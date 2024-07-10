10 Jul 2024 15:15 CEST
Gigante Salmon AS
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART DIRECTLY OR
INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER
JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE
UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE
SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.
Bodø, 10 July 2024:
Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from Gigante Salmon AS (the
"Company") on 9 July 2024 regarding the preliminary results of the subsequent
offering (the "Subsequent Offering") of up to 4,615,384 new shares in the
Company (the "Offer Shares") at a subscription price of NOK 6.50 per share (the
"Offer Price"). The subscription period for the Subsequent Offering commenced on
27 June 2024 and expired 9 July 2024, at 16:30 hours (CEST) (the "Subscription
Period").
The board of the Company has today resolved that a total of 2,473,951 Offer
Shares will be allocated at the Offer Price in accordance with the allocation
criteria set out in the national prospectus, raising gross proceeds of
approximately NOK 16.1 million.
Investors that are allocated Offer Shares can access information on the number
of Offer Shares allocated through VPS. The due date for payment of the Offer
Shares is on 16 July 2024.
Subject to duly and timely payment of the Offer Shares, the share capital
increase is expected to be registered in the Norwegian Register of Business
Enterprises on or about 18 July 2024 and will be delivered to the VPS accounts
of the subscribers shortly thereafter, expected on or about 19 July 2024. A
separate announcement will be made when the share capital increase has been
registered. The Offer Shares will have equal rights and rank pari passu with the
Company's other shares.
Through the private placement completed on 13 June 2024 and the Subsequent
Offering, the Company has raised gross proceeds of approximately NOK 241.1
million.
SpareBank 1 Markets AS (the "Manager") is acting as sole manager in connection
with the Subsequent Offering. Advokatfirmaet Selmer AS is acting as legal
advisor to the Company.
For further information, please contact:
Kjell Lorentsen, CEO
Phone: +47 911 22 688
E-mail: kjell@gigante.no
Rune Johansen, CFO
Phone: +47 988 44 724
E-mail: rune@gigantesalmon.no
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the
Continuing Obligations for companies listed on Euronext Growth Oslo and section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
About Gigante Salmon AS:
Gigante Salmon is a land-based salmon farming company with its first production
facility under construction on Lille Indre Rosøy in Rødøy, Norway. The Company's
aquaculture concept is based on a flow-through system, combining the benefits of
conventional and land-based aquaculture while simultaneously eliminating issues
associated with conventional, sea based, farming. Visit www.gigantesalmon.no for
more information.
Important notice:
This announcement is not and does not form a part of any offer to sell, or a
solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities of the Company. Copies of
this announcement are not being made and may not be distributed or sent into any
jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful or would require
registration or other measures.
The securities referred to in this announcement have not been and will not be
registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "US Securities
Act"), and accordingly may not be offered or sold in the United States absent
registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of
the US Securities Act and in accordance with applicable U.S. state securities
laws. The Company does not intend to register any part of the offering in the
United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United
States. Any sale in the United States of the securities mentioned in this
announcement will be made solely to "qualified institutional buyers" as defined
in Rule 144A under the US Securities Act.
In any EEA Member State, this communication is only addressed to and is only
directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the
EU Prospectus Regulation, i.e., only to investors who can receive the offer
without an approved prospectus in such EEA Member State. The expression "EU
Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as amended (together with
any applicable implementing measures in any Member State).
This communication is only being distributed to and is only directed at persons
in the United Kingdom that are (i) investment professionals falling within
Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial
Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order") or (ii) high net worth entities,
and other persons to whom this announcement may lawfully be communicated,
falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together
being referred to as "relevant persons").This communication must not be acted on
or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons. Any investment or
investment activity to which this communication relates is available only for
relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons. Persons
distributing this communication must satisfy themselves that it is lawful to do
so.
Matters discussed in this announcement may constitute or include certain
forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are
not historical facts and may include, without limitation, any statements
preceded by, followed by or including words such as "aims", "anticipates",
"believes", "can have", "continues", "could", "estimates", "expects", "intends",
"likely", "may", "plans", "projects", "should", "target" "will", "would" and
words or expressions of similar meaning or the negative thereof. These
statements are based on the management's current views and assumptions and
involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties and assumptions that are
within and outside the management's control. Although the Company believes that
the expectations implied in any such forward-looking statements are reasonable,
no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct.
Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those set out
or implied in the forward-looking statements. No representation is made that any
of these forward-looking statements or forecasts will come to pass or that any
forecast result will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included in
this announcement represent the Company's views as of the date of this
announcement and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's
views to change. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking
information except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance
on any forward-looking statement.
The information, opinions and forward-looking statements contained in this
announcement speak only as at its date, and are subject to change without
notice. The Company does not undertake any obligation to review, update,
confirm, or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements
to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the
content of this announcement.
Neither the Manager nor any of its affiliates makes any representation as to the
accuracy or completeness of this announcement and none of them accepts any
responsibility for the contents of this announcement or any matters referred to
herein.
This announcement is for information purposes only and is not to be relied upon
in substitution for the exercise of independent judgment. It is not intended as
investment advice and under no circumstances is it to be used or considered as
an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a
recommendation to buy or sell any securities of the Company. Neither the Manager
nor any of its affiliates accepts any liability arising from the use of this
announcement.
The distribution of this announcement and other information may be restricted by
law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this announcement or
such other information should come are required to inform themselves about and
to observe any such restrictions.
More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site
Gigante Salmon AS
Oslo Børs Newspoint
GIGANTE SALMON AS
NO0011013765
GIGA
Euronext Growth
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Gigante Salmon AS published this content on 10 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2024 13:21:03 UTC.