Walnut, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2023) - GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GCT) ("GigaCloud" or the "Company") announced today it will be presenting at the August 24th, 2023 virtual Investor Summit.

Event: August 24th Investor Summit Presentation: August 24, 2023 at 10:30am ET Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_35ksSs-fQYCSqJMVsP4EOg

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration

About GigaCloud Technology Inc

GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company's B2B ecommerce platform, which it refers to as the "GigaCloud Marketplace," integrates everything from discovery, payments and logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. The Company's global marketplace seamlessly connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers, primarily in the U.S., Asia and Europe, to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed and efficiency. The Company offers a truly comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturer's warehouse to the end customer's doorstep, all at one fixed price. The Company first launched its marketplace in January 2019 by focusing on the global furniture market and has since expanded into additional categories such as home appliances and fitness equipment. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://investors.gigacloudtech.com/.

For further information:

GigaCloud Technology Inc

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@gigacloudtech.com

ICR

gigacloudIR@icrinc.com

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring micro-cap companies and institutional, family office, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Technology, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate. Contact: info @investorsummitgroup.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/177397