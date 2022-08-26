Gigante Salmon : QuarterReport Q2 2022 GIGA

The report has been prepared in both Norwegian and English.
In case of any discrepancy between the two versions, the Norwegian version shall prevail.
Highlights
SECOND QUARTER OF 2022
The project is moving forward in accordance with prepared and approved plans and in line with planned and approved cost limits
• The application to establish a rockfill in the waters east of Lille Indre Rosøy island has been approved. The rockfill will enable electricity regeneration and allow for the addition of a secondary wastewater treatment process that was not included in the original plan. Detailed engineering of the rockfill is on-going
Approved dispensation for changed quay design has been approved by Rødøy council,
which determined that a rockfill was a satisfactory solution. The rockfill will replace the previous design for the quay
Obtained insurance policies: builder's liability and environmental insurance during the implementation phase
Successfully held annual general meeting
Contracts signed: quality system (Landax), treatment plant (Blue Ocean Technology), oxygen production (Norluft), detailed engineering of pipelines (Bystøl)
An increase in the price of electrical submarine cables may affect the investment budget. Work to finalise the plans and identify a route for the submarine cable continued during Q2
Helge E. W. Albertsen
CEO
2
2. QUARTERLY REPORT / 1. HALF-YEARLY REPORT
GIGANTE SALMON
3
Gigante Salmon Rødøy
The breeding facility on Lille Indre Rosøy island consists of three pools created by excavating bedrock. The depth of the pools has been reduced, in accordance with the guidelines for land-based farming of salmon in seawater (published 4 July 2019). Establishing shallower pools will require less drilling, and less rock will be produced than was originally planned. The rock that is excavated will be used to establish a rockfill in the waters east of Lille Indre Rosøy. This will simplify internal logistics during the construction phase and will allow for the addition of a secondary wastewater treatment process and enable electricity regeneration. This change eliminates the expected costs associated with transporting the excavated rock off the island. On the other hand, it precludes expected income from the sale of the rock.
The three pools are each five metres deep and are outfitted as circular flow raceways that incorporate a failsafe that activates in the event of a pump failure. The facility is based on standard flow-through technology. The pumps have a capacity of 2,700 m3 / minute and will draw water from a depth of about 20 metres.
Power for the Lille Indre Rosøy
facility will be provided via a newly established submarine cable. We will also invest in a back-up system of generators that will allow the facility to continue running in the event
of a power cut. Factors such as the pandemic and war have significantly driven up the price of submarine cables, and, as a result, we expect investment costs for the submarine cable to be higher than expected. We expect to remain within budget
overall due to a planned reduction in other technology expenditures.
Connecting to the electrical grid will require considerable investment, but the current energy situation and our geographical location will make it a cost-effective option when we
start production. Arrangements are also being made to install turbines that will regenerate energy when the water used in the breeding facility is released. This has the potential to reduce energy costs by between 30% and 50%.
The plant is operated from the work and feed fleet, positioned to the west of the island. This is a traditional aquaculture fleet supplied by Éndur Sjøsterk and has housing accommodations for eight and a 600-tonfeed-storage capacity.
The facility's wastewater contains a considerable amount of sludge that must be separated before it can be released. We have invested in drying technology that can reduce the volume of the sludge.
The facility will start production in
the second half of 2023. At that time,
1.1 million smolts will be released in the facility's southernmost basin. By 2025, will be introducing an estima- ted 3.3 million smolts to the facility annually, bringing us to full capacity.
4
2. QUARTERLY REPORT / 1. HALF-YEARLY REPORT
GIGANTE SALMON
5
PROFITABILITY
An increasing global focus on health and sustainability can be expected to drive up demand for salmon.
The location of the facility was identified as an ideal site to establish an operation that provides the best-possible living conditions for the fish, and can be run in an energy-efficient,cost-effective manner.
A biomass-optimised,salmon-lice-free operation that utilises feed
efficiently results in a low cost per kilogram of fish produced.
TECHNOLOGY
The production technology is based on well-known aquaculture technology used in conventional fish farming.
The facility is designed to be an efficient, stable operation that provides the best-possible living conditions for the fish.
FINANCING
AND INVESTMENT
Gigante Salmon has sufficient financing to fund its operations until full production commences, this includes financing for the construction phase and the first operational phase.
The project's founder and majority owner is also a co-owner of operations at all stages of the salmon value-creation chain. This ensures Gigante Salmon access to the necessary expertise in all areas.
RESPONSIBLE PRODUCTION
Land-basedsalmon farming operations can control the parameters for water quality and wastewater.
Sludge is filtered from the water used in production, reducing the amount of wastewater released at sea by half compared with conventional salmon-farming operations.
We hold regular public meetings, and we collaborate with the local committee to help strengthen the Rødøya community.
6
2. QUARTERLY REPORT / 1. HALF-YEARLY REPORT
GIGANTE SALMON
7
Project implementation
The project is progressing according to plan, and, apart from the costs associated with the establishment of on-shore power, we expect to be within budget.
Operations
According to the construction schedule, there is no blasting between 1 March and 1 September, out of consideration for local fauna. Drilling is proceeding according to plan and is not affected by the blasting break.
Two new employees started in Q2:
quality coordinator Kristine Ødegård started on 1 April
technical manager Kristian Aanes started on 19 April
Both are employed by Gigante Salmon Rødøy AS.
In addition, a fishfarmer and two technicians were hired in Q2; they will begin work in Q3 and Q4.
In February, Gigante Salmon Rødøy AS applied for permission to
The price of submarine cables has risen significantly in the past three years. This is partly due to the pandemic, but the situation has been exacerbated by Russia's on-going war against Ukraine. At the present time, we are unable to say whether this will lead to increased costs for other materials and equipment or whether it will affect lead times for procurement and delivery.
We are working to complete the most important planning activities in order to establish a technical and quality-assured documentation basis for the further procurement process and agreement of contracts for the implementation and development phase. In order to avoid higher than expected costs, and to secure realistic lead times for delivery, we aim to complete the most critical activities by late summer.
Implementation and development are proceeding according to plan. The schedule will be revised if market conditions necessitate. Construction and installation will continue until the summer of 2023, with subsequent system testing and commissioning prior to start-up in the autumn of 2023.
establish a rockfill in the waters east of Lille Indre Rosøy. Establishing the rockfill will, according to our stu- dies, make it possible to regenerate energy when the water used in the breeding facility is released. This has the potential to reduce energy costs by between 30% and 50%. The rockfill will also make it possible to establish a channel that can facilitate secondary wastewater treatment that was not included in the original
plan and will exceed requirements. Permission to establish the rockfill was granted after the reporting date. The project is currently in the planning phase, and work is expected to begin in Q3.
Power-system operator Statnett
confirmed in March that the regional transmission network has the capacity to deliver the power we need. We are currently working with Arva, the regional utility, to determine the best design and routes for a submarine cable. A decision about the route is expected in Q3.
8
2. QUARTERLY REPORT / 1. HALF-YEARLY REPORT
GIGANTE SALMON
9
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Gigante Salmon AS published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 06:20:03 UTC.