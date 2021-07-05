Giga Metals : announces start of work program at Turnagain

July 5 2021 TSX.V - GIGA

Giga announces start of work program at Turnagain

(Vancouver) - Mark Jarvis, CEO of Giga Metals Corp. (TSX.V - GIGA) announced today that the 2021 work program has commenced at the Turnagain nickel/cobalt Project, located in north central British Columbia. Archaeological and wildlife surveys are underway and resource drilling has commenced.

Highlights:

6,900 metres of resource drilling to upgrade resource classifications

2,300 metres of geotechnical drilling with hydrogeological installs for pit wall design

800 metres of geotechnical drilling with hydrogeological installs for tailings storage facility design

9,000 metres of seismic refraction survey for tailings storage facility design

25 excavator test pits for stockpile and waste storage design

"This work program is designed to collect all necessary exploration, geotechnical and other data to advance project engineering to the Pre-Feasibility level," said Mr. Jarvis. "Our goal is to produce a Pre-Feasibility study in Q3 of 2022."

Photo: Kiera Broda, Project Geologist for Giga Metals examining core samples at the Turnagain Camp.