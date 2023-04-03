Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. GigaCloud Technology Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GCT   KYG386441037

GIGACLOUD TECHNOLOGY INC.

(GCT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-03 pm EDT
6.420 USD   +1.90%
04/03Gigacloud Technology : Presentation
PU
03/24GigaCloud Technology Inc Ushering In A Bright Future As China Reopening in 2023
AQ
03/17Transcript : GigaCloud Technology Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 17, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GigaCloud Technology : Presentation

04/03/2023 | 10:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q4 Earnings Presentation

March 2023

Disclaimer

The information contained in this presentation has been prepared by GigaCloud Technology Inc (the "Company") solely for informational purposes and should not be construed to be, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, an offer to buy or sell and/or an invitation and/or a recommendation and/or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security or instrument or to participate in any investment or trading strategy, nor shall any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision in relation to any securities or otherwise.

This document does not contain all relevant information relating to the Company or its securities, particularly with respect to the risks and special considerations involved with an investment in the securities of the Company. Nothing contained in this document shall be relied upon as a promise or representation as to the past or future performance of the Company. Past performance does not guarantee or predict future performance.

You acknowledge that any assessment of the Company that may be made by you will be independent of this document and that you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the market and the market position of the Company and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsible for forming your own view of the potential future performance of the business of the Company.

This document contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this document, if any, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not

historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward- looking statement. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided herein is as of the date of this document, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

This document may also contain non-GAAP financial measures, the document of which is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. In addition, the Company's calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. The reconciliation of those measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is contained within this document or available at our website https://investors.gigacloudtech.com.

2

Our Mission Statement

GigaCloud is a leading B2B marketplace provider,

enabling the future of global commerce

With a meticulously developed and comprehensive B2B platform, coupled with decades of experience, GigaCloud serves all large parcel retailers & eCommerce players throughout the world

54

3

Supplier Fulfilled Retailing Model: Using Internet to Revolutionize B2B

CURRENT MODEL

LAST MILE

FACTORY/DISTRIBUTOR

Distributor

Reseller &

END

Challenges

Retailer

CUSTOMER

  • Too many touchpoints
  • Prolonged delivery time
  • Fragmented market
  • Limited SKUs selection

Fulfilled by resellers/retailers

Supplier Fulfilled Retailing

Enhance Distribution Channels

Product Discovery

Payment Solution

Logistics Management

Warehousing

GIGASELLER(FACTORY/DISTRIBUTOR)

GIGA

Distributor Reseller &

END

Retailer

CUSTOMER

Advantages

Fulfilled by GIGA

LAST MILE

  • Fewer touchpoints lead to less cost and higher margin
  • Pooling of risk for the entire industry

Better efficiency through optimization by a central party

4

(Giga)

The Giga Cycle - Our 1P, 3P and Logistics

Leverages seller

Expands SKUs

Creates market

Eventually

insights +

in GigaCloud

presence in multiple

convert 1P sellers

proprietary data

Marketplace

geographies

into 3P sellers

1P

  • Procuring products and sell through GigaCloud Marketplace (On-platform) and third-partye-commerce channels (Off-platform)
  • Generates product revenues through the sale of procured products

On-platform

Off-platform

Flat Rate Program for Shipping & Handling

Logistics

Third Party Logistics

3P

  • Marketplace operator to facilitate users to transact and provider of end- to-end logistics solutions
  • Generates service revenue through platform and fulfillment and other value-added fees

Platform Statistics (Q4 2022)

  • Total GIGA GMV: $145 million
  • 3P Seller GMV: $82 million
  • Active Buyers: 2,331
  • Active Sellers: 474
  • 1P SKUs: 7,849

Informs purchase

Analyses buyer behaviour

Compliments and

Collects market data

behaviour and latest

for more targeted

diversify product

to better inform 1P

product trends

marketing

universe

inventory selection

5

Disclaimer

GigaCloud Technology Inc. published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 02:26:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GIGACLOUD TECHNOLOGY INC.
04/03Gigacloud Technology : Presentation
PU
03/24GigaCloud Technology Inc Ushering In A Bright Future As China Reopening in 2023
AQ
03/17Transcript : GigaCloud Technology Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 17, 2023
CI
03/17Earnings Flash (GCT) GIGACLOUD TECHNOLOGY Reports Q4 Revenue $125.6M, vs. Street Est of..
MT
03/17GigaCloud Technology Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year..
CI
03/17Gigacloud Technology Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for the First Quarter 2023
CI
03/17GigaCloud Technology Inc Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
03/17GigaCloud Technology Inc Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results
AQ
03/10GigaCloud Technology Inc to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on March 17,..
GL
03/10GigaCloud Technology Inc to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on March 17,..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GIGACLOUD TECHNOLOGY INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 484 M - -
Net income 2022 5,35 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 261 M 261 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,54x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,8%
Chart GIGACLOUD TECHNOLOGY INC.
Duration : Period :
GigaCloud Technology Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GIGACLOUD TECHNOLOGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,42 $
Average target price 26,00 $
Spread / Average Target 305%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lei Wu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kwok Hei Lau Chief Financial Officer
Xin Wan Chief Technology Officer
Zhi Wu Chen Independent Director
Bing He Guo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GIGACLOUD TECHNOLOGY INC.12.83%256
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED16.00%264 391
MEITUAN INC.-17.86%114 095
PINDUODUO INC.-6.93%95 967
SHOPIFY INC.38.12%67 924
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.55.75%66 243
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer