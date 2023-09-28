The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (“GigaCloud” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GCT) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 28, 2023, Culper Research published a report alleging that it uncovered “numerous glaring flaws” in GigaCloud’s public reporting. For example, Culper Research stated that while GigaCloud “claims to run 14 U.S. warehouses,” the Company “discloses just 73 employees in the entire U.S., implying just 5 employees per warehouse.” Culper Research also alleged that “GigaCloud’s marketing materials utilize photoshopped stock photos to portray itself as a highly efficient, growing operation” but that Culper Research visited some of the Company’s warehouses and discovered little activity.

On this news, GigaCloud’s stock price fell as much as 29% during intraday trading on September 28, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

