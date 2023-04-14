Advanced search
    603986   CNE1000030S9

GIGADEVICE SEMICONDUCTOR (BEIJING) INC.

(603986)
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-12
128.31 CNY   -4.95%
02:02aGigaDevice's Industry-Leading Automotive Flash Memory Achieves 100 Million Units Shipment Milestone
GL
02:00aGigaDevice's Industry-Leading Automotive Flash Memory Achieves 100 Million Units Shipment Milestone
AQ
03/14GigaDevice Introduces 1.2V SPI NOR Flash Product to Meet Advanced SoCs’ Need for Ultra-Low Power and High Performance
CI
GigaDevice's Industry-Leading Automotive Flash Memory Achieves 100 Million Units Shipment Milestone

04/14/2023 | 02:02am EDT
BEIJING, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaDevice (SSE: 603986), a semiconductor industry leader in flash memory, 32-bit microcontrollers (MCUs), sensors, and analog technology, proudly announces the milestone of shipping 100 million units of its leading automotive-grade (AEC-Q100) GD25/55 SPI NOR and GD5F SPI NAND flash series. Those automotive flash memories are used widely in smart cockpits, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), smart networking, and battery, motor, and electronic control systems for new energy vehicles. This significant milestone underscores GigaDevice's close working relationship with critical automobile manufacturers and Tier-1 OEMs, with proven products and endorsement in the field. GigaDevice is committed to delivering highly reliable and secure automotive flash memories to its customers in a full range of voltages and densities.

Comprehensive Product Portfolio
With the rapid development of autonomous, connected, and new energy vehicles, automotive electronic system design in compact spaces brings increasing challenges. Automotive designers require memory solutions providing high reliability, security, high density, and fast response in code storage. GigaDevice's automotive flash lineup offers 2Mb to 4Gb density, 400MB/s data throughput, RPMC security functionality, ECC algorithm and CRC checksum features, and 100,000 P/E times with 20 years of data retention in compact packages. This comprehensive portfolio provides a one-stop shop for automotive applications.

Stringent Quality Management
Quality is the cornerstone of GigaDevice. Quality system building and continuous improvement is the essential way to success. From R&D to production, every product has undergone rigorous testing before customer delivery. GigaDevice is committed to the promise of providing high-quality products to customers worldwide by implementing zero-defect quality control into every process.

Robust Supply Chain and Support
GigaDevice, as a fabless semiconductor company, offers enhanced flexibility to Tier-1 OEMs and automobile manufacturers as they develop electric vehicles as a critical future growth path. GigaDevice provides best-of-class supply chain management to global automotive design centers that depend on support across all regions.

The company's GD25/55 SPI NOR and GD5F SPI NAND flash series achieved AEC-Q100 certification in 2019 and 2022, respectively. After nearly a decade of technological innovation and quality management improvement, the 100 million units shipment milestone represents GigaDevice's unwavering commitment. GigaDevice will keep innovating to add value and assist in solving our customers' challenges.

For further information, please contact:
GigaDevice Media Relations:
marcom@gigadevice.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ab02bfb-2eb3-4721-b9c0-55d915d7b59a


Financials
Sales 2022 8 825 M 1 285 M 1 285 M
Net income 2022 2 521 M 367 M 367 M
Net cash 2022 7 653 M 1 114 M 1 114 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,0x
Yield 2022 0,93%
Capitalization 85 586 M 12 460 M 12 460 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,83x
EV / Sales 2023 7,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 343
Free-Float 81,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 128,31 CNY
Average target price 112,25 CNY
Spread / Average Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wei He General Manager
Hong Li Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Deputy GM
Yi Ming Zhu Chairman
Tian Wen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ke Dong Zhang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GIGADEVICE SEMICONDUCTOR (BEIJING) INC.25.22%12 460
NVIDIA CORPORATION81.08%652 578
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.71%433 810
BROADCOM INC.11.64%260 260
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS8.41%162 311
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.42.55%148 210
