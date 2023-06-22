OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

DISCLOSURE OF RESOLUTIONS ADOPTED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

OF GIGAS HOSTING, S.A.

22 June 2023

Pursuant to article 17 of EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014) and article 227 of the Law 6/2023 of 17 March on Securities Markets and Investment Services (Ley 6/2023, de 17 de marzo) and related provisions, and Circular 3/2020 of the BME Growth Segment of BME MTF Equity (the "BME Growth" segment) on information to be provided by companies admitted to trading in the BME Growth segment of BME MTF Equity, the following disclosure contains relevant information on Gigas Hosting, S.A. ("GIGAS", the "Company" or the "Issuer") in relation to the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting.

On 21 June 2023, the Company held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders at first call. The meeting was attended in person by 11 shareholders with voting rights and holders of 603,990 shares, representing 5.19% of the Company's share capital, and by proxy 10 shareholders with voting rights and holders of 4,901,377 shares, representing 42.09%% of the Company's share capital. Accordingly, shareholders with shares representing 47.28% of the Company's share capital were either present or represented by proxy.

Corporate management during the year ended 31 December 2022, the separate financial statements and management report of GIGAS HOSTING S.A. for the year ended 31 December 2022, and the consolidated financial statements and consolidated management report of GIGAS HOSTING S.A. and subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2022 authorised for issue by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 29 March 2023, were approved with the unanimous vote of share capital present and represented.

The consolidated non-financial statement of the Company and subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2022, authorised for issue by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 29 March 2023, was also approved with the unanimous vote of the share capital present and represented.

Lastly, capital present and represented voted unanimously to acknowledge the changes made to the Company's Board of Directors and approve the reduction in the number of board members, from nine to eight.

Attached are the full resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting.