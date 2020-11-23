Log in
GIGAS HOSTING, S.A.

(GIGA)
End-of-day quote Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles - 11/23
8.6 EUR   -1.15%
05:51pGIGAS HOSTING S A : Result of Monetary Capital Increase
PU
11/11GIGAS HOSTING S A : Addition of Key Wolf and Significant Shareholdings
PU
11/04GIGAS HOSTING S A : Financial Results 3Q 2020
PU
Gigas Hosting S A : Result of Monetary Capital Increase

11/23/2020 | 05:51pm EST
OTHER SIGNIFICANT INFORMATION

RESULT OF MONETARY CAPITAL INCREASE

GIGAS HOSTING, S.A.

23 November 2020

Pursuant to article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and article 228 of the Consolidated Text of the Securities Market Act approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, and related provisions, and in accordance also with Circular 3/2020 of the BME Growth Segment of BME MTF Equity (the "BME Growth" segment) on disclosures required of companies admitted to trading in the BME Growth segment of BME MTF Equity, Gigas Hosting, S.A. ("Gigas" or the "Company") hereby discloses the following information.

The monetary capital increase excluding pre-emptive subscription rights approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on 17 November 2020 was concluded successfully today. The equity raise was directed at qualified investors and comprised 2,700,000 shares at a price of EUR 6.25 per share for a total of EUR 16,875 million.

This capital increase generated a great deal of interest among qualified investors, which showed their faith in GIGAS' new strategic focus to become the leading convergent operator in telecommunications and cloud in the Iberian Peninsula (see price sensitive information of 16 October 2020) and the recent agreement to acquire an enterprise telecommunications operator in Portugal, ONI (see price sensitive information of 8 November 2020). To illustrate, the Company received total demand of nearly EUR 80 million, meaning the issue was more than 4.5 times oversubscribed.

With the discretionary allocation period over, the resolution passed at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on 17 November 2020 has been executed. The new shares issued under the capital increase will be represented by book entries, with Sociedad de Gestión de los Sistemas de Registro, Compensación y Liquidación de Valores, S.A. (Iberclear) appointed to keep the book-entry register.

GIGAS was assisted by Renta4 and AndBank, as placement agents and coordinators of the issue, and GVC Gaesco and EBN as placement agents. PWC advised the Company as its legal counsel and Renta4 as GIGAS' registered advisor.

CAPITAL INCREASE COMPLETED, GIGAS HOSTING, S.A.

1

Alcobendas, Madrid, 23 November 2020,

Diego Cabezudo Fernández de la Vega Chief Executive Officer

GIGAS HOSTING, S.A.

CAPITAL INCREASE COMPLETED, GIGAS HOSTING, S.A.

2

