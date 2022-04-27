Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Gigas Hosting, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GIGA   ES0105093001

GIGAS HOSTING, S.A.

(GIGA)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  04/27 09:59:56 am EDT
8.900 EUR   -0.89%
05:17aGIGAS HOSTING S A : Presentación Resultados 2021
PU
04/20Gigas Hosting, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/10GIGAS HOSTING S A : deploys the first business-dedicated connectivity service in Portugal at 10 Gbps
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gigas Hosting S A : 2021 Results Investor's Presentation

04/27/2022 | 10:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Diego Cabezudo

CEO

Javier Cañete

CFO

Full Year 2021 Results Presentation for Investors

gigas

Disclaimer

This document and the conference-call webcast (including the Q&A session) may contain forward-looking statements and information (hereinafter, the "Information") relating to GIGAS HOSTING S.A. or GIGAS GROUP (hereinafter "Gigas", the "Company" or the "Gigas Group"). This Information may include financial forecasts and estimates based on assumptions or statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations that make reference to different matters, such as the customer base and its evolution, organic growth, potential acquisitions, Company's results and other aspects related to the activity and financial situation of the Company. The Information can be identified, in some cases, through the use of words such as "forecast", "expectation", "anticipation", "projection", "estimates", "plan" or similar expressions or variations of such expressions.

The Information reflects the current view of Gigas with respect to future events, and as such, do not represent any guarantee of future certain fulfilment, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the final developments and results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by such Information. These risks and uncertainties include those identified in the documents containing more comprehensive information filed by Gigas, such as Annual Accounts or the Incorporation Memorandum (Sept. 2015).

Except as required by applicable law, Gigas does not assume any obligation to publicly update the Information to adapt it to events or circumstances taking place after the date of this presentation, including changes in the Company's strategy or any other circumstance.

This presentation and the conference-call webcast (including the Q&A session) contains or might contain non-audited financial information as prepared by Management. The information contained herein should therefore be considered as a whole and in conjunction with all the public information regarding the Company available, including any other documents released by the Company that may contain more detailed information. Neither this document nor the conference-call webcast (including the Q&A session) constitute an offer to purchase, sale or exchange any shares, a solicitation of any offer to purchase, sale or exchange of any shares, or a recommendation or advice regarding any shares.

Our Journey

From a pure play Infrastructure as a Service company founded in 2011, to become the first converged Cloud & Communications solutions provider in the Iberian Peninsula via organic and inorganic growth

2021 has been transformational

First Converged Telco & Cloud Operator

Leading provider of cloud computing services in Spain, Portugal and Latam

2021

February 2021 - Gigas acquires a portfolio of +3k business customers from

  • Adds fixed telephony, cloud PBX and connectivity services

  • Kickstarts Gigas transformation towards converged telecoms, cloud and security provider

March 2021 - Gigas buys ONI, Portugal's leading B2B telecom operator

Gigas acquires ONI, for €39.5M in a mix of cash and Gigas' shares Adds scale, presence in Portugal and strong technical capabilities in voice and networking

April 2021 - Gigas acquires Valoradata's cybersecurity unit

  • Adds backup and business continuity services, strengthening portfolio of cybersecurity services

  • Contributes with €1.6M revenues and €0.4M EBITDA

June 2021 - Gigas reported more than 4-fold increase in H1 revenue y-o-y

Gigas reaches €22.72M of revenues and €5.52M of EBITDA in the first half of 2021, outperforming the budget by 16.8% and 34.7%, respectively >4-fold increase in y-o-y figures with an EBITDA in Q2 in line with the expected for Q4

Sept. 2021 - Gigas acquires the virtual mobile operator OnMóvil

  • MVNO offering mobile services to 85K customers through almost 200 regional operators

  • Adds €10M in revenues and positions Gigas as one of the largest independent MVNOs in Spain

  • Strengthens the company's strategy of being a one-stop-shop provider for business customers

4

From €11M revs. and €2.5M EBITDA in 2020 to €52.2M revs. and €12.1M EBITDA in 2021

FY 2021 Key Highlights

FY21 net revenues grew 4.8x from €10.9M to €52.2M and a 6.7% higher than the budgeted €48.9M, fuelled by corporate transactions

Adj. EBITDA €12.1M, 4.5x higher than the €2.7M

of 2020 and 13.3% higher than the €10.7M

budgeted for the year

Net loss of €5.0M, much higher than the loss of €0.46M in 2020, due to higher amortization related to M&A (goodwill and customer relations)Ops Cashflow €11.5M in 2021 4.6x higher than the €2.5M of 2020. Cash Position of €12.3M by end of year, despite almost €30M invested in M&AFour acquisitions completed in 2021, which had annual revenues of €49.1M and contributed €39.4M to Gigas' 2021 net revenues

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gigas Hosting SA published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 14:54:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GIGAS HOSTING, S.A.
05:17aGIGAS HOSTING S A : Presentación Resultados 2021
PU
04/20Gigas Hosting, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/10GIGAS HOSTING S A : deploys the first business-dedicated connectivity service in Portugal ..
PU
2021GIGAS HOSTING S A : Q3 2021 Results Investor' Presentation
PU
2021GIGAS HOSTING S A : Q3 2021 Financial Results
PU
2021Gigas and Educsi are recognized by the education community for their “Gigas for S..
PU
2021GIGAS HOSTING S A : Apresentação Resultados H1 2021
PU
2021Gigas Hosting, S.A. acquired ONMOVIL DIVISION TELEFONIA MOVIL TYSONCARRASCO INVERSIONES..
CI
2021GIGAS HOSTING S A : Preliminary Earnings for H1 2021
PU
2021GIGAS HOSTING S A : Significant Shareholdings as of 30/06/2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 66,8 M 71,2 M 71,2 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 9,38 M 9,99 M 9,99 M
P/E ratio 2022 -28,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 104 M 111 M 111 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
EV / Sales 2023 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 295
Free-Float 60,0%
Chart GIGAS HOSTING, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Gigas Hosting, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GIGAS HOSTING, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8,98 €
Average target price 12,70 €
Spread / Average Target 41,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Diego Ramon Cabezudo Fernandez de la Vega Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Moisés Israel Abecasis Chairman & President
Cañete Javier Chief Financial Officer
Jose Antonio Arribas Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Rosalia Lloret Merino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GIGAS HOSTING, S.A.-16.47%111
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-33.07%168 379
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-31.00%29 585
DYNATRACE, INC.-35.74%11 081
ANAPLAN, INC.41.70%9 759
INOVALON HOLDINGS, INC.125.98%6 374