Gigante Salmon AS - Final result of the Subsequent Offering

Bodø, 10 July 2024:

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from Gigante Salmon AS (the

"Company") on 9 July 2024 regarding the preliminary results of the subsequent

offering (the "Subsequent Offering") of up to 4,615,384 new shares in the

Company (the "Offer Shares") at a subscription price of NOK 6.50 per share (the

"Offer Price"). The subscription period for the Subsequent Offering commenced on

27 June 2024 and expired 9 July 2024, at 16:30 hours (CEST) (the "Subscription

Period").



The board of the Company has today resolved that a total of 2,473,951 Offer

Shares will be allocated at the Offer Price in accordance with the allocation

criteria set out in the national prospectus, raising gross proceeds of

approximately NOK 16.1 million.



Investors that are allocated Offer Shares can access information on the number

of Offer Shares allocated through VPS. The due date for payment of the Offer

Shares is on 16 July 2024.



Subject to duly and timely payment of the Offer Shares, the share capital

increase is expected to be registered in the Norwegian Register of Business

Enterprises on or about 18 July 2024 and will be delivered to the VPS accounts

of the subscribers shortly thereafter, expected on or about 19 July 2024. A

separate announcement will be made when the share capital increase has been

registered. The Offer Shares will have equal rights and rank pari passu with the

Company's other shares.



Through the private placement completed on 13 June 2024 and the Subsequent

Offering, the Company has raised gross proceeds of approximately NOK 241.1

million.



SpareBank 1 Markets AS (the "Manager") is acting as sole manager in connection

with the Subsequent Offering. Advokatfirmaet Selmer AS is acting as legal

advisor to the Company.



For further information, please contact:



Kjell Lorentsen, CEO

Phone: +47 911 22 688

E-mail: kjell@gigante.no



Rune Johansen, CFO

Phone: +47 988 44 724

E-mail: rune@gigantesalmon.no



This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the

Continuing Obligations for companies listed on Euronext Growth Oslo and section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



About Gigante Salmon AS:

Gigante Salmon is a land-based salmon farming company with its first production

facility under construction on Lille Indre Rosøy in Rødøy, Norway. The Company's

aquaculture concept is based on a flow-through system, combining the benefits of

conventional and land-based aquaculture while simultaneously eliminating issues

associated with conventional, sea based, farming. Visit www.gigantesalmon.no for

more information.



More information:

