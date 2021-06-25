Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Giga-tronics Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GIGA   US3751753043

GIGA-TRONICS INCORPORATED

(GIGA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Giga-tronics to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call on June 30, 2021

06/25/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBLIN, Calif., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCQB:GIGA) will host a conference call on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended March 27, 2021 and to provide an update on Company operations.

To participate in the call, dial: (888) 517-2513 or (847) 619-6533 and enter PIN Code 8782791#. It is recommended that you call in five to ten minutes prior to the start time.

A replay of the call will be available later on the Giga-tronics website under “Investor Relations”. This conference call will reflect management views as of June 30, 2021 only.

Giga-tronics produces electronic warfare test solutions used in the defense industry and RADAR filters used in fighter aircraft.

Headquartered in Dublin, California, Giga-tronics is a publicly held company, traded on the OTCQB Market under the symbol “GIGA”.

Source: Giga-tronics Incorporated


Contact: Lutz Henckels Chief Financial Officer
(925) 328-4650 / lhenckels@gigatronics.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about GIGA-TRONICS INCORPORATED
05:47pGiga-tronics to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call on J..
GL
04:30pGIGA TRONICS INCORPORATED  : INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCI..
AQ
04/30GIGA TRONICS INCORPORATED  : tronics Announces $1.5 Million Private Placement An..
PU
04/30GIGA TRONICS INC  : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Regulation FD Disclo..
AQ
02/16Giga-tronics Receives $2.9 Million Order for High Performance RADAR Filter Pr..
GL
02/16GIGA TRONICS INCORPORATED  : tronics Receives $2.9 Million Order for High Perfor..
AQ
02/08GIGA TRONICS INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/04GIGA TRONICS INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
02/04GIGA TRONICS INCORPORATED  : INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCI..
AQ
02/04GIGA TRONICS INCORPORATED  : Earnings Flash (GIGA) GIGA-TRONICS INCORPORATED Pos..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11,8 M - -
Net income 2020 -0,69 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2,22 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,49x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10,7 M 10,7 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,41x
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart GIGA-TRONICS INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Giga-tronics Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John R. Regazzi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lutz P. Henckels Director, EVP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
William J. Thompson Chairman
Armand Pantalone Chief Technology Officer
Gordon L. Almquist Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GIGA-TRONICS INCORPORATED18.51%9
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION21.45%130 474
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION7.13%104 873
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION21.95%59 601
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION26.40%52 701
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.16.73%45 394