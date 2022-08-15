Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Giga-tronics Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GIGA   US3751753043

GIGA-TRONICS INCORPORATED

(GIGA)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  09:30 2022-08-15 am EDT
1.500 USD    0.00%
01:54pGIGA TRONICS INCORPORATED : The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Giga Metals and Midnight Sun Mining
PU
08/11GIGA TRONICS INCORPORATED : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results - Form 8-K
PU
08/11Giga-tronics Incorporated Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Giga tronics Incorporated : The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Giga Metals and Midnight Sun Mining

08/15/2022 | 01:54pm EDT
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE/ August 15, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Giga Metals and Midnight Sun Mining on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Giga Metals (TSXV:GIGA) and Mitsubishi Corporation form JV to develop Turnagain Nickel Project


Giga Metals and Mitsubishi Corporation have agreed to establish a joint venture company, Hard Creek Nickel Corp, to develop the Turnagain Nickel Project in northern B.C. Mark Jarvis, CEO of Giga Metals, sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the partnership.
For the full interview with Mark Jarvis and to learn more about Giga Metals, click here

Midnight Sun Mining (TSXV:MMA) begins drilling at Solwezi

Midnight Sun Mining (MMA) announced that drilling has commenced on the Solwezi Licences in Zambia. Midnight Sun has committed to up to 4,500 metres of drilling at its Solwezi Licences for the 2022 field season. Al Fabbro, President & CEO of Midnight Sun, sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the drilling program.
For the full interview with Al Fabbro and to learn more about Midnight Sun Mining, click here

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

DISCLAIMER: Report Card Canada Media Ltd. ("Report Card") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market Herald Limited, an Australian company ("Market Herald"). Report Card is not an advisory service, and does not offer, buy, sell, or provide any other rating, analysis or opinion on the securities we discuss. We are retained and compensated by the companies that we provide information on to assist them with making information available to the public. All information available on themarketherald.ca and/or this press release should be considered as commercial advertisement and not an endorsement, offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Report Card is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority in any province or territory of Canada, will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies and do not provide nor claim to provide investment advice or recommendations to any visitor of this site or readers of any content on or originating from themarketherald.ca. Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees may from time to time acquire, hold or sell securities and/or commodities and/or commodity futures contracts in certain underlying companies mentioned in this site and which may also be clients of Market Herald's affiliates. In such instances, Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees will use all reasonable efforts to avoid engaging in activities that would lead to conflicts of interest and Market Herald and/or its affiliates will use all reasonable efforts to comply with conflicts of interest disclosures and regulations to minimize any conflict. All the information on this document and/or the website - themarketherald.ca - is published in good faith and for general information purpose only. Report Card does not make any warranties about the completeness, reliability, and accuracy of this information. Any action you take upon the information you find on this document and/or website (themarketherald.ca) is strictly at your own risk. Report Card will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of our website. From our website, you can visit other websites by following hyperlinks to such external sites. While we strive to provide only quality links to useful and ethical websites, we have no control over the content and nature of these sites. These links to other websites do not imply a recommendation for all the content found on these sites. Site owners and content may change without notice and may occur before we have the opportunity to remove a link which may have gone 'bad'. Please be also aware that when you leave our website, other sites may have different privacy policies and terms which are beyond our control. Please be sure to check the Privacy Policies of these sites as well as their "Terms of Service" before engaging in any business or uploading any information.

CONTACT:
The Market Herald
Charity Robertson
charity.robertson@themarketherald.ca
themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/712180/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-New-Interviews-with-Giga-Metals-and-Midnight-Sun-Mining

Disclaimer

Giga-tronics Incorporated published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 17:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9,03 M - -
Net income 2022 -2,72 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1,92 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,76x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4,17 M 4,17 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,6%
Chart GIGA-TRONICS INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Giga-tronics Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John R. Regazzi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lutz P. Henckels Director, EVP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
William J. Thompson Chairman
Armand Pantalone Chief Technology Officer
Thomas E. Vickers Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GIGA-TRONICS INCORPORATED0.00%4
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION10.40%139 845
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION22.18%115 140
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION23.90%74 196
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION14.14%65 130
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.02%45 301