Gigante Salmon : QuarterReport Q4 2022 GIGA

Highlights
THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2022
Construction has been on-going throughout the period. Excavation of production basin 3 is complete. All required blasting will be completed by the end of February.
Completed acquisitions and agreements: Skretting, Xylem, Infrakon.
Application in process for the establishment of a small rockfill that will enable the placement of risers to the west of Lille Indre Rosøy.
• Our smolt partner, Grytåga Settefisk AS, has begun raising the first release of fish for the facility.
Events after balance sheet date:
Agreement signed with Lovund Bedrifts Service AS for delivery of concrete.
Agreement signed with Nordkontakt and Elektro AS for
the establishment of electricity, automation, instrumentation, ICT / telecommunications and power transmission.
Permission granted for the establishment of a rockfill that will enable the placement of risers.
New hires: Bjørn Arne Johansen will begin working as a technician on 1 May.
Our breeding facility is built to give the ﬁsh the best environment in which to live and grow during the entire production phase, thanks to a continuous inﬂow of fresh seawater and a structure that provides ample current to swim against.
Each of the three production basins is physically separated, and they are considered to be separate infection zones. A sluice will be installed between the production units, partly to maintain biosecurity. Between each release of ﬁsh, the basins will be taken out of service for a month for preventive maintenance, cleaning, washing and disinfection.
Two production basins will contain three raceways, while the third will contain four (A). The raceways are between 110 and 214 meters long and are ﬁtted with a dividing wall (B) in the centre, which facilitates the circulation of water.
We are establishing three production basins (1, 2, 3) in the bedrock. Each will be about ﬁve metres deep and all four walls of the production basin, as well as the ﬂoor, will be lined with concrete. The concrete will itself be cov-
ered by a liner / membrane that will provide the ﬁsh with a healthy living environment, in accordance with the company's ambitions, as well as Food Safety Authority requirements. This set-up oﬀers robust production units that are not aﬀected by sea level, as well as simpliﬁed
operation, maintenance and cleaning.
The water enters the tank from a point at the centre of one of the short ends of the raceways (C). Flow distributors installed at selected positions in thecircular-ﬂow raceways will help maintain an optimal rate of ﬂow inside the raceway.
The outlet from each raceway will also be centrally located and will lead to the ba- sin's drainage channel (D), as required, as well as predeﬁned discharge points, as stipulated by our discharge permit.
Perforated walls will divide the raceways from each other (E). This will ensure a continued ﬂow of water to the ﬁsh in the entire production basin, should there be an unforeseen problem with the water supply.
We draw water from a depth of 20 meters (F) through 10 risers that are outﬁtted with pre- installed submersible pumps. Having multiple intake pipes allows us to collect the desired amount of water at all times, allowing us to maintain water ﬂow in the event that an unforeseen incident occurs with one of the pumps.
Our plans call for only production basin 3 to be ready when the facility comeson-linethis autumn.
Project implementation
The project is progressing according to plan. During Q4, important agreements were concluded with the feed supplier (Skretting),
the inlet-pump supplier (Xylem) and the firm that will pour the concrete in the production basins (Infrakon).
Detailed design and preparation for construction were largely completed during the period.
As previously reported, the
aquaculture industry, including Gigante Salmon Rødøy, is affected by significant increases in the cost of electricity and longer delivery times. The final design of the electrical system is not complete (electronics and automation), and work with the power utility to identify ways to reduce costs that do not affect the health of the fish continues.
In order to promote the health of the fish, a change in the project will now see all basin walls and floors lined with concrete and all immersed surfaces protected by a PE liner or membrane. This will improve living conditions. It will also allow for more secure regulation of the water level between the raceways during operation, and in the event of a stoppage in the water supply from one or more pumps.
This was not included in the original scope of work and budget
and will add to the cost of constru- ction. For now, this only applies to production basin 3. A decision about whether to implement the same measure in production basins 1 and 2 will be made after production basin 3 is taken into use.
We still encounter market-related difficulties due to the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. These challenges
have resulted in higher prices for equipment and materiel, as well as generally longer delivery times. We have entered into agreements that ensure the delivery of critical equipment prior to the facility coming on-line. Other deliveries could be affected, but we have a plan that will allow us to continue installation and finalisation and eventually start production as planned.
Excavation of production basins 1 and 2 is due to be completed by this time, as will much of the facility's infrastructure (fleet, sludge plant
etc.) Establishing one production basin first will help us make technological choices and be aware of their associated costs in advance of completion of the remaining production basins in the summer of 2024. After production basin 3 is finished, we
will present an updated investment forecast, but we continue to progress within the framework of the original budget.
Excavation of production basin
3 is now complete. of production basin 3 is now complete. Installation of equipment will begin in Q1 and continue until mid-July. The project is proceeding according to plan, and We expect production to begin in September.
Operational review
Basin 3, which will be the first to be taken into service, in September, has been built, and loose material left over after blasting has been removed.
We will begin pouring concrete in February, and we expect the work to be completed in mid-August with the final milestone being the completion of drainage channels. Other work on basin 3 - including installation of poles, automation equipment and walkways, as well as wiring for electricity - will be carried out concurrently.
The majority of the work to establish a rockfill in the waters north-east Lille Indre Rosøy was carried out during the period and is expected to be completed during Q1.
The planned construction of a quay south-east of Lille Indre Rosøy has been dropped; there is no need for a dedicated quay, and the price of establishing one does not match the budgeted cost.
Instead, we applied in Q4 for permission to build a small rockfill on the north-eastern side of Lille Indre Rosøy. The rockfill would be part of the infrastructure for intake pipes / risers. The application was approved by the Nordland state administrator after the balance-sheet date. We are currently awaiting permission to begin work but expect construction to start in mid-February
One new hire was made during the period: Anders Larsos will begin
working for Gigante Salmon Rødøy AS as an electrician on 1 April.
A decision about power supply
including where the submarine cable will be brought on land - was clarified in Q4 and will be carried out in two phases, with phase 1 to be completed before start-up in Sep- tember. Phase 1 will be a combined land and sea cable from Rødøy to Rosøy that will supply the facility during initial production with power from Rødøy's existing 1MW network. Phase 2 will involve installation
of a longer submarine cable, from
Reppen to Rødøy, to prepare and maintain production after 2025.
Installation starts in February. Lovund Bedrifts Service will deliver the concrete, and Infrakon will lay it. Planning for the receipt of equipment and building materials, including intake pipes, pumps etc, to ensure optimal logistics is on-going. An agreement has been entered into for the rental of additional housing units in Rødøy for accommodating staff that cannot be housed on the construction site.
