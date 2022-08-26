Gigante Salmon : QuarterReport Q2 2022 GIGA

The breeding facility on Lille Indre Rosøy island consists of three pools created by excavating bedrock. The depth of the pools has been reduced, in accordance with the guidelines for land-based farming of salmon in seawater (published 4 July 2019). Establishing shallower pools will require less drilling, and less rock will be produced than was originally planned. The rock that is excavated will be used to establish a rockfill in the waters east of Lille Indre Rosøy. This will simplify internal logistics during the construction phase and will allow for the addition of a secondary wastewater treatment process and enable electricity regeneration. This change eliminates the expected costs associated with transporting the excavated rock off the island. On the other hand, it precludes expected income from the sale of the rock.

The three pools are each five metres deep and are outfitted as circular flow raceways that incorporate a failsafe that activates in the event of a pump failure. The facility is based on standard flow-through technology. The pumps have a capacity of 2,700 m3 / minute and will draw water from a depth of about 20 metres.

Power for the Lille Indre Rosøy

facility will be provided via a newly established submarine cable. We will also invest in a back-up system of generators that will allow the facility to continue running in the event

of a power cut. Factors such as the pandemic and war have significantly driven up the price of submarine cables, and, as a result, we expect investment costs for the submarine cable to be higher than expected. We expect to remain within budget