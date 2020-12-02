Log in
Gigas Hosting S A : Share transfers

12/02/2020
OTHER SIGNIFICANT INFORMATION

DISCLOSURE OF SHARE TRANSFERS GIGAS HOSTING, S.A.

2 December 2020

Pursuant to article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and article 228 of the Consolidated Text of the Securities Market Act approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, and related provisions, and in accordance also with Circular 3/2020 of the BME Growth Segment of BME MTF Equity (the "BME Growth" segment) on disclosures required of companies admitted to trading in the BME Growth segment of BME MTF Equity, the following notice discloses significant information to the market in relation to Gigas Hosting, S.A. ("GIGAS" or the "Company") regarding changes of direct ownership of significant holdings and the sale of Company shares by members of the Company's Board of Directors.

Yesterday, José Eulalio Poza disclosed that KEY WOLF, S.L., which he controls, has restructured the 645,000 GIGAS shares it held (representing 14.9% of the Company's share capital), as transcribed below:

  • Transfer of 606,060 shares to IM LONG ONLY PRIVATE EQUITY, SCR, S.A., a company which is also controlled by José Eulalio Poza

  • Arrangement by KEYWOLF S.L. and IM LONG ONLY PRIVATE EQUITY, SCR, S.A. of derivatives contracts on the GIGAS shares they hold. The maximum expiry of the derivative contracts is six months, after which KEYWOLF S.L.'s and IM LONG ONLY PRIVATE EQUITY, SCR, S.A.'s ownership interests in GIGAS will be held directly, with KEYWOLF S.L. holding 38,940 GIGAS shares and IM LONG ONLY PRIVATE EQUITY, SCR, S.A. holding 606,060 GIGAS shares.

Attached hereto is the notification presented to the Spanish National Securities Exchange Commission (CNMV), disclosing the transactions with Company shares carried out by a member of the Board of Directors, BONSAI VENTURE CAPITAL, SCR DE RÉG. COMÚN, S.A.

NOTIFICATION OF SHARE TRANSFERS

1

OTHER SIGNIFICANT INFORMATION

Quedamos a su disposición para cuantas aclaraciones consideren oportunas.

Alcobendas, Madrid, 2 December 2020,

Diego Cabezudo

Chief Executive Officer GIGAS HOSTING, S.A

NOTIFICATION OF SHARE TRANSFERS

1

Formulario

Standard Form

MODELO DE NOTIFICACIÓN DE LAS

STANDARD FORM FOR NOTIFICATION

OPERACIONES DE LAS PERSONAS CON

AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF

RESPONSABILIDADES DE DIRECCIÓN Y

TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS

DE LAS PERSONAS ESTRECHAMENTE

DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL

VINCULADAS CON ELLAS

RESPONSABILITIES AND PERSONS

CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1. DATOS DE LA PERSONA CON RESPONSABILIDAD DE DIRECCIÓN - PERSONA ESTRECHAMENTE VINCULADA | DETAILS

OF THE PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSABILITIES (PDMR) - PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED

a) Nombre y apellidos - Razón social | Name and surname - Company name

Bonsai Venture Capital, SCR de Rég. Común SA

2. MOTIVO DE LA NOTIFICACIÓN | REASON FOR THE NOTIFICACTION

[ √ ] Persona con responsabilidad de dirección | Person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)

[ ] Persona estrechamente vinculada | Person closely associated

  • a) Cargo - posición | Job title

    Consejero Dominical

  • b) Notiﬁcación inicial - Modiﬁcación | Initial Notiﬁcation - Amendment

    Inicial

3. DATOS DEL EMISOR, EL PARTICIPANTE DEL MERCADO DE DERECHOS DE EMISIÓN, LA PLATAFORMA DE SUBASTA, EL SUBASTADOR O LA ENTIDAD SUPERVISORA DE LAS SUBASTAS | DETAILS OF THE ISSUER, EMISSION ALLOWANCE MARKET

PARTICIPANT, AUNCTION PLATFORM, AUCTIONEER OR AUCTION MONITOR

  • a) Identiﬁcación | Name:

    GIGAS HOSTING, SA

  • b) LEI:

    959800HPL6CH6F4KFQ29

1 / 2

Formulario

Standard form

4. DATOS DE LA OPERACIÓN O LAS OPERACIONES (El siguiente cuadro se repetirá para: i) cada tipo de instrumento ﬁnanciero; ii) cada tipo de operación; iii) cada fecha, y iv) cada lugar en que se hayan realizado operaciones) | DETAILS OF THE TRANSACTIONS (Table to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted)

ES0105093001

Naturaleza de la operación ...

Nature of the transaction 4.c)

Fecha ...

Date 4.d)

AcciónLugar de la operación ...

Place of the transaction 4.e)

Volumen ...

Volume 4.f)

Otra información | Additional information

2 / 2

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Gigas Hosting SA published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 20:20:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
