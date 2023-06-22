OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION
DISCLOSURE OF RESOLUTIONS ADOPTED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
OF GIGAS HOSTING, S.A.
22 June 2023
Pursuant to article 17 of EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014) and article 227 of the Law 6/2023 of 17 March on Securities Markets and Investment Services (Ley 6/2023, de 17 de marzo) and related provisions, and Circular 3/2020 of the BME Growth Segment of BME MTF Equity (the "BME Growth" segment) on information to be provided by companies admitted to trading in the BME Growth segment of BME MTF Equity, the following disclosure contains relevant information on Gigas Hosting, S.A. ("GIGAS", the "Company" or the "Issuer") in relation to the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting.
On 21 June 2023, the Company held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders at first call. The meeting was attended in person by 11 shareholders with voting rights and holders of 603,990 shares, representing 5.19% of the Company's share capital, and by proxy 10 shareholders with voting rights and holders of 4,901,377 shares, representing 42.09%% of the Company's share capital. Accordingly, shareholders with shares representing 47.28% of the Company's share capital were either present or represented by proxy.
Corporate management during the year ended 31 December 2022, the separate financial statements and management report of GIGAS HOSTING S.A. for the year ended 31 December 2022, and the consolidated financial statements and consolidated management report of GIGAS HOSTING S.A. and subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2022 authorised for issue by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 29 March 2023, were approved with the unanimous vote of share capital present and represented.
The consolidated non-financial statement of the Company and subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2022, authorised for issue by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 29 March 2023, was also approved with the unanimous vote of the share capital present and represented.
Lastly, capital present and represented voted unanimously to acknowledge the changes made to the Company's Board of Directors and approve the reduction in the number of board members, from nine to eight.
Attached are the full resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting.
RESOLUTIONS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF GIGAS HOSTING, S.A.
2023 Annual General Meeting
GIGAS HOSTING, S.A.
Pursuant to Circular 3/2020, for the record the information provided herein has been prepared under the exclusive responsibility of the Company and its directors.
Alcobendas (Madrid), 22 June 2023
Miguel Reis Venâncio
Chairman
GIGAS HOSTING, S.A.
Page 13 of 13
2023 Annual General Meeting
GIGAS HOSTING, S.A.
MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF
GIGAS HOSTING, S.A.
In Madrid, at 10:00a.m. on 21 June 2023, at Hotel Amura, Av. de Valdelaparra, 2, 28100 , Alcobendas (Madrid), the Annual General Meeting of GIGAS HOSTING, S.A. (the "Company") is held at first call.
Acting as Chairman of the meeting is Miguel Reis Venâncio and as Secretary Enrique Sanz Ferre, the Chairman and non-director Secretary of the Company's Board of Directors, respectively.
The resolution to call the Annual General Meeting of the Company was published on the Company's corporate website, https://gigas.com, on 17 May 2023, transcribed literally as follows:
"Pursuant to the resolutions adopted by the Board of Directors of Gigas Hosting, S.A. (the "Company") at its meeting of 16 May 2022, an Annual General Meeting of the Company's shareholders is called, to be held at Hotel Amura, Av. de Valdelaparra, 2, 28100 Alcobendas, Madrid, on 21 June 2023, at 10:00a.m., at first call, or 22 June 2023, at second call, at the same venue and time, with the following:
AGENDA
One.- Examination and approval, as appropriate, of the Company's separate financial statements and management report for the year ended 31 December 2022.
Two.- Examination and approval, as appropriate, of the consolidated financial statements and management report of the Gigas Group (the Company and its subsidiaries) for the year ended 31 December 2022.
Three.- Examination and approval, as appropriate, of the consolidated non- financial statement of the Gigas Group (the Company and its subsidiaries) for the year ended 31 December 2022.
Four.- Examination and approval, as appropriate, of the proposed appropriation of the Company's loss for the year ended 31 December 2022.
Five.- Approval, as appropriate, of the corporate management in the year ended 31 December 2022.
