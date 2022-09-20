Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. GigaCloud Technology Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GCT   KYG386441037

GIGACLOUD TECHNOLOGY INC.

(GCT)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-19 pm EDT
13.27 USD   -11.47%
08:31aGigaCloud Technology Inc to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on September 30, 2022
AQ
08/2324/7 MARKET NEWS : Chinese Takeout
AQ
08/22GigaCloud Technology's Shares Plummet Following IPO at $12.25/Share
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GigaCloud Technology Inc to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on September 30, 2022

09/20/2022 | 08:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HONG KONG, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaCloud Technology Inc (Nasdaq: GCT) (“GigaCloud” or the “Company”), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2022 before the U.S. market opens on Friday, September 30, 2022.

The Company will host an earnings conference call to discuss its financial results at 8:30 am U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 pm Beijing/Hong Kong Time) on September 30, 2022.

For participants who wish to join the call, please access the link provided below to complete the online registration process.

Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI0fa88d4dc0234779af8c3d2287acb556

Upon registration, participants will receive the dial-in number and unique PIN, which can be used to join the conference call. If participants register and forget their PIN or lose their registration confirmation email, they may simply re-register and receive a new PIN. All participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the start time.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Company’s investor relations website at: https://investors.gigacloudtech.com/.

About GigaCloud Technology Inc

GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company’s B2B ecommerce platform, which it refers to as the “GigaCloud Marketplace,” integrates everything from discovery, payments and logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. The Company’s global marketplace seamlessly connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers, primarily in the U.S., Asia and Europe, to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed and efficiency. The Company offers a truly comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturer’s warehouse to the end customer’s doorstep, all at one fixed price. The Company first launched its marketplace in January 2019 by focusing on the global furniture market and has since expanded into additional categories such as home appliances and fitness equipment. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://investors.gigacloudtech.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

GigaCloud Technology Inc

Victor Neal

Email: investor.relations@gigacloudtech.com

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Tel: +1-917-609-0333

Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com


All news about GIGACLOUD TECHNOLOGY INC.
08:31aGigaCloud Technology Inc to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on September..
AQ
08/2324/7 MARKET NEWS : Chinese Takeout
AQ
08/22GigaCloud Technology's Shares Plummet Following IPO at $12.25/Share
MT
08/22GigaCloud Technology Inc Announces Closing of $41 Million Initial Public Offering with ..
GL
08/22GigaCloud Technology Inc Announces Closing of $41 Million Initial Public Offering with ..
AQ
08/19Top Midday Gainers
MT
08/19GigaCloud Technology Shares Extend Gains Amid Heavy Trading Following Initial Public Of..
MT
08/19Top Premarket Gainers
MT
08/19GIGACLOUD TECHNOLOGY INC.(NASDAQGM : GCT) added to NASDAQ Composite Index
CI
08/18GigaCloud Technology Inc. has completed an IPO in the amount of $36.015 million.
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 414 M - -
Net income 2021 29,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 57,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 540 M 540 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 694
Free-Float 55,9%
Chart GIGACLOUD TECHNOLOGY INC.
Duration : Period :
GigaCloud Technology Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GIGACLOUD TECHNOLOGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lei Wu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kwok Hei Lau Chief Financial Officer
Xin Wan Chief Technology Officer
Zhi Wu Chen Independent Director
Bing He Guo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GIGACLOUD TECHNOLOGY INC.0.00%540
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-26.21%232 083
MEITUAN INC.-24.84%133 539
PINDUODUO INC.12.85%83 184
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-30.80%46 971
SHOPIFY INC.-76.09%41 877