GIGA METALS CORPORATION

GIGA METALS CORPORATION

(GIGA)
12/31 12:28:35 pm
0.495 CAD   -2.94%
Giga Metals : Warrants not extended

12/31/2020 | 11:43am EST
(VANCOUVER) - Giga Metals Corporation (TSX.V - GIGA) today announced that, further to the press release dated December 21, 2020, the TSX Venture Exchange did not approve the extension of 240,000 warrants with a strike price of $0.70, as requested by the Company. The reason for denying the extension is that, under Policy 4.1 section 3.1(c), there is a requirement that 'no Warrants of the class have been exercised within the last six months.' The warrants in question did not meet this condition.

Options granted

The Company also announced that, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, approved by the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company will be granting 5,625,000 stock options to certain Directors, Employees and Consultants, exercisable at $0.52 per share, expiring December 30, 2025. 25% of the options will vest immediately, with an additional 25% vesting on each anniversary after issuance. 100% on the options will vest in the event of a change of control of the Company.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
'Mark Jarvis'

MARK JARVIS, CEO
GIGA METALS CORPORATION
Tel - 604 681 2300

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Giga Metals Corporation published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -1,66 M -1,31 M -1,31 M
Net cash 2019 1,35 M 1,06 M 1,06 M
P/E ratio 2019 -10,2x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 35,9 M 28,1 M 28,2 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 78,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Clayton Jarvis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony D. Milewski Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew James Anderson Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Lyle Davis Director
Martin Vydra Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GIGA METALS CORPORATION54.55%28
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION54.94%50 884
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL3.99%50 275
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.88.57%38 545
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.49.10%18 358
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.29.20%12 180
