against: 262,368).

