  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Giga Metals Corporation
  News
  Summary
    GIGA   CA37518K1021

GIGA METALS CORPORATION

(GIGA)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  10:11 2022-08-09 am EDT
0.2700 CAD    0.00%
02:59pGIGA METALS : to Attend the John Tumazos Very Independent Research LLC Virtual Conference on August 10th
PU
08/03GIGA METALS : Completes 2022 Geotechnical Field Program
PU
08/03Giga Metals Completes 2022 Geotechnical Field Program At Turnagain Nickel Cobalt Project
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Giga Metals : to Attend the John Tumazos Very Independent Research LLC Virtual Conference on August 10th

08/09/2022 | 02:59pm EDT
August 9, 2022

TSX.V - GIGA

Giga Metals to Attend the John Tumazos

Very Independent Research LLC Virtual Conference on August 10th

(Vancouver BC) - Mark Jarvis, CEO of Giga Metals Corp. (TSX.V - GIGA) today announced that management will present at the John Tumazos Very Independent Research LLC August 2022 Virtual Conference.

Lyle Trytten, Manager of Development for Giga Metals will participate in a virtual presentation and discussion with John Tumazos on Wednesday, August 10 from 10:30 am to 11:30 am PST / 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm EST.

Click this webcast link to register for the event: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2134504337461714699

A replay of the presentation will be available following the live webcast using the same link.

About Giga Metals Corporation

Giga Metals Corporation is focused on metals critical to modern batteries, especially those used in Electric Vehicles and Energy Storage. The Company's core asset is the Turnagain Project, located in northern British Columbia, which contains one of the few significant undeveloped sulphide nickel and cobalt resources in the world. Turnagain is the only undeveloped Canadian nickel project of this scale that is focussed on the battery market rather than the steel market.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Mark Jarvis"

MARK JARVIS, CEO

GIGA METALS CORPORATION

Tel: 604 681 2300

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved the information contained herein.

#203-700 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 1G8

Tel: 604 681 2300

Disclaimer

Giga Metals Corporation published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 18:58:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,74 M - -
Net cash 2021 1,32 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -11,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26,4 M 20,6 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 88,5%
Income Statement Evolution
