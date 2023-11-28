SAN DIEGO, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a deadline is coming up on December 4, 2023, in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT).

Investors, who lost over $100,000 in shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) purchased between August 18, 2022 and September 27, 2023, have certain options and there is a deadline coming up on December 04, 2023. Those NASDAQ: GCT investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On October 05, 2023, a lawsuit was filed by an investor in NASDAQ: GCT shares filed a lawsuit against GigaCloud Technology Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company's business is a fraction of what it publicly claims, as evidenced by staffing and activity levels at its warehouses, that the Company overstated its last-mile operations, that the Company engaged in undisclosed related party transactions, that, as a result, the Company's financial results were overstated, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Those who purchased GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