Six.- Examination and approval, as appropriate, of the reduction in the number of members of the Company's Board of Directors.
Seven.- Drafting, reading and approval, as appropriate, of the minutes.
Page 13 of 13
2023 Annual General Meeting
GIGAS HOSTING, S.A.
SUPPLEMENTARY NOTICE OF MEETING
Pursuant to articles 172 of the consolidated text of the Spanish Companies Act (texto refundido de la Ley de Sociedades de Capital) approved by Royal Legislative Decree 1/2010, of 2 July (the "Spanish Companies Act"), 8 of the Company's By-laws and 6 of the General Meeting Regulations, shareholders representing at least five percent of the share capital may request the publication of a supplementary notice of meeting to include additional agenda items. This right must be exercised by notification by a reliable method received at the registered office within five working days of the date of publication of this notice.
RIGHT TO INFORMATION
Shareholders are hereby informed that, from the publication of this notice of meeting, they have the right to examine and obtain at the registered office or request delivery of copies, free of charge, of the following documents:
- the full text of the proposed resolutions included in the agenda to be submitted by the Board of Directors for approval at the General Meeting;
- the separate and consolidated financial statements of the Company and the consolidated group for the year ended 31 December 2022, and the related management and audit reports; and
- the consolidated non-financial statement of the Gigas Group (the Company and its subsidiaries) for the year ended 31 December 2022.
In accordance with articles 197 of the Spanish Companies Act, 10 of the Company's By-laws and 8 of the General Meeting regulations, shareholders may, from the day of publication of the notice of the General Meeting until the seventh day before the meeting is to be held at first call, request, in writing, any information or clarification or submit any questions they deem necessary regarding the items on the agenda. Also, in the same form and in the same time, shareholders may request information or clarification on publicly available information provided by the Company to the regulator of the BME MTF Equity from the date the latest General Meeting was held.
These requests for information may be made, following accreditation of shareholder status, by delivery of the request to the registered address,
Page 13 of 13
2023 Annual General Meeting
GIGAS HOSTING, S.A.
by post to the Company's registered address, or by e-mail to accionista@gigas.com. Whatever the means used to issue the requests for information, the request of the shareholder must include the shareholder's full name, and evidence of the shares owned, so that the information can be checked against the list of shareholders and the number of shares in the shareholder's name provided by Sociedad de Gestión de los Sistemas de Registro, Compensación y Liquidación de Valores, S.A.
The information requested by shareholders shall be provided via the same means as the corresponding request, unless the shareholder indicates another means from among those deemed suitable according to this article. In any event, directors may issue the information via certified mail with acknowledgement of receipt or registered facsimile (burofax).
RIGHT OF ATTENDANCE AND REPRESENTATION
In accordance with articles 9 and 11 of the General Meeting Regulations, any shareholders appearing on record as shareholders in the corresponding register of book entries five (5) days in advance of the date scheduled for the meeting may attend. This may be evidenced by the pertinent attendance card or certificate issued by one of the legally authorised entities or any other manner permitted by law. Legal person shareholders must accredit sufficient authority evidencing the powers of the natural person through whom they are exercising their right of attendance.
All shareholders entitled to attend a General Meeting may be represented at the General Meeting by another person, who need not be a shareholder. Proxies must be granted in writing or by the remote means of communication specified below, and issued especially for each General Meeting. The latter requirement shall not apply when the proxy holder is the spouse, ascendant or descendant of the principal, nor when the proxy holder has a general power of attorney by virtue of a public document vesting him/her with powers to administer all the assets that the principal owns in national territory. No shareholder may be represented by more than one proxy holder at a General Meeting.
Proxies issued by remote means of communication shall only be valid by post if (i) the attendance card issued by the depository entity is duly signed and completed by the shareholder; or (ii) the attendance card prepared by the Company, also duly signed by the shareholder and accompanied by certification from the depository entity, are mailed to the registered address. Legal person shareholders must also accredit
Page 13 of 13
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Gigas Hosting SA published this content on 22 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2023 21:13:09 UTC.