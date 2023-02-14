Gigante Salmon : QuarterReport Q4 2022 GIGA

Our plans call for only production basin 3 to be ready when the facility comes on-line this autumn.

the inlet-pump supplier (Xylem) and the firm that will pour the concrete in the production basins (Infrakon).

The project is progressing according to plan. During Q4, important agreements were concluded with the feed supplier (Skretting),

Detailed design and preparation for construction were largely completed during the period. As previously reported, the aquaculture industry, including Gigante Salmon Rødøy, is affected by significant increases in the cost of electricity and longer delivery times. The final design of the electrical system is not complete (electronics and automation), and work with the power utility to identify ways to reduce costs that do not affect the health of the fish continues. In order to promote the health of the fish, a change in the project will now see all basin walls and floors lined with concrete and all immersed surfaces protected by a PE liner or membrane. This will improve living conditions. It will also allow for more secure regulation of the water level between the raceways during operation, and in the event of a stoppage in the water supply from one or more pumps. This was not included in the original scope of work and budget

and will add to the cost of constru- ction. For now, this only applies to production basin 3. A decision about whether to implement the same measure in production basins 1 and 2 will be made after production basin 3 is taken into use. We still encounter market-related difficulties due to the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. These challenges have resulted in higher prices for equipment and materiel, as well as generally longer delivery times. We have entered into agreements that ensure the delivery of critical equipment prior to the facility coming on-line. Other deliveries could be affected, but we have a plan that will allow us to continue installation and finalisation and eventually start production as planned. Excavation of production basins 1 and 2 is due to be completed by this time, as will much of the facility's infrastructure (fleet, sludge plant